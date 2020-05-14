 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS New York)   NYC MTA placing "X" marks on the floor of subway platforms as part of a social distancing pilot. Nice try, I've seen too many Road Runner cartoons to fall for that   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting, Train station, Manhattan, New York City, MTA Chairman, Public transport, Rail transport, Upper East Side, Tram  
•       •       •

249 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2020 at 12:59 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Right.  Earthquake pills.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Feral cat community in 5 ... 4 ... 3 ...2
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Feral cat community in 5 ... 4 ... 3 ...2


In the Subways? That's pizza rat territory.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Feral cat community in 5 ... 4 ... 3 ...2


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wow, you guys don't have them already? We have them everywhere.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Silly question, what about inside subway cars themselves?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Local supermarket placed 'one way' markings in all the allies.  It's routinely ignored by nearly everyone, with some people making a big show of going the wrong way.

Don't be surprised when Trump win in November.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby, the proper spelling is "plot".
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fissile: Local supermarket placed 'one way' markings in all the allies.  It's routinely ignored by nearly everyone, with some people making a big show of going the wrong way.

Don't be surprised when Trump win in November.


Why should I have to go down EVERY aisle, or double back?

It's just idiotic.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gar1013: Fissile: Local supermarket placed 'one way' markings in all the allies.  It's routinely ignored by nearly everyone, with some people making a big show of going the wrong way.

Don't be surprised when Trump win in November.

Why should I have to go down EVERY aisle, or double back?

It's just idiotic.


It's to keep the flow going so you don't have the one jackass blocking the aisle for everyone else.

It essentially creates a passing lane.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

starsrift: Wow, you guys don't have them already? We have them everywhere.


The subways have been shut down for a while now. At least it gave homeless people shelter for a bit, but that presented a different type of cleaning problem with no bathrooms open.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We've got cameras on almost every station. Those cameras can be used together with analytics to determine the level of passengers on a platform, passengers on mezzanine," he said in an interview Wednesday. "We're going to be look at that, and we're going to be looking at ways - in the interest of the safety of our customers and our employees - to control the number of passengers.

I bet that last bit is going to be abused in the interest of "safety".

*Heard over loudspeaker*: BACK UP, CITIZEN. YOU'RE STANDING TOO CLOSE TO THE PERSON IN FRONT OF YOU!" DON'T MAKE ME COME DOWN THERE.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: gar1013: Fissile: Local supermarket placed 'one way' markings in all the allies.  It's routinely ignored by nearly everyone, with some people making a big show of going the wrong way.

Don't be surprised when Trump win in November.

Why should I have to go down EVERY aisle, or double back?

It's just idiotic.

It's to keep the flow going so you don't have the one jackass blocking the aisle for everyone else.

It essentially creates a passing lane.


You aren't maintaining a 6-ft separation around a shopper who stops in a one-way lane, either.
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That'll totally work in a place like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Just tell 99.4% of them to go be employed somewhere else.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fissile: Local supermarket placed 'one way' markings in all the allies.  It's routinely ignored by nearly everyone, with some people making a big show of going the wrong way.

Don't be surprised when Trump win in November.


My biggest problem at the store was some dipshiat at Trader Joes was inspecting every thing in the frozen food section, I guess checking on what the ingredients were in each frozen food item.  The listings must have scared him because after touching about 8 frozen items, he left with nothing.  And I just wanted to buy some frozen mac and cheese that was half a foot away from his rampage, but I had to social distance for the social _____.

Then this stupid hippie had this very elaborate mask set up that looked like what a firefighter  would wear, but then he proceeded to open about six of the organic egg cartons and fiddle with the eggs to make sure none were broken.

So going to the grocery store really sucks right now, and if you are there with a lot of old people, they totally bogart the aisle and move so slowly.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
should work fine...

the-sun.comView Full Size
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Lexington Ave line is so overcrowded during rush hour that you regularly have to wait for two or three trains to go by until there is one with room to get on board.

Good luck with the X's.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's all fine until a bunch of pirates show up and dig up the subway platforms.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: It's all fine until a bunch of pirates show up and dig up the subway platforms.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
cdn.bleacherreport.netView Full Size


Don't forget the Bird Feed.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nice try.

brooklyneagle.comView Full Size


thornhill: The Lexington Ave line is so overcrowded during rush hour that you regularly have to wait for two or three trains to go by


That's probably not going to happen again for a while. My office sent out an email about when our office will reopen (not any time soon). When it does, people will be coming in on staggered times and staggered days. Multiple that by multiple companies, especially if office buildings are serious about not sharing elevators, and a lot of people will be mostly working from home for a long time.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.