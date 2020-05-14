 Skip to content
(CNN)   Philippines: Last week, Duterte shutdown TV network. This week, Vongfong - a cat three typhoon   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Honk Honk!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's when the wind gusts are strong enough to carry 3 cats away from your house at once.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Honk Honk!

[Fark user image 662x518]


https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-n​ews/obituaries/vern-fonk-pitchman-exec​-robert-thielke-50-dies/

While perhaps sad, it's also reassuring that this weirdo won't be on TV anymore freaking me the fark out.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you arguing there is causation there, subby?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Honk Honk! [Fark user image 662x518]


That advertisement or whatever it is would work so much better if he maintained a strangely meditative expression to contrast the sign.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is just a bit north of my wife's family. Fortunately, we just built them a new house with typhoons in mind, but so many people there weather these things in houses that are framed in bamboo with palm thatch roofs.
 
AeAe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've always wanted to go to the Philippines but I'm worried of getting mugged or someone will put a bullet in my suitcase.
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AeAe: I've always wanted to go to the Philippines but I'm worried of getting mugged or someone will put a bullet in my suitcase.


They must really hate suitcases!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AeAe: I've always wanted to go to the Philippines but I'm worried of getting mugged or someone will put a bullet in my suitcase.


I'd say you're more likely to get mugged in an American city.

People generally like Americans there.
 
Cashew
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Purr newdrowned dog for breakfast
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: This is just a bit north of my wife's family. Fortunately, we just built them a new house with typhoons in mind, but so many people there weather these things in houses that are framed in bamboo with palm thatch roofs.


You can build a house out of steel but it still won't hold up to a mudslide.
 
