(CBS Detroit)   Th-th-th-th MEEP MEEP *zoom*   (detroit.cbslocal.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He should have brought some ACME gear with him.
 
hunh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm off to buy some ACME stock
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slightly disappointed that it wasn't even fast.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was told it was straight out of Loony Tunes... no steel shot as bird seed and giant magnets.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Slightly disappointed that it wasn't even fast.


"And how fast can you run Gary?"
rlv.zcache.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If toontown becomes real I'm going to have to start making dip.

/Those things are nuts.
 
proco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: I was told it was straight out of Loony Tunes... no steel shot as bird seed and giant magnets.


I was hoping for a painted tunnel
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Roadrunner\Loony Toons trifecta?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've always assumed this was an extremely common occurrence, which might have been part of the origins to the cartoon. I'm surprised this is considered unique and newsworthy. ... but, I guess maybe it is unique and rare.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: I've always assumed this was an extremely common occurrence, which might have been part of the origins to the cartoon. I'm surprised this is considered unique and newsworthy. ... but, I guess maybe it is unique and rare.


I always assumed it was fiction
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meep! Nonsense Word Goes Viral, Gets Students in Trouble


\meep
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You will need to sit through this 30-second commercial in order to view this 25-second video.
 
rainbowbutter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: I've always assumed this was an extremely common occurrence, which might have been part of the origins to the cartoon. I'm surprised this is considered unique and newsworthy. ... but, I guess maybe it is unique and rare.


i think it's more likely you were right the first time- it's common, but in this case someone got a pretty good short video of it and everyone is looking for bite-sized fun and nostalgia for some end-of-the news show filler.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Albert911emt

Meep! Nonsense Word Goes Viral, Gets Students in Trouble

\meep

Could've gone with the Fark thread.

https://www.fark.com/comments/4767431​/​Amusing-High-School-principal-tells-hi​s-students-theyre-not-allowed-to-say-m​eep-Fark-Assistant-principal-reports-a​n-out-of-state-attorney-to-police-for-​putting-meep-in-an-email?cpp=1
 
