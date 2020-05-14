 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   This week's serving of vintage 80's alt/goth/post-punk/new wave includes a tribute & sendoff for Florian Schneider & David Greenfield. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #133. Starts @ 1.00PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
22
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, Global Radio, California, Association of American Universities, University of California, Music, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

138 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 14 May 2020 at 12:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as always, i'll be shooting out the playlist live here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver

(no account needed to view)

the entire playlist should also show up here later...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello. :o)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello. :o)


cheers mate.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...

/well, sitting, actually...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Hello. :o)

cheers mate.


Was going to request this
Jihad - Gift - The Sisterhood
Youtube t-fyNAh5Uso


But I know you spent ages prepping the playlist already.
But it's quite an important track in that it was the first ever techno track a full 2 years before the genre was even invented :o)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
here we goooooooooooooo....
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't actively dislike music, as I have lots of my own random picks, but I think it is time to thank you for providing this essential mental health services in a Time of the Cholera Covfefe-45. Good work on maintaining diversity and quality during a time when the news is all jibber-jabber about the Plague or else the Pandemic,
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Public Practice!
Yay!

Thought you'd like them.
 
Sgt Oddball [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So glad to join you again, socalnewwaver and everyone else. Had to miss the last couple of weeks and boy do I need this.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sgt Oddball: So glad to join you again, socalnewwaver and everyone else. Had to miss the last couple of weeks and boy do I need this.


glad to have you, welcome back into the fold...
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
First lime listener checking in.

Woohoo!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: First lime listener checking in.

Woohoo!


welcome! glad to have you swing by!
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not to threadjack but where is the link to Dr. Brights testimony on the COVID-19 response?  Because it's horrifying.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lords Of The New Church were always a blast live.
RIP Stiv :o(
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: Not to threadjack but where is the link to Dr. Brights testimony on the COVID-19 response?  Because it's horrifying.


that's a threadjack because we're here because we don't give AF
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was so hoping to see the Avalanche again now they reformed but some pesky virus thing farked that up good & proper.
They were supposed to be supporting The Mission this year
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pista: Was so hoping to see the Avalanche again now they reformed but some pesky virus thing farked that up good & proper.
They were supposed to be supporting The Mission this year


that's ok. wayne is gonna be on a six month bender anyways in about...two matches.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
RIP Florian.

Got 1 hr before i head to "work"
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Was so hoping to see the Avalanche again now they reformed but some pesky virus thing farked that up good & proper.
They were supposed to be supporting The Mission this year

that's ok. wayne is gonna be on a six month bender anyways in about...two matches.


Who isn't! :P
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

djslowdive: RIP Florian.

Got 1 hr before i head to "work"


oh man you're gonna miss the in memoriam. sadtrombone.com
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: RIP Florian.

Got 1 hr before i head to "work"

oh man you're gonna miss the in memoriam. sadtrombone.com


Much sadness :(
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good picks for the in memoriam.
Nice & Sleazy is a bit of a head shredder if you have it on headphones
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.