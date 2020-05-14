 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Onion)   America's Finest News Source is here with the explainer in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery that will finally clear up all the questions   (theonion.com) divider line
40
    More: Satire, United States, Police, Deadly force, Race, Law, America's top scientists, Travis McMichael, news outlets  
•       •       •

2328 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2020 at 12:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Q:What are people saying about the footage?
A:Comments have been turned off for this video.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love me some Onion, but I'm finding a real hard time finding any humor is this whole situation.

/I know, belt, Onion and get off my lawn
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q:What are we doing to prevent something like this from happening again?
A:America's top scientists are working around the clock to determine the precise speed at which a black man can move without appearing like a threat.

Lol
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: Q:What are we doing to prevent something like this from happening again?
A:America's top scientists are working around the clock to determine the precise speed at which a black man can move without appearing like a threat.

Lol


dont' roll over in your sleep
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as a racist realist, even i had a problem with the shooting.
you don't shoot unless a life is in danger.
if he was caught breaking into a house, you hold him at gunpoint, you don't shoot.
there is so much paperwork to be done then
i just wish the phone guy had gone landscape.


/i say the real things that need to be said and some sound racist, but are real.
//thus, realist.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This link in TFA made me giggle:

Eric Trump Requests Meeting With Barron To Determine Whether They Are Uncle And Nephew Or Brothers Or What
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this is satire, but this really sounded close to the truth.

Q: What grounds have the suspects argued for the shooting?
A: That they didn't expect to have to justify it.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamTomJoad: I love me some Onion, but I'm finding a real hard time finding any humor is this whole situation.

/I know, belt, Onion and get off my lawn


I consider The Onion to be a lot like the old Tarrant on TV at least I think that's what I'm thinking of..? here in the UK: joke; joke; punch to the gut
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all seriousness, apparently the three people (Mr. Arbery and the two people involved in his killing) had prior encounters in the neighborhood.

https://disrn.com/news/father-and-son​-​had-previous-confrontation-with-ahmaud​-arbery

There's also indications that there are still the potential for one or more witnesses who could come forward:

https://disrn.com/news/anonymous-note​-​at-ahmaud-arbery-memorial-suggests-pos​sible-unknown-witness

Hopefully we see any and all people with relevant info come forward, testify honestly, and get an attentive jury that will render an appropriate decision based upon the evidence presented.

I don't envy the people who serve on that jury - they are going to be under a tremendous amount of stress.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the satire tag?

That seemed pretty straightforward to me.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamTomJoad: I love me some Onion, but I'm finding a real hard time finding any humor is this whole situation.

/I know, belt, Onion and get off my lawn


Sometimes all you can do is laugh. I hate that society is like this, but it is.
 
readymix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: In all seriousness, apparently the three people (Mr. Arbery and the two people involved in his killing) had prior encounters in the neighborhood.

https://disrn.com/news/father-and-son-​had-previous-confrontation-with-ahmaud​-arbery

There's also indications that there are still the potential for one or more witnesses who could come forward:

https://disrn.com/news/anonymous-note-​at-ahmaud-arbery-memorial-suggests-pos​sible-unknown-witness

Hopefully we see any and all people with relevant info come forward, testify honestly, and get an attentive jury that will render an appropriate decision based upon the evidence presented.

I don't envy the people who serve on that jury - they are going to be under a tremendous amount of stress.


No thanks.  I'll wait for reasoned analysis from a site that isn't a conservative shiat-show.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

serfdood: I know this is satire, but this really sounded close to the truth.

Q: What grounds have the suspects argued for the shooting?
A: That they didn't expect to have to justify it.


To paraphrase Pratchett: satire is humour blended with social commentary
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: if he was caught breaking into a house, you hold him at gunpoint, you don't shoot.


There is no point in holding him at gunpoint unless you are prepared to shoot under some circumstances. What circumstances are those?
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: In all seriousness, apparently the three people (Mr. Arbery and the two people involved in his killing) had prior encounters in the neighborhood.

https://disrn.com/news/father-and-son-​had-previous-confrontation-with-ahmaud​-arbery

There's also indications that there are still the potential for one or more witnesses who could come forward:

https://disrn.com/news/anonymous-note-​at-ahmaud-arbery-memorial-suggests-pos​sible-unknown-witness

Hopefully we see any and all people with relevant info come forward, testify honestly, and get an attentive jury that will render an appropriate decision based upon the evidence presented.

I don't envy the people who serve on that jury - they are going to be under a tremendous amount of stress.


Yeah, all your buddies are gonna dox them to hell and back.

As for this article: Da-yum.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Onion has got a lot darker in the past few months for some reason(s), but no less accurate.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That satire seems to me to be painfully close to the truth.
 
Wolfen067
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gar1013: In all seriousness, apparently the three people (Mr. Arbery and the two people involved in his killing) had prior encounters in the neighborhood.

https://disrn.com/news/father-and-son-​had-previous-confrontation-with-ahmaud​-arbery

There's also indications that there are still the potential for one or more witnesses who could come forward:

https://disrn.com/news/anonymous-note-​at-ahmaud-arbery-memorial-suggests-pos​sible-unknown-witness

Hopefully we see any and all people with relevant info come forward, testify honestly, and get an attentive jury that will render an appropriate decision based upon the evidence presented.

I don't envy the people who serve on that jury - they are going to be under a tremendous amount of stress.


Oh yeah, this site looks totes legit. Can't tell if it's satire or not.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: I love me some Onion, but I'm finding a real hard time finding any humor is this whole situation.

/I know, belt, Onion and get off my lawn


Have you not read the Onion? This is the same place where 'Our long national nightmare of peace and prosperity is over -GWB' was an article when he was elected.

Hell, in remember 'fark it, we're going with 5 blades' As a joke about straight razors starting to use 2 or 3 blades. Now? 5 blades is the god damn norm.

Dear 'the onion',
Ive been a reader since early 90's black and white hardcopy. I remember the week we picked you up and said 'daaaaayum. This is in color'. Keep up the good work.
-Area man
 
iaazathot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Wolfen067: gar1013: In all seriousness, apparently the three people (Mr. Arbery and the two people involved in his killing) had prior encounters in the neighborhood.

https://disrn.com/news/father-and-son-​had-previous-confrontation-with-ahmaud​-arbery

There's also indications that there are still the potential for one or more witnesses who could come forward:

https://disrn.com/news/anonymous-note-​at-ahmaud-arbery-memorial-suggests-pos​sible-unknown-witness

Hopefully we see any and all people with relevant info come forward, testify honestly, and get an attentive jury that will render an appropriate decision based upon the evidence presented.

I don't envy the people who serve on that jury - they are going to be under a tremendous amount of stress.

Oh yeah, this site looks totes legit. Can't tell if it's satire or not.


This is Trayvon all over again, except it happened on video. These inbreds could have called the cops given the description, etc. Instead they decided to play vigilante (one of them is a former cop and couldn't let go of the power trip). Self-defense only seems to be a right afforded to white people, again.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WTP 2: as a racist realist, even i had a problem with the shooting.
you don't shoot unless a life is in danger.
if he was caught breaking into a house, you hold him at gunpoint, you don't shoot.



And if you just walk in because there are no doors, and you don't actually touch or take anything?

I'd love to see a show of hands of the people (or "urban explorers") who have wandered into a construction site or an empty building who also think this guy should have been held at gunpoint for doing so.

Sure, it's not technically legal (and here come the ephebophile weirdos) but should you really be held on the edge of death for trespassing?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

readymix: gar1013: In all seriousness, apparently the three people (Mr. Arbery and the two people involved in his killing) had prior encounters in the neighborhood.

https://disrn.com/news/father-and-son-​had-previous-confrontation-with-ahmaud​-arbery

There's also indications that there are still the potential for one or more witnesses who could come forward:

https://disrn.com/news/anonymous-note-​at-ahmaud-arbery-memorial-suggests-pos​sible-unknown-witness

Hopefully we see any and all people with relevant info come forward, testify honestly, and get an attentive jury that will render an appropriate decision based upon the evidence presented.

I don't envy the people who serve on that jury - they are going to be under a tremendous amount of stress.

No thanks.  I'll wait for reasoned analysis from a site that isn't a conservative shiat-show.


So you ignore quotes from people involved, documented through other sources because of your fee fees?

Do you look to other websites to tell you which direction to wipe in as well?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wolfen067: gar1013: In all seriousness, apparently the three people (Mr. Arbery and the two people involved in his killing) had prior encounters in the neighborhood.

https://disrn.com/news/father-and-son-​had-previous-confrontation-with-ahmaud​-arbery

There's also indications that there are still the potential for one or more witnesses who could come forward:

https://disrn.com/news/anonymous-note-​at-ahmaud-arbery-memorial-suggests-pos​sible-unknown-witness

Hopefully we see any and all people with relevant info come forward, testify honestly, and get an attentive jury that will render an appropriate decision based upon the evidence presented.

I don't envy the people who serve on that jury - they are going to be under a tremendous amount of stress.

Oh yeah, this site looks totes legit. Can't tell if it's satire or not.


Well, you could read what is written and follow the links.

But that is so hard, you can't even. Right?
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WTP 2: as a racist realist, even i had a problem with the shooting.
you don't shoot unless a life is in danger.
if he was caught breaking into a house, you hold him at gunpoint, you don't shoot.
there is so much paperwork to be done then
i just wish the phone guy had gone landscape.


/i say the real things that need to be said and some sound racist, but are real.
//thus, realist.


If he was caught breaking into your house, sure, hold him at gunpoint. If he was "caught" entering an open construction site with no "trespass" warnings and didn't damage or take anything, you let him walk away like a normal person.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gar1013: readymix: gar1013: In all seriousness, apparently the three people (Mr. Arbery and the two people involved in his killing) had prior encounters in the neighborhood.

https://disrn.com/news/father-and-son-​had-previous-confrontation-with-ahmaud​-arbery

There's also indications that there are still the potential for one or more witnesses who could come forward:

https://disrn.com/news/anonymous-note-​at-ahmaud-arbery-memorial-suggests-pos​sible-unknown-witness

Hopefully we see any and all people with relevant info come forward, testify honestly, and get an attentive jury that will render an appropriate decision based upon the evidence presented.

I don't envy the people who serve on that jury - they are going to be under a tremendous amount of stress.

No thanks.  I'll wait for reasoned analysis from a site that isn't a conservative shiat-show.

So you ignore quotes from people involved, documented through other sources because of your fee fees?

Do you look to other websites to tell you which direction to wipe in as well?


Holy crap! That's one of the best and most accurate descriptions of Trump's modus operandi I've ever seen in writing!
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Satirical website publishes article that isn't satire. Yes it was that ridiculous. Yes, white folks do ridiculous, ludicrous, unbelievably criminal things they routinely get away with, and that even the sanest among us find very difficult to accept.

Yet there still will be muthafarkers our there who will dismiss this story as purely satire.

This is America. Don't let 'em catch you slippin.
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gar1013: Wolfen067: gar1013: In all seriousness, apparently the three people (Mr. Arbery and the two people involved in his killing) had prior encounters in the neighborhood.

https://disrn.com/news/father-and-son-​had-previous-confrontation-with-ahmaud​-arbery

There's also indications that there are still the potential for one or more witnesses who could come forward:

https://disrn.com/news/anonymous-note-​at-ahmaud-arbery-memorial-suggests-pos​sible-unknown-witness

Hopefully we see any and all people with relevant info come forward, testify honestly, and get an attentive jury that will render an appropriate decision based upon the evidence presented.

I don't envy the people who serve on that jury - they are going to be under a tremendous amount of stress.

Oh yeah, this site looks totes legit. Can't tell if it's satire or not.

Well, you could read what is written and follow the links.

But that is so hard, you can't even. Right?


Travis (shooter), who was not in contact with the owner, confronted Arbrey outside the house. Arbrey moved his hand toward his waistband and Travis ran like a little biatch to go get his dad. By the time they got back, Arbrey was gone.

No evidence of damage to the property. Not evidence that anything was ever taken from the property. So, no crimes committed.

.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gar1013: In all seriousness, apparently the three people (Mr. Arbery and the two people involved in his killing) had prior encounters in the neighborhood.


So it's ok to murder someone if you know them. Got it.

Or are you "just asking questions here"?

Jesus bumblefarking Christ on a frito lay.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gar1013: readymix: gar1013: In all seriousness, apparently the three people (Mr. Arbery and the two people involved in his killing) had prior encounters in the neighborhood.

https://disrn.com/news/father-and-son-​had-previous-confrontation-with-ahmaud​-arbery

There's also indications that there are still the potential for one or more witnesses who could come forward:

https://disrn.com/news/anonymous-note-​at-ahmaud-arbery-memorial-suggests-pos​sible-unknown-witness

Hopefully we see any and all people with relevant info come forward, testify honestly, and get an attentive jury that will render an appropriate decision based upon the evidence presented.

I don't envy the people who serve on that jury - they are going to be under a tremendous amount of stress.

No thanks.  I'll wait for reasoned analysis from a site that isn't a conservative shiat-show.

So you ignore quotes from people involved, documented through other sources because of your fee fees?


Gosh I wonder what motivation "people involved" would have to excuse their murdering of a jogging man.

"Yeah last week? I seen 'im and he made a move for his waistband!"

Sometimes I think this country is incurably stupid. We have lead time to fight a pandemic, but it might hurt Olive Garden. We have money for health care, but let's fly some jets to salute dying nurses instead. We have money for unemployment, but let's make sure people who really need it don't qualify.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: WTP 2: as a racist realist, even i had a problem with the shooting.
you don't shoot unless a life is in danger.
if he was caught breaking into a house, you hold him at gunpoint, you don't shoot.
there is so much paperwork to be done then
i just wish the phone guy had gone landscape.


/i say the real things that need to be said and some sound racist, but are real.
//thus, realist.

If he was caught breaking into your house, sure, hold him at gunpoint. If he was "caught" entering an open construction site with no "trespass" warnings and didn't damage or take anything, you let him walk away like a normal person.


Well, you're obviously not racist"realist" enough.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Hell, in remember 'fark it, we're going with 5 blades' As a joke about straight razors starting to use 2 or 3 blades. Now? 5 blades is the god damn norm.


Do people actually buy those? I got a free sample and I thought it was horrible.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: I love me some Onion, but I'm finding a real hard time finding any humor is this whole situation.

/I know, belt, Onion and get off my lawn


yeah this is nowhere up to their usual stick schick whatever
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: gar1013: Wolfen067: gar1013: In all seriousness, apparently the three people (Mr. Arbery and the two people involved in his killing) had prior encounters in the neighborhood.

https://disrn.com/news/father-and-son-​had-previous-confrontation-with-ahmaud​-arbery

There's also indications that there are still the potential for one or more witnesses who could come forward:

https://disrn.com/news/anonymous-note-​at-ahmaud-arbery-memorial-suggests-pos​sible-unknown-witness

Hopefully we see any and all people with relevant info come forward, testify honestly, and get an attentive jury that will render an appropriate decision based upon the evidence presented.

I don't envy the people who serve on that jury - they are going to be under a tremendous amount of stress.

Oh yeah, this site looks totes legit. Can't tell if it's satire or not.

Well, you could read what is written and follow the links.

But that is so hard, you can't even. Right?

Travis (shooter), who was not in contact with the owner, confronted Arbrey outside the house. Arbrey moved his hand toward his waistband and Travis ran like a little biatch to go get his dad. By the time they got back, Arbrey was gone.

No evidence of damage to the property. Not evidence that anything was ever taken from the property. So, no crimes committed.

.


Correct. Sounds like the only thing was that neither of them were supposed to be on the property.

The incident actually indicates that the ultimate killing potentially has a level of pre-meditation involved.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

H31N0US: gar1013: In all seriousness, apparently the three people (Mr. Arbery and the two people involved in his killing) had prior encounters in the neighborhood.

So it's ok to murder someone if you know them. Got it.

Or are you "just asking questions here"?

Jesus bumblefarking Christ on a frito lay.


Stop projecting.

If anything, the prior incident reduces the ability to argue that the killing didn't involve premeditation.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

serfdood: I know this is satire, but this really sounded close to the truth.

Q: What grounds have the suspects argued for the shooting?
A: That they didn't expect to have to justify it.


The whole thing is not close to the truth, it is the actual truth.  And this is the horrible place in which we find ourselves.  "The Onion" is now an instrument of the truth.
 
JerryHeisenberg [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gar1013: In all seriousness, apparently the three people (Mr. Arbery and the two people involved in his killing) had prior encounters in the neighborhood.

https://disrn.com/news/father-and-son-​had-previous-confrontation-with-ahmaud​-arbery

There's also indications that there are still the potential for one or more witnesses who could come forward:

https://disrn.com/news/anonymous-note-​at-ahmaud-arbery-memorial-suggests-pos​sible-unknown-witness

Hopefully we see any and all people with relevant info come forward, testify honestly, and get an attentive jury that will render an appropriate decision based upon the evidence presented.

I don't envy the people who serve on that jury - they are going to be under a tremendous amount of stress.


"the other night they saw the same male and he stuck his down his pants which led them to believe he was armed,"

Proof enough.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: Q:What are people saying about the footage?
A:Comments have been turned off for this video.


I actually LOL'd at that.  The AJC has completely done away with comments.  I support this.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: serfdood: I know this is satire, but this really sounded close to the truth.

Q: What grounds have the suspects argued for the shooting?
A: That they didn't expect to have to justify it.

The whole thing is not close to the truth, it is the actual truth.  And this is the horrible place in which we find ourselves.  "The Onion" is now an instrument of the truth.


Yep. The best part of being court jester is that you get to say the unvarnished truth in plain language. The worst part of court jester is knowing that those in power will laugh anyway.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: gar1013: In all seriousness, apparently the three people (Mr. Arbery and the two people involved in his killing) had prior encounters in the neighborhood.

https://disrn.com/news/father-and-son-​had-previous-confrontation-with-ahmaud​-arbery

There's also indications that there are still the potential for one or more witnesses who could come forward:

https://disrn.com/news/anonymous-note-​at-ahmaud-arbery-memorial-suggests-pos​sible-unknown-witness

Hopefully we see any and all people with relevant info come forward, testify honestly, and get an attentive jury that will render an appropriate decision based upon the evidence presented.

I don't envy the people who serve on that jury - they are going to be under a tremendous amount of stress.

"the other night they saw the same male and he stuck his down his pants which led them to believe he was armed,"

Proof enough.


If you take that as being proof of someone being armed, it raises the question of "why would you attempt to engage someone that you believed to be armed".

Either they didn't really believe he was armed, or they were suicidally stupid.
 
The Red Zone [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This article as written does not belong in The Onion, but sadly cannot be published in any other "legitimate" news source.

/Eye twitching with frustration
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.