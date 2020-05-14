 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   In a little bit of good news, renewable energy poised to eclipse coal in US   (nytimes.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, that's only because Trump hasn't finished revitalizing the coal industry like he said he would during his campaign. But once he finishes making clean coal the way of the future and re-opening all those closed coal plants and mines, we'll be back to rolling coal in no time. Coal miners will just have to get behind him in the upcoming election like they did in 2016 to make sure all of that happens. TRUMP 2020: ROLLING COAL FOR REALS THIS TIME.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am legitimately surprised this is the case.  How in the world did this get by Trump?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUT WINDMILLS CAUSE CANCER!
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now just imagine what we could do if we actually tried and it was properly supported!
Too bad that interferes with the rich people's plans.

I have a simple solution, but no one seems to care, so I just manage myself.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are coal mines left?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the best news I've heard since...well I can't recall any good news
Kyuss - Phototropic
Youtube 3drNmupSLDA
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great.  First the Covid and now windmill cancer.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well, that's only because Trump hasn't finished revitalizing the coal industry like he said he would during his campaign. But once he finishes making clean coal the way of the future and re-opening all those closed coal plants and mines, we'll be back to rolling coal in no time. Coal miners will just have to get behind him in the upcoming election like they did in 2016 to make sure all of that happens. TRUMP 2020: ROLLING COAL FOR REALS THIS TIME.


Don't forget the mercury that comes with burning coal - Sweet, Sweet Mercury!
They recently closed the Navajo Generating Station in AZ and the San Juan and Four Corners Stations are nearly finished so I guess Drumph will need to focus peoples anger on our Freedoms to carry AR "Hunting Rifles" into the State Legislatures to help end this Liberal Covid Conspiracy and take back our freedoms and to finally close those Obama's Death Camps.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Percise1: Now just imagine what we could do if we actually tried and it was properly supported!
Too bad that interferes with the rich people's plans.

I have a simple solution, but no one seems to care, so I just manage myself.


Kill the rich?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I am legitimately surprised this is the case.  How in the world did this get by Trump?


$urely there ha$ to be a rea$on
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LegacyDL: There are coal mines left?


Australia is desperately trying to keep the industry alive, for rea$on$.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oklahoma has the highest per capita windmill power generation in the U.S. They know what's up.
 
gremlin79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Oklahoma has the highest per capita windmill power generation in the U.S. They know what's up.


Well, yeah.  It's Kansas.  Been there for awhile.  It's easy to overlook, but they know it's there.
 
odd_inclination [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we need special glasses to watch this one?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odd_inclination: Do we need special glasses to watch this one?


I see what you did there....but blind Trump didn't.
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Percise1: Now just imagine what we could do if we actually tried and it was properly supported!
Too bad that interferes with the rich people's plans.

I have a simple solution, but no one seems to care, so I just manage myself.

Kill the rich?


Feed the poor
'Til there are no rich no more

"Change the World" -Ten Years After
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mofa: Oklahoma has the highest per capita windmill power generation in the U.S. They know what's up.


They also have an INCREDIBLY low population...so per capita is easier to achieve.
 
rej1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I just got solar panels in the last few months, so I'm getting a kick...
 
Sasquach
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Coal is king and will never go away.

In fact, I work for the coal industry . So I am really getting a kick out of most of these replies. Some of you guys are very good at making it sound like you know what you are talking about. But trust me.... You don't. I think you just want to make yourself sound smart, when in reality you dont know what you are talking about. This is how bad info gets passed around. If you dont know about the topic....Dont make yourself sound like you do. Cuz some Farkers belive anything they hear.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: Smoking GNU: Percise1: Now just imagine what we could do if we actually tried and it was properly supported!
Too bad that interferes with the rich people's plans.

I have a simple solution, but no one seems to care, so I just manage myself.

Kill the rich?

Feed the poor
'Til there are no rich no more
"Change the World" -Ten Years After


That song is way too good to let get past.  If you've never heard this please do..it's heavy
I'd Love to Change the World (Stereo Quad Mix)
Youtube nVmyRmvQo9s
 
mungo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in the UK last year:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-4​8​473259
Coal reliance now low enough that entire country was coal-free for two weeks
 
