 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   I never knew bible study was so fascinating   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
21
    More: Facepalm, Bloomberg L.P., Lawsuit, Plaintiff, Michael Bloomberg, Pleading, Bloomberg Television, San Francisco's oldest churches, administrator of Saint Paulus Lutheran Church  
•       •       •

1198 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2020 at 11:50 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't even imagine Baptist bible study now days....

Kid: "What did Jesus mean when he said not to pray as to be seen by others."
Teacher: "He meant that liberals are evil!"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I can't even imagine Baptist bible study now days....

Kid: "What did Jesus mean when he said not to pray as to be seen by others."
Teacher: "He meant that liberals are evil!"


They used to say "Catholics", so it's actually an improvement.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ezekiel 23:20
 
Millennium
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Honest, Your Honor, I was just reenacting the Book of Ezekiel!
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One of San Francisco's oldest churches has joined the chorus of complaints that Zooming is not safe -- with a lawsuit claiming its bible study class was "Zoombombed" with pornography

Whoa..... good bible
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What are the odds these thumpers didn't read the fine print on the agreement the agreed to when they agreed to use zoom.  I'm think 100 to 0, even those aren't mathematically possible odds.  Zoom should counter-sue.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No surprise.... there's lots of sex in the old testament.
 
Mouser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Trolls gotta troll.
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ever read Romans in the Bible? It is full of farking, sucking, stabbing, raping, sodomy and a ton of other shiat. I guess the Bible study class missed that chapter
 
macadamnut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Saint Paulus said that its May 6 bible study class was hacked by a "known offender -- one who has been reported to the authorities multiple times" -- and that its congregants' computer control buttons were disabled during the attacks.

I wonder where the youth pastor was while this was going on.

"I repeat, the kiddie pr0n is coming from inside the church!"
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have participated in a couple of Zoom happy hours... how are these meetings being bombed? Did someone get into a recipient's email/text messenger and copy the invite?
Did they legitimately hack something?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: Ever read Romans in the Bible? It is full of farking, sucking, stabbing, raping, sodomy and a ton of other shiat. I guess the Bible study class missed that chapter


The Bible is full of stories of brutality and depravity because it was written in a brutal, depraved world.  We like to think mankind has gotten better over the millennia, but sometimes I have my doubts.
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did they use a password to access their meetings?  I'm thinking no.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have a feeling I would classify the "sick porn" in question as "tame porn."
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UberDave: I can't even imagine Baptist bible study now days....

Kid: "What did Jesus mean when he said not to pray as to be seen by others."
Teacher: "He meant that liberals are evil!"


I got caught up in a fundie church (Nazarenes) as a teen in the mid-90's. That's really not much of an exaggeration of how they were back then.

They were also very anti-alcohol and they had TWO responses to Jesus turning the water into wine:
1) That part was figurative. The rest of the Bible is strictly literal except that one part.  2) We don't need to follow His example on everything, you know.

They were a very wound-up people on all sorts of topics. If you were transformed by the Spirit then why do you keep presenting yourself as a broken, unworthy sinner every weekend?  ::record scratch sound::

Bible study used to be a very painful exercise like pogo-sticking in a field of landmines because of that before I learned that there are a frightening number of stupid adults and church time was essentially meaningless.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Highly evolved sloth: I have participated in a couple of Zoom happy hours... how are these meetings being bombed? Did someone get into a recipient's email/text messenger and copy the invite?
Did they legitimately hack something?


If the church is announcing it on their FB page or whatever, that info is usually public. Lots of haXXors probably seraching through church FB pages for opportunities. Or maybe if it's a public meeting you can queue up a list somehow on Zoom

Seems petty and idiotic to sue Zoom either way. Terms & conditions'd
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fngoofy: I have a feeling I would classify the "sick porn" in question as "tame porn."


Not if you RTFA, or if you're deranged.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pffft good luck with that. Try YouTube next, or Instagram, it couldn't possibly happen those places!
 
Ashelth [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mouser: maniacbastard: Ever read Romans in the Bible? It is full of farking, sucking, stabbing, raping, sodomy and a ton of other shiat. I guess the Bible study class missed that chapter

The Bible is full of stories of brutality and depravity because it was written in a brutal, depraved world.  We like to think mankind has gotten better over the millennia, but sometimes I have my doubts.


Science and technology has given us a life style where we are largely free from all of the woes described in the Bible.  Whereas prayer has given us religious institutions that rape children.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.