(CBS News)   McDonald's employees will spend more time disinfecting tables when they reopen dining room. Even though an increase from 0% is still an increase, it's getting an Unlikely tag   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When they wipe that filthy rag across the tables, they'll have a disposable mask and rubber gloves on
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you were concerned about your health you wouldnt be eating at mcdonalds
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
McDonald's employees have been on strike with no access to PPE here in the Bay Area for the past few weeks on and off.
I personally don't eat McDonalds, found a long hair in my fries last time I ate it last year.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SlashBlot: McDonald's employees have been on strike with no access to PPE here in the Bay Area for the past few weeks on and off.
I personally don't eat McDonalds, found a long hair in my fries last time I ate it last year.


She was flirting with you
 
mononymous
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Walmart says they close early for, among other things, disinfecting. The closest I ever saw to that was a mid-level manager spray some crap on self-checkout, which he did NOT clean off.  Nice big globstains on the machines, dried into soapy discharge.  Real professional.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
0 times anything is still 0
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
McDonald's officials have not said when dining areas will reopen, saying only that it "will make reopening decisions that are right for the local communities and help ensure restaurant crew and customers feel safe and welcome."

Are not most McDonald's franchises?

Why do I get the feeling that will make reopening decisions that are right for the local communities is doublespeak
 
