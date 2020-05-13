 Skip to content
(WBUR Boston)   36.5M unemployed
posted to Main » and Business » on 14 May 2020 at 9:17 AM



somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're likely about halfway through this disaster (at best)
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WINNING!
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder Trump is all TURN THOSE MACHINES BACK ON lately
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like we need tax cuts and more money for those in need like lobbyists and big businesses.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 years ago, I could have pictured that many unemployed, but not while making this many people dead.  It's quite an accomplishment.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's just me, but the Pandemic has shown us that our Republic didn't even have the structural integrity of a card house when it hit.  Using the ability of the Fed to print oodles of money as the only recourse is going to do more than just precipitate a cataclysm.  The so-called wealthy are largely going to be screwed when all the money they could never ever conceivably spend is worth absolutely nothing.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: We're likely about halfway through this disaster (at best)


Which part? The pandemic? The first wave? The depression? The beginning of the depression?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USA!  USA!  USA!


You know, I stopped watching the Daily Show when Trevor did the episode where a message from 2020 travels to 2016, and he made fun of how war-torn the US would be at four years.  Obviously, he (and his writers) were thinking the parody was over the top, and overly grim.
Kinda wonder if he ever owned up to the parody being a little optimistic.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: somedude210: We're likely about halfway through this disaster (at best)

Which part? The pandemic? The first wave? The depression? The beginning of the depression?


"About half-way though getting to where we can vote out the idiocracy."
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: somedude210: We're likely about halfway through this disaster (at best)

Which part? The pandemic? The first wave? The depression? The beginning of the depression?


Yes
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: Maybe it's just me, but the Pandemic has shown us that our Republic didn't even have the structural integrity of a card house when it hit.


That's why it's important that governments hold corruption accountable and maintains best-practice policies in key areas like health care, employment and wages, and social safety nets. We've avoided doing any of that since Nixon's pardon and now this virus has stripped away the veneer to show the rotten, moldy structure and broken foundation of our country.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And reopening everything is going to magically put all those people back to work!

Right...?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what?

You get unemployment. You get an additional $600 a week above unemployment. Special election periods for healthcare have been opened.

Stop whining, enjoy your vacation making more than you used to.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for an inexplicable market rally.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Leon is... ....not getting that large. Jesus!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the thread where farkers who self-righteously become apoplectic Karens about anyone emerging from their cave to feed themselves become self-righteously apoplectic about the consequences of that position.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: This is the thread where farkers who self-righteously become apoplectic Karens about anyone emerging from their cave to feed themselves become self-righteously apoplectic about the consequences of that position.


What
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: This text is now purple: This is the thread where farkers who self-righteously become apoplectic Karens about anyone emerging from their cave to feed themselves become self-righteously apoplectic about the consequences of that position.

What


Mental health event? Trolling?

I never bother to split that hair.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 728x107]


http://transitionintogreatness.com

(worth level: 100%)
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: And reopening everything is going to magically put all those people back to work!

Right...?


Allowing people to work would decrease the number who aren't working.
Many businesses are idling waiting for the local shutdowns to end. If that takes too long then they won't be around to resume.  But it's safe to assume other businesses will expand to fill some of the gap.
It's not like millions died or infrastructure was destroyed. There is work to be done once Karen steps outta the way.
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.

Breaker Moran: Maybe it's just me, but the Pandemic has shown us that our Republic didn't even have the structural integrity of a card house when it hit.  Using the ability of the Fed to print oodles of money as the only recourse is going to do more than just precipitate a cataclysm.  The so-called wealthy are largely going to be screwed when all the money they could never ever conceivably spend is worth absolutely nothing.


They have it. They're using it on themselves, because using it for the people would be "socialism", and helping your neighbour is bad for some reason.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So , only a few more people unemployed than those without real access to healthcare before this started.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: We've avoided doing any of that since Nixon's pardon and now this virus has stripped away the veneer to show the rotten, moldy structure and broken foundation of our country.


Time to burn it down and build a new one.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: This is the thread where farkers who self-righteously become apoplectic Karens about anyone emerging from their cave to feed themselves become self-righteously apoplectic about the consequences of that position.


Guys, he figured out the master plan to make people stay home for no reason other than to wreck the economy. Just too smart for us!
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: This is the thread where farkers who self-righteously become apoplectic Karens about anyone emerging from their cave to feed themselves become self-righteously apoplectic about the consequences of that position.


So you're saying I shouldn't say I was at my local pub yesterday and have been working throughout all this ;)
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caption this forlorn fellow:
scifimoviezone.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the Monty Burnses ("Excellent") arrived early in the thread. Some bother to mask their glee with furrowed brows and pro forma mutterings of concern, but the inner and not so inner chortling over the damage being done to the unwashed masses who voted for the orange gargoyle still comes through.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: This text is now purple: This is the thread where farkers who self-righteously become apoplectic Karens about anyone emerging from their cave to feed themselves become self-righteously apoplectic about the consequences of that position.

So you're saying I shouldn't say I was at my local pub yesterday and have been working throughout all this ;)


Who knew village idiot was an essential job?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more unemployed the more white privileged nutters protest about "DUR FREEDUMS!!"
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

way south: Mrtraveler01: And reopening everything is going to magically put all those people back to work!

Right...?

Allowing people to work would decrease the number who aren't working.
Many businesses are idling waiting for the local shutdowns to end. If that takes too long then they won't be around to resume.  But it's safe to assume other businesses will expand to fill some of the gap.
It's not like millions died or infrastructure was destroyed. There is work to be done once Karen steps outta the way.


About that.

https://time.com/5835435/coronavirus-​b​usiness-reopen-struggling/

A few weeks these openings, the results have varied widely. (It's still tough to gauge the public health effect of these reopenings: COVID-19 cases in Georgia and South Carolinaare rising but don't appear to be accelerating.) While some businesses have been provided with a quick cash influx and a sense of exhilaration, others are sinking into anxiety over meager sales and the possibility of long, bleak road ahead. A new study by Fivestars, a marketing platform for small businesses, found that while sales at small businesses in Georgia, Texas, Florida and California jumped 18% the weekend of May 7-10 compared to the weekend prior, they were down 63% compared to the same weekend last year.

Let's quit lying to people thinking everything will go back to normal if we reopen everything. Because we know it won't.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
27 million people may have lost health insurance coverage.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: And reopening everything is going to magically put all those people back to work!

Right...?


on the local news someone was whining that they were allowed to open but couldn't find anyone to hire to replace the people she laid off because unemployment pays more than she could. that business model seems brilliant. she  cried and said she may have to close her business,

not wishing ill on people but the CEOs who are so quick to lay people off to protect their profit margin getting burnt because of it doesn't work up much sympathy in me.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: I see the Monty Burnses ("Excellent") arrived early in the thread. Some bother to mask their glee with furrowed brows and pro forma mutterings of concern, but the inner and not so inner chortling over the damage being done to the unwashed masses who voted for the orange gargoyle still comes through.


What's important here is that you suddenly acquired the ability to read minds
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: AdmirableSnackbar: We've avoided doing any of that since Nixon's pardon and now this virus has stripped away the veneer to show the rotten, moldy structure and broken foundation of our country.

Time to burn it down and build a new one.


Ideally we'd be working to adopt modern standard practice policies in developed nations and punishing corruption, but since this is the United States and we don't do the right thing until we've tried every other option, we're going to maintain the status quo at all costs for a few more presidential cycles, assuming we last that long.
 
historyisfun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: About half-I though getting to where we can vote out the idiocracy."


I agree. All Democrats need to go. The special elections were a good start.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

historyisfun: Myrdinn: About half-I though getting to where we can vote out the idiocracy."

I agree. All Democrats need to go. The special elections were a good start.


Username does not check out
 
meintx2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So.  Everything is closed down.  Do you really think companies are going to employ people to sit home?  JFC pull your heads out and quit trying to so farking stupid.  Don't want 35m unemployed? Open everything up and let the chips fall where they fall.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: historyisfun: Myrdinn: About half-I though getting to where we can vote out the idiocracy."

I agree. All Democrats need to go. The special elections were a good start.

Username does not check out


Just ignore him. What he really means is "revisinghistoryisfun"
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Breaker Moran: Maybe it's just me, but the Pandemic has shown us that our Republic didn't even have the structural integrity of a card house when it hit.

That's why it's important that governments hold corruption accountable and maintains best-practice policies in key areas like health care, employment and wages, and social safety nets. We've avoided doing any of that since Nixon's pardon and now this virus has stripped away the veneer to show the rotten, moldy structure and broken foundation of our country.


So..thanks a lot Boomers?    😬
 
50th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, just die already.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meintx2001: So.  Everything is closed down.  Do you really think companies are going to employ people to sit home?  JFC pull your heads out and quit trying to so farking stupid.  Don't want 35m unemployed? Open everything up and let the chips fall where they fall.


That's not how this works.

If these places open up and there is still no demand, then how is that any better?
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meintx2001: So.  Everything is closed down.  Do you really think companies are going to employ people to sit home?  JFC pull your heads out and quit trying to so farking stupid.  Don't want 35m unemployed? Open everything up and let the chips fall where they fall.


And when no one shows up to patronize these businesses and they shut down anyway? Should the gov't force people to get haircuts at gunpoint?
 
historyisfun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TDWCom29: This text is now purple: This is the thread where farkers who self-righteously become apoplectic Karens about anyone emerging from their cave to feed themselves become self-righteously apoplectic about the consequences of that position.

Guys, he figured out the master plan to make people stay home for no reason other than to wreck the economy. Just too smart for us!


The numbers indicate that is the exact reason for the draconian stay at home orders. The biggest problem for the left is that their bubble is so far removed from reality that it is really hard to keep it up. When Democratic governors order old folks homes ot accept Covid patients and then Covid ravages those homes and kills tons of vulnerable people it is quickly apparent that public safety was not the motive. This of course is not apparent to lefties who live in the bubble but it is very apparent to those outside of it.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Walker: [Fark user image 728x107]

http://transitionintogreatness.com

(worth level: 100%)


Looks like transitiontogreatness.com was scooped up as well, but they're willing to sell it.

That's how you know Trump didn't plan any of that, he just ran with it, such a moran.
 
meintx2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: meintx2001: So.  Everything is closed down.  Do you really think companies are going to employ people to sit home?  JFC pull your heads out and quit trying to so farking stupid.  Don't want 35m unemployed? Open everything up and let the chips fall where they fall.

That's not how this works.

If these places open up and there is still no demand, then how is that any better?


Exactly, but there will be demand in some areas of the economy and people can change jobs.  All they are doing right now is creating a disaster.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

50th: Seriously, just die already.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TDWCom29: meintx2001: So.  Everything is closed down.  Do you really think companies are going to employ people to sit home?  JFC pull your heads out and quit trying to so farking stupid.  Don't want 35m unemployed? Open everything up and let the chips fall where they fall.

And when no one shows up to patronize these businesses and they shut down anyway? Should the gov't force people to get haircuts at gunpoint?


1 minute away from a good simulpost.

It really makes me wonder if we're the only two guys who knows how basic economics work.
 
