(Military Times)   So sorry for your loss. Our sincere condolences after conducting dangerous and harassing maneuvers near us   (militarytimes.com) divider line
    Awkward, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Persian Gulf, Iranian authorities, Capt. Bill Urban, U.S. military, President Donald Trump, Strait of Hormuz  
posted to Main » on 14 May 2020 at 6:05 PM



beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
bangitout.comView Full Size
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gee, that's too bad.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Iran is in a state of decline. They should be renamed Icrawled.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ah yes, fond memories of the USS Vincennes shootdown of Iran Air 655 in 1988.  290 dead.

I do remember all the "it was an accident!" BS yammering at that time.  Well, a good analogy is if you walk into a nightclub holding a pistol set to hairtrigger.  You chose to create that situation; you can't just say "it was an accident" when the gun suddenly goes off and kills somebody.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wow, is this The Walking Dead?
 
mchaboud
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Any time someone says "regrettable" I just think of it as "okay, I can see how someone could regret that...  I don't personally regret it, but it's not outside the range of possible.... What I'm saying is that I acknowledge the existence of a chance that you and others may be able to be unhappy about that."
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
OOPS. that makes it an accident...
 
Mouser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"While we are troubled that this mishap occurred in such close proximity to a high-traffic international shipping lane and at a time when most of the region's focus is on the fight against COVID-19, the unnecessary loss of life is regrettable," he said.

Diplomacy is the art of calling someone a son of a biatch in such a way that he'll agree with you.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CluelessMoron: Ah yes, fond memories of the USS Vincennes shootdown of Iran Air 655 in 1988.  290 dead.

I do remember all the "it was an accident!" BS yammering at that time.  Well, a good analogy is if you walk into a nightclub holding a pistol set to hairtrigger.  You chose to create that situation; you can't just say "it was an accident" when the gun suddenly goes off and kills somebody.


Most relevant part:
"Vincennes had made ten attempts to contact the aircraft both on military and on civilian frequencies, but had received no response."
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CluelessMoron: Ah yes, fond memories of the USS Vincennes shootdown of Iran Air 655 in 1988.  290 dead.

I do remember all the "it was an accident!" BS yammering at that time.  Well, a good analogy is if you walk into a nightclub holding a pistol set to hairtrigger.  You chose to create that situation; you can't just say "it was an accident" when the gun suddenly goes off and kills somebody.



Challenge accepted
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
