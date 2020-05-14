 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Everyone has a good reason why they should be treated differently and allowed to break quarantine... scattering body parts in the forest may be the best yet   (theguardian.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Wales, police officer, 36-hour magistrates' extension, Forensic tests, large area of the forest, Thursday afternoon, passing police officer, murder inquiry  
•       •       •

827 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2020 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't quite understand how they could get along with one of them supporting the Wolves, and Birmingham City not being present since 2011.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well yeah, if you have a dismembered body then scattering it is essential. I wish the government would have specified this exact situation in their lockdown orders. We need to know these things. What am I supposed to do with these body parts I have lying around now? They're way too big to flush.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Well yeah, if you have a dismembered body then scattering it is essential. I wish the government would have specified this exact situation in their lockdown orders. We need to know these things. What am I supposed to do with these body parts I have lying around now? They're way too big to flush.


That's because you have that Olde English Plumbing left over from Queen Victoria that trickles slowly into the Thames. American toilets were designed to handle some serious monster shiats and half a Sears catalog.
 
Pixter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just walking in the forest with my suitcase, nothing to see officer...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She wanted to be cremated, Officer, but I thought this way would be cheaper and easier.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody knows the risk of getting COVID is pretty low for outdoor activities.  It wasn't like he was trying to dispose of the body in a crowded subway.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A whole body does fit in a suitcase, I guess.

I hope they get them for littering.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's better than leaving a trail of bread crumbs.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you use enough explosives, they aint gonna scatter themselves.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pixter: Just walking in the forest with my suitcase, nothing to see officer...


Plastikman - Converge
Youtube vJF-M1TPqLQ
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I am not asking for special treatment. Just immunity.

Dammit. Still too long for a t-shirt.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: [i.pinimg.com image 600x265]


One of my all-time favourite cartoons. Who needs animation when you've got absurdity?
 
paranand
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Forest of Dean and no Potter references? Fark I am dissapoint
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hardly surprising.  If I've learned anything from books and television, it's that sleepy English villages are chock full of people murdering each other 24/7.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Unless you use enough explosives, they aint gonna scatter themselves.


I heard it is a whale of a time!
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Overnight a 12-hour custody extension had been granted for both the woman aged in her 20s and from Birmingham and the man aged in his 30s and from Wolverhampton. The further 36-hour extension was granted at around midday today and means they can remain in custody for further questioning.

They are caught driving around with body bits in a suitcase, and there's a question how long you can hold them for questioning?
And people think our legal system is whacked!
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.