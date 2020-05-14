 Skip to content
(Time)   There are smart and safe ways to re-open a country. Then there's the US
    Donald Trump, United States, public-health officials  
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People stopped going out & making big purchases because they didn't feel safe about their health or their future.  They individually decided that their best course of action was to avoid crowds and save money.

And after two months of government efforts to combat the pandemic, people are still dying and unemployment is still rising.  So people feel even less safe than before.

So what is saying "we're reopening" going to do?  You can't force people to go out & spend money.  And if people aren't spending, there is no economic recovery to be had.
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: So what is saying "we're reopening" going to do? You can't force people to go out & spend money.


Many businesses are going to look at the numbers and decide that staying closed is cheaper than opening up if customer revenue cannot offset the additional costs of opening.

The frustrating part is that overall public confidence is most likely going to go down, which will extend the bleeding.  A good number of businesses that could have weathered a complete national lock-down for a few months, especially with proper government aid, are going to fail in the coming months due to our muddled response.  I expect that at least a third of dine-in restaurants are going to fold and I wouldn't be surprised if it ends up being over half.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thousands of Americans have died for no reason (and will continue to do so), it's getting expensive and boring so we're just announcing "Problem solved! We won!", and Trump is doing his damndest to avoid any involvement? This might just be worse than trying to dodge the clap when it comes to being his personal Vietnam.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: SomeAmerican: So what is saying "we're reopening" going to do? You can't force people to go out & spend money.

Many businesses are going to look at the numbers and decide that staying closed is cheaper than opening up if customer revenue cannot offset the additional costs of opening.

The frustrating part is that overall public confidence is most likely going to go down, which will extend the bleeding.  A good number of businesses that could have weathered a complete national lock-down for a few months, especially with proper government aid, are going to fail in the coming months due to our muddled response.  I expect that at least a third of dine-in restaurants are going to fold and I wouldn't be surprised if it ends up being over half.


Not only that, but the worst thing for many of these "You can't make me close" smaller businesses is that, after probably an initial 1-2 week bubble of business post-lockdown, they're going to see demand dry up. People need a release after a dry spell, it's only natural- but once you've popped the fun kinda stops. Many people will have feelings of regret for what they did and they may even have some sort of palm sweatiness over their own risk of infection/infecting others.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
America doesn't do smart. And armed people will protest and threaten violence if you dare try to do so on your own.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Generations from now, we'll become a religious parable about a land so obsessed with greed, that God smote us.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe stop with the fear mongering and acting like everyone is going to die if you come within 6 feet of another person.  We're creating a nation of paranoid hypochondriacs.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Maybe stop with the fear mongering and acting like everyone is going to die if you come within 6 feet of another person.  We're creating a nation of paranoid hypochondriacs.


Give it a rest.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Maybe stop with the fear mongering and acting like everyone is going to die if you come within 6 feet of another person.  We're creating a nation of paranoid hypochondriacs.


Yeah!  And also, umm people need to get sunshine or they will be sickly and pale and not a virile and radiant shade of orange.  Oh, and the children too.  Yes.  Very concerned about children,
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Jeebus Saves: Maybe stop with the fear mongering and acting like everyone is going to die if you come within 6 feet of another person.  We're creating a nation of paranoid hypochondriacs.

Give it a rest.


Look you can't keep everything closed forever and ever, so let's all go to Applebee's right now.  I'm sorry, but, those are our only two options.  I don't make the dichotomies, I just enforce them.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The federal government, i. e. Trump, has established sensible guidelines for "re-opening." The people are violating them and the states are ignoring them. On my web page about COVID-19 I call this a "freedom problem." I don't care what rights you think you have. You do not have the right to contract a potentially fatal disease and then infect others.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: Maybe stop with the fear mongering and acting like everyone is going to die if you come within 6 feet of another person.  We're creating a nation of paranoid hypochondriacs.


We did recently have a pants pissing challenge that was trending.

Is there a ton of fear mongering... oh yes, is there dangers of letting it rip... oh yes.

Americans do not know moderation or an in between.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It would help if more localities published their daily rates of new infections, so we could see whether or not the developing curve is decreasing or even flattening.

While it might not stop the impatient morons in this country who think they're entitled to seeing things go back to normal, it could at least serve as a warning for those of us concerned about our health (and that of those around us).
 
