(Oregon Live)   Sure it's rough out there in Portland, Oregon but did you really have to crap in my mailbox?
    Homelessness, The Streets, The Police, Police Old Town, Police Chief Jami Resch, Portland's Old Town, chair of the Old Town Community Association  
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thank Sam Adams, be sure to vote for him for city councilperson.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently someone has misunderstood the concept of shiatposting.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's really getting bad. And it isn't just Old Town.

I don't go out after dark anymore.
 
Snort
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whar is ANTIFA?  WHAR?!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It really should be easier to shiat in mail boxes. Most are poorly designed.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yes
 
tinyarena
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
oh I'm sorry, was that your mailbox?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Apparently someone has misunderstood the concept of shiatposting.


Perhaps people are taking Shiat Posting As Mail, a bit too literal.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

brizzle365: Psychopusher: Apparently someone has misunderstood the concept of shiatposting.

Perhaps people are taking Shiat Posting As Mail, a bit too literal.


Posing*
not enough coffee this morning, also, your comment did not help lol
 
TempeSun [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Portland police stated at the start of COVID that they will not be responding to most calls unless it is an absolute emergency...guns, fire, etc. That is on top of how little they responded to calls BEFORE COVID. Downtown is turning into a Mad Max sh*t show at an alarming rate.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brizzle365: brizzle365: Psychopusher: Apparently someone has misunderstood the concept of shiatposting.

Perhaps people are taking Shiat Posting As Mail, a bit too literal.

Posing*
not enough coffee this morning, also, your comment did not help lol


Skip the coffee and switch to booze. Trust me, I'm an alcoholic.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Liberal Utopia.

/why do these people literally have to be the opposite of Trumpers?
//why can't we have a middle of the road where we actually punish acts like this while taking care of homeless people instead of this vs. what trumper states do
/3
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Portland has the unfortunate predicament of being in Oregon. Tolerant Oregon.

Dead Kennedys - Night of the Living Rednecks
Youtube Z14iLqis5sw
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smock Pot: It's really getting bad. And it isn't just Old Town.

I don't go out after dark anymore.


im im SF. the homeless situation is not sustainable here.  nor is it monetizable.  quite the conundrum our civic leaders face, on top of the pressing issues of dog treats that contain GMOs and/or gluten, and london breed's brother still being in jail.

i love this city but it's inhabited by horrible selfish myopic people.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Liberal Utopia.

/why do these people literally have to be the opposite of Trumpers?
//why can't we have a middle of the road where we actually punish acts like this while taking care of homeless people instead of this vs. what trumper states do
/3


There is a constitutional issue in play here.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-us​a​-court-homelessness/u-s-supreme-court-​leaves-in-place-ruling-barring-prosecu​tion-of-homeless-idUSKBN1YK1EA

Basically, if there are not enough shelter beds (which is usually the case), it is considered unconstitutional (violation of cruel and unusual punishment) to ban people from sleeping on sidewalks or parks.  Initially this only applied on the west coast in the territory of the ninth circuit, but since the Supremes have upheld this, it now applies nationwide, as of last December.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Geotpf: ColonelCathcart: Liberal Utopia.

/why do these people literally have to be the opposite of Trumpers?
//why can't we have a middle of the road where we actually punish acts like this while taking care of homeless people instead of this vs. what trumper states do
/3

There is a constitutional issue in play here.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa​-court-homelessness/u-s-supreme-court-​leaves-in-place-ruling-barring-prosecu​tion-of-homeless-idUSKBN1YK1EA

Basically, if there are not enough shelter beds (which is usually the case), it is considered unconstitutional (violation of cruel and unusual punishment) to ban people from sleeping on sidewalks or parks.  Initially this only applied on the west coast in the territory of the ninth circuit, but since the Supremes have upheld this, it now applies nationwide, as of last December.


I'm okay with this and it seems like a reasonable opinion.

However, Portland and San Francisco basically not enforcing the low-level criminal code against anyone (homeless and illegal predominately) they choose not to enforce it against is my problem.

You shiat in my mailbox, I should have the right to shoot you because

1) Trespassing
2) Biological weapon being placed on my property - especially with COVID - this is a legitimate threat to my life
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: Smock Pot: It's really getting bad. And it isn't just Old Town.

I don't go out after dark anymore.

im im SF. the homeless situation is not sustainable here.  nor is it monetizable.  quite the conundrum our civic leaders face, on top of the pressing issues of dog treats that contain GMOs and/or gluten, and london breed's brother still being in jail.

i love this city but it's inhabited by horrible selfish myopic people.


I live in the Alberta Arts Area and it hasn't gotten bad yet. Yet...but as people's unemployment can't sustain them things could get ugly. I can't believe I escaped Florida to move to Portland the second week of January for this shiat. I was so happy on the flight out. Wife and I used mileage to go first class. I had lived here before. Even joked about no more hurricanes, no more Florida Man and humidity.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: brizzle365: brizzle365: Psychopusher: Apparently someone has misunderstood the concept of shiatposting.

Perhaps people are taking Shiat Posting As Mail, a bit too literal.

Posing*
not enough coffee this morning, also, your comment did not help lol

Skip the coffee and switch to booze. Trust me, I'm an alcoholic.


Sadly, my boss isn't going to go for it. Trust me, I've been asking every week for years. Insurance work just ain't what it used to be!
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Thank You Black Jesus!: Smock Pot: It's really getting bad. And it isn't just Old Town.

I don't go out after dark anymore.

im im SF. the homeless situation is not sustainable here.  nor is it monetizable.  quite the conundrum our civic leaders face, on top of the pressing issues of dog treats that contain GMOs and/or gluten, and london breed's brother still being in jail.

i love this city but it's inhabited by horrible selfish myopic people.

I live in the Alberta Arts Area and it hasn't gotten bad yet. Yet...but as people's unemployment can't sustain them things could get ugly. I can't believe I escaped Florida to move to Portland the second week of January for this shiat. I was so happy on the flight out. Wife and I used mileage to go first class. I had lived here before. Even joked about no more hurricanes, no more Florida Man and humidity.


You moved to Portland to escape humidity?
 
