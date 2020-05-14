 Skip to content
(WZZM 13 Grand Rapids) AAA predicts record low travel for Memorial Day travel but anecdotal evidence says their guess is as accurate as Trump predicting the end of coronavirus (wzzm13.com)
14
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
AA AAA AAAAAA BATTERY VINE
Youtube R7jpe8DLV88
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
AA approves
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Count me in. Of course I'm headed to the backcountry of PA for some camping, hopefully no one else is around.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ready to do my part for health and drink at home all day.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Here in Toronto, quarantine is 95% weather, 5% public health. Last week Danforth was like an anthill when a moose dies in a maple syrup puddle, just lines of people at every restaurant door.

Then the past 3 days it's been rainy cloudy cold, and even the dog-walkers are missing. I think I heard a pin drop somewhere in Scarborough.
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't really care about what AAA says.  I'm more of a CMLL guy myself.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Will there be any meat to put on the Barbie?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I get AAA emails all the time and they're usually about how to plan your vacation etc. Two weeks ago my battery died, and I get home to a friendly AAA email "Time for a new battery?" I'm not a conspiracy guy but I have asked AAA about tinfoil deals nearby.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm seeing some awesome possibilities on Google Flights.  I can get r/t tix between DC and Anchorage in August for $300.  I can do some serious social distancing in the Denali region.  In December I can get r/t for San Antonio for $163.  Just need to convince Mrs. VD.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That must have been a terribly difficult prediction for them to make going against their usual gas price metric.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is truly an exciting change of pace from their usual prediction of heavy traffic and high gas prices.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
AAA predicts Americans will want to see the U.S. once restrictions lift.

It's looks pretty much the same as before the restrictions were put into place.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Here in Toronto, quarantine is 95% weather, 5% public health. Last week Danforth was like an anthill when a moose dies in a maple syrup puddle, just lines of people at every restaurant door.

Then the past 3 days it's been rainy cloudy cold, and even the dog-walkers are missing. I think I heard a pin drop somewhere in Scarborough.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: I'm seeing some awesome possibilities on Google Flights.  I can get r/t tix between DC and Anchorage in August for $300.  I can do some serious social distancing in the Denali region.


So, you're ok with the lack of social distancing on the flight there?
Aluminum tube, packed with people, recycled air.
 
