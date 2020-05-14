 Skip to content
(News 12 Westchester)   Stony Brook University Hospital workers hold virtual happy hour via Zoom. Gets crashed by Alex Rodriguez. No word if J-Lo walked out of bathroom during call   (longisland.news12.com) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is Jeter with you?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How I imagine all Zoom calls transpire......

*faint fart noises in the distance*
*someone walks into view on screen, fart noises grow louder*
*the timing of the fart noises matches the person's gait*
*other people on the Zoom call start fainting*
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Were they hiring?  He knows how to give people shots.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
All I know about Stony Brook is that their SUNY college was party central.
I never visited myself, but SUNY Stony Brook was were the Albany kids went to really party hearty.

/csb
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I love that post retirement, A-rod is the good guy and Jeter is the bad guy.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

El Trolo: All I know about Stony Brook is that their SUNY college was party central.
I never visited myself, but SUNY Stony Brook was were the Albany kids went to really party hearty.

/csb


In the 90s it was a lot of kids from Brooklyn and Queens for whom Stony Brook is the country.

And yes, party central.
 
