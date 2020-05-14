 Skip to content
(Vice)   For those that think injecting bleach is too sensible, other conspiracy theorists are offering 'Ascension' from our hell world for the low, low price of $333   (vice.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't have time to read the article, I'm in a rush to get out of here. Do they take credit cards?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might want to be careful if they hand out robes right before...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
cf.geekdo-images.comView Full Size

$333 seems cheap for these kinds of games.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We should help that gentleman in his rush to meet Tzeentch.
 
Salmon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Arrest this bozo.
 
wood0366
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's cheap to get out of hell. I'll take 2 for $666!
 
Mukster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why, that's only half a (mark of the) beast!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I just don't see any daylight between these guys and any of the other more popular "legitimate" faith leaders.

They all believe in magical space spirit things and have their hands out so fans can pay them to talk about the magical space spirit things some more.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
$333 must be for a very expensive ice pick.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did I turn off the stove?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mukster: Why, that's only half a (mark of the) beast!


Half-priced salvation is the best salvation.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Today only, I'm offering 100% guaranteed salvation for the low, low price of $99.95! That's right, your payment in cash to me absolutely ensures that your soul will go to an eternal paradise upon your death or triple, that's right TRIPLE your money back. Every soul that has made this investment has been completely satisfied!  Imagine, living your life with no worries about what comes after - do anything you'd like, and your soul still makes its way to heaven!

Act now and I'll throw in an express pass for only $20 more - a $50 value! You'd be a fool not to take it!

But I must warn you folks, supplies are limited. Free your soul for all eternity today!
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Suicidal Tendencies Send Me Your Money
Youtube 2ESWRtaHNU8
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I just don't see any daylight between these guys and any of the other more popular "legitimate" faith leaders.

They all believe in magical space spirit things and have their hands out so fans can pay them to talk about the magical space spirit things some more.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This kind of thing didn't end well for the Heaven's Gate cult.

cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Half expect futurama style suicide booths.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wilcock claims that he was selected as a child to be the messenger to humanity by highly advanced "good guy" alien beings who are engaged in an Avengers-style cosmic war with evil aliens, spanning both time and space. Evil humans, whom he calls the "Cabal" or "Deep State," run a secret space program, he says, and are actively engaged in a quiet war to stop him. He explains that his "Alliance" of unnamed government insiders, secret whistleblowers, alien allies, and followers are waging war against corruption and evil. One of these supposed insiders, Goode, claims that he is a time-traveling empath and a government insider with the secret space program who has been "age regressed" due to his decades-long work with various alien species as a champion and warrior representing Earth. He is in contact, he says, with an alien species known as the "Blue Avians," and worked in a "support role for a rotating Earth Delegate Seat (shared by secret earth government groups) in a 'human-type' ET SuperFederation Council."


One of the most consistent themes I've seen among conspiracy theorists: The shadowy forces that they're fighting against are nigh-omnipotent and hyper-competent, able to traverse space and time, engage in mass mind control, kill and commit genocide at will, and pull the strings of most government and media behind the scenes, yet are simultaneously too inept and chickenshiat to disappear some wackadoo with a youtube channel who is supposedly threatening their whole plan.


HotWingConspiracy: I just don't see any daylight between these guys and any of the other more popular "legitimate" faith leaders.

They all believe in magical space spirit things and have their hands out so fans can pay them to talk about the magical space spirit things some more.


Yeah, I don't see much difference between these courses and some of the "End Times" or "Prophetic Ministry" correspondence courses that are out there - those usually purport to teach you about the end of the world and how to do magic too.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've seen this guy on Ancient Aliens.  Somehow this strikes me as crazy even by their standards.  And they had an episode where they claimed Merlin was a Sasquatch, so...
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait! Let me tell it, it's good! You see this buddy of mine, this pal, this chum has ascended to a whole new level of existence. Do you see the irony? He's asking for my help and he's this great and powerful being.
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I just don't see any daylight between these guys and any of the other more popular "legitimate" faith leaders.

They all believe in magical space spirit things and have their hands out so fans can pay them to talk about the magical space spirit things some more.


"I have the same authority as the pope. Just fewer people believe it." - George Carlin

I don't blame these guys for taking money from idiots, but stupidity is now a weapon. These people are dangerous, and can cause good people to take drastic actions.
 
