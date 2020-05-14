 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   No idea why this is in the news right now but Kim Jong Un was into some interesting porn as a teenager   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    North Korea, Kim Jong-un, Kim Jong-il, Kim Il-sung, Korean language, teenage Kim Jong-un, private school, Pyongyang  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is The Sun really trying to kink-shame Kim Jong Un? What's next? Covering the duplicity of Weekly World News? Maybe try to get a Marie Colvin Award for their expose of misleading advertisements?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he still dead for tax purposes?

We don't really know almost anything about this guy. And maybe never will.

And, after 4 years of knowing everything about Trump...I like not knowing Kim. It's just better that way and I say "Ewwwww" a lot less.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image 567x376]


I realize there aren't many "real" (candid, unstaged) photos of him out there, but in nearly every pic I've seen of him he looks like he's having a grand old time.

The other people around him, not so much.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly my favorite part of the story is that he got a stern letter in his school record for having a BDSM magazine. The strong reaction by the regime I expected, but what kind of prudes were running that school?
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To quote the great Luke Skywalker and the 2Live Crue:

"S&M: Let the beatings begin! S&M! Bring all yo' girlfriend".
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
German bondage porn?

No wonder he and Trump are besties.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: To quote the great Luke Skywalker and the 2Live Crue:

"S&M: Let the beatings begin! S&M! Bring all yo' girlfriend".


i imagined kim saying this and in my head it came out in a bad korean accent.  so much better for it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Everyone has their own kink, and enjoys something different than the next person. Why make fun of this?

We should be celebrating this fact, not make fun of it.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As far as Gods go, that's pretty tame.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You say interesting, subby.
I say interesting.
My girlfriend says "Weird shiat"
But she's a top, so I let her.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Heh. "Tubby Tyrant"

So basically he was waiting for his father to kick the bucket so he could go back to what he likes - sex slaves, NBA, and cake
 
A'Tuin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I went to one of those kinds of schools. A "stern letter" means they want to expel you but are giving your influential parents one last chance to save face by pulling you out voluntarily instead. That's a pretty strong reaction unless A) there were other previous incidents or B) the magazine was full of underaged people.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: LewDux: [Fark user image 567x376]

I realize there aren't many "real" (candid, unstaged) photos of him out there, but in nearly every pic I've seen of him he looks like he's having a grand old time.

The other people around him, not so much.


He's a happy drunk.

I wonder how long they're going to keep him "alive" before someone gets brave enough to pull the plug (and then the murders begin).
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good job targeted ad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Is The Sun really trying to kink-shame Kim Jong Un?


What if being kink shamed is his kink? He'll have a fierce chubby little boner with the whole world kink shaming him.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In Kim Jong Un's porn, the pizza guy actually delivers pizzas.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: LewDux: [Fark user image 567x376]

I realize there aren't many "real" (candid, unstaged) photos of him out there, but in nearly every pic I've seen of him he looks like he's having a grand old time.

The other people around him, not so much.


It's good to be the King.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GRCooper: hubiestubert: Is The Sun really trying to kink-shame Kim Jong Un?

What if being kink shamed is his kink? He'll have a fierce chubby little boner with the whole world kink shaming him.


That is some Inception level sh*t.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well when you have as many dungeons as Kim does, it doesn't come as a surprise.
 
Momzilla59 [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GRCooper: hubiestubert: Is The Sun really trying to kink-shame Kim Jong Un?

What if being kink shamed is his kink? He'll have a fierce chubby little boner with the whole world kink shaming him.


I bet he's a s/bottom.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

A'Tuin: I went to one of those kinds of schools. A "stern letter" means they want to expel you but are giving your influential parents one last chance to save face by pulling you out voluntarily instead. That's a pretty strong reaction unless A) there were other previous incidents or B) the magazine was full of underaged people.


Or it could have been Asian, meaning the girls were a early 20s but look like they are 14 if you do not know many Asians.
 
fark account name
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Seems pretty mainstream to me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So he loves him some BSDM porn and likes to hang out with Denis Rodman? Very interdasting.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: A'Tuin: I went to one of those kinds of schools. A "stern letter" means they want to expel you but are giving your influential parents one last chance to save face by pulling you out voluntarily instead. That's a pretty strong reaction unless A) there were other previous incidents or B) the magazine was full of underaged people.

Or it could have been Asian, meaning the girls were a early 20s but look like they are 14 if you do not know many Asians.


Given it was German BDSM maybe he was just reading it for the sturdy fraus and their Germanic bosoms.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wejash: Is he still dead for tax purposes?

We don't really know almost anything about this guy. And maybe never will.

And, after 4 years of knowing everything about Trump...I like not knowing Kim. It's just better that way and I say "Ewwwww" a lot less.


Drink!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Given it was German BDSM maybe he was just reading it for the sturdy fraus and their Germanic bosoms.


Strudel, its all about the strudel....
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Would you like to join my group? Its called "Dungeon Mistresses for the liberation of Best Korea"

/you don't have to be a Mistress but we are taking applications
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: Everyone has their own kink, and enjoys something different than the next person. Why make fun of this?

We should be celebrating this fact, not make fun of it.


As long as he limits his activities to people who freely consent, I really don't care.  I'm not going to shame him over that, but there is also no reason for me to celebrate it.  It's strictly his business.

But given that he is the dictator of a fanatical totalitarian state that is starving its people, it is reasonable to worry that not all those involved will have freely consented.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LewDux: [Fark user image image 567x376]


The guy on the far left is definitely thinking "that's my fetish!"
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wouldn't BDSM porn be perfect for a dictator-apparent?
 
