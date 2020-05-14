 Skip to content
(BBC)   Mmmm, Barber queues   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
8
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/Sorry Kiwis, got nuthin better D:
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stopped having my hair cut almost a year ago.

Here's the trick: if you're a dude, just stop having your hair cut.

I like long hair. A lot.

Job done.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought the barbers already got the queues and most of the pony tails and rat tails, also.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I stopped having my hair cut almost a year ago.

Here's the trick: if you're a dude, just stop having your hair cut.

I like long hair. A lot.

Job done.


I put my hair and faith in the ways of Wahl.

Not so much in Wohl.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think New Zealand and Canada should start carefully opening up to each other.

Difficulty: The Pacific Ocean, but hey, an Ocean is a highway, not a Wall.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In northern Africa, my aunt once had to tell someone to go on stage.  She gave him a Berber cue.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mary Wolstonecraft-Shelley.

I've got nothing. I exhausted the Wool jokes. If you want more, try New Zealand or Australia, we are kinda short on sheep around here.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do people in New Zealand, as opposed to old zealand, say "barbie" like their Aussie cousins?


Also my hair is the longest it's been since 2005-6ish.  I'm also balding slightly so it looks terrible.  Wife has been complaining about it, been thinking off cutting it into a mullet and beard into chops to make her happy.  She never said how to cut it, just that it needed to get cut.  So she'll be mad, but I followed directions.
 
