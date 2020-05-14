 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Employee anxious over nine-week-old banana left rotting away in desk drawer at work   (foxnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Amusing, Johns Hopkins University, Banana, Johns Hopkins, Fruit, Anxiety, Twitter, Desk, nine-week-oldbanana  
•       •       •

fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Banana bread
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One time in like 3rd grade mom packed a lunch for me.  In there was some stuff and a pear.  Now we had those desks where the top lifts up and you can put all of your books and supplies under the desk top.  I ate the stuff and put the pear in the desk.

Flash forward to the end of the school year and we had to clean out our desks.  Wow, that was gross!
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have an African violet in the office that I haven't watered in weeks. It's probably dead, but I didn't have anywhere at home to put it so maybe it's for the best.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Time flies like an arrow.
Fruit flies like a banana.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm buying stock in refrigerator manufacturers - when this is all over I predict most offices will be approaching the break room fridge with the notion of "Let's just seal it up and order a new one instead of taking our chances. Make sure whoever delivers includes haul away service."
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did the Onion buy Fox News when I wasn't paying attention?

*Reads article*

Nah, the Onion would have been amusing.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Lord of the Fruit Flies
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 360x202] [View Full Size image _x_]


What, no thanks to Obama?
 
litespeed74 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
MWHAHAHAHA...

CSB:  I worked with a bunch of friends in the tech, cubicle world in Denver for a few years....We started a thing where we would hide a banana somewhere in peoples desk, cabinet, behind their monitor, etc.... This banana started a journey like no other.  I would stick it in peoples backpacks and jacket, they'd find it at home but it always made its way back.
FF MONTHS later someone found it in their potted plant on their window sill.  The thing looked like a 2000 year old mummy's penis.
FF another month or so ahead....we took a trip to Bandon Dunes in Oregon, I stuck it in a buddies golf bag.
It all came back on me when I was about to go through security in PDX and reached into my bag and could feel what felt like beef jerkey and sandpaper....it was the banana
Sadly , PDX is where its journey ended....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: What, no thanks to Obama?


I try to leave politics out of it. That's for the pol tab.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Spray everything down with a bleach/water solution, stick a bright UV lamp inside for a few hours, and let it air dry for a few days.  Then it's good to hold food again.

Wait, wrong thread.  Maybe.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is how you get ants, Karen!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When they return and open their desk...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'd sneak in and put a banana tree growing out of their desk.

To All Employees
Due to recent events, all bananas must be logged in and their peels accounted for if said banana is consumed on company property.  No bananas may be stored in office property at any time.  No, Karen.  I'm serious.  Didn't you see that tree coming out of the desk?  Do you want that?  Do you?

Failure to comply will mean no bananas are to be allowed on company property.  Oh who eats plantains at work Karen?  Really.
 
