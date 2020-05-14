 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Chicago didn't see cleaner air during the lockdown despite a downtick in pollution   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, Particulate, Air pollution, Chicago, soot levels, diesel engines, gasoline-fueled cars, Norfolk Southern, levels of lung-damaging  
•       •       •

749 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2020 at 11:04 PM



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was me. I took the catalytic converter off my bike and I've been eating lots of White Castle. Sorry guys.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All that gunfire creates a lot of gun smoke.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the fireworks.  Fireworks season starts in May around here, but got an earlier start than usual since people didn't have anything else to do.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Increases in deep dish pizza effluents have more than made up the difference.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's coming from Wisconsin.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: It's the fireworks.  Fireworks season starts in May around here, but got an earlier start than usual since people didn't have anything else to do.


Someone was lighting off fireworks at like 2am this morning. I happened to be up when I hear it.
I'm gonna have to check various neighborhood fb pages to see all the people asking about the "gun shots" they heard.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun Smoke?
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Likely culprits include buildings, factories and diesel engines that burn coal, oil or natural gas. Diesel emissions in particular remain a chronic problem in Chicago, a racially segregated freight hub where rail yards, warehouses and intermodal facilities are concentrated in low-income, predominantly African American and Latino neighborhoods.
Fewer gasoline-fueled cars might be on expressways and streets these days, but diesel truck and train traffic appears to have remained fairly constant. Modular containers are still exchanged daily between rail cars and semitrailers at more than a dozen intermodal facilities in the city and suburbs.


The case for nuclear power plants and electric vehicles right here.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Gun Smoke?


Miss Kitty and Marshal Dillon had nothing to do with it.

I'm guessing it has to do with wind, clouds 'n stuff, where are the meteorologists when you need one?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Could be that Chicago didn't have as much pollution to reduce.

http://www.stateoftheair.org/city-ran​k​ings/most-polluted-cities.html

20th in year-round particle pollution, out of the top 25 in short term particle pollution.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Diesel emissions in particular remain a chronic problem in Chicago, a racially segregated freight hub where rail yards, warehouses and intermodal facilities are concentrated in low-income, predominantly African American and Latino neighborhoods.

Interesting phrasing. I strongly suspect the freight hubs were there first, and said populations moved in because adjacent areas were cheap.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I haven't had any caffeine yet to jumpstart the hamster in my brain, but with it being Spring and Lake Whatever warming, wouldn't there be the Lake effect going on? High pressure warm air bubble over the area trapping particulates from being disbursed because incoming winds get slowed to a crawl? Same reason that when it snows in Chicago, it farking SNOWS?
 
Mouser
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Diesel emissions in particular remain a chronic problem in Chicago, a racially segregated freight hub where rail yards, warehouses and intermodal facilities are concentrated in low-income, predominantly African American and Latino neighborhoods.

Interesting phrasing. I strongly suspect the freight hubs were there first, and said populations moved in because adjacent areas were cheap.


None of this "correlation doesn't equal causation", now.  They have a narrative to maintain.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Could be that Chicago didn't have as much pollution to reduce.

http://www.stateoftheair.org/city-rank​ings/most-polluted-cities.html

20th in year-round particle pollution, out of the top 25 in short term particle pollution.


Pollution tends to blow from west to east, so people east of Chicago ( Gary, Ind for example) would get hit with some of it.  Much like in Detroit, a lot of the pollution blows into Ontario, Canada.
 
rej1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Considering we're supposed to be more-or-less locked down, there has been a LOT of traffic when I've had to go out.

Less that usual (especially during rush hour) but more than I was expecting considering how much is closed down.

This is in the 'burbs - 10+ miles out of downtown.  I haven't been downtown to see how light/heavy traffic is.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rej1138: Considering we're supposed to be more-or-less locked down, there has been a LOT of traffic when I've had to go out.

Less that usual (especially during rush hour) but more than I was expecting considering how much is closed down.

This is in the 'burbs - 10+ miles out of downtown.  I haven't been downtown to see how light/heavy traffic is.


It's noticeably lighter, but still kinda heavy at rush hour times.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Chicago has succeeded in keeping both its murder rate and its air pollution up during the lockdown.  This is a notable accomplishment.  Not necessarily a good accomplishment, but a notable one.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Diesel emissions in particular remain a chronic problem in Chicago, a racially segregated freight hub where rail yards, warehouses and intermodal facilities are concentrated in low-income, predominantly African American and Latino neighborhoods.

Interesting phrasing. I strongly suspect the freight hubs were there first, and said populations moved in because adjacent areas were cheap.


Please try to keep up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Robinfro: I haven't had any caffeine yet to jumpstart the hamster in my brain, but with it being Spring and Lake Whatever warming, wouldn't there be the Lake effect going on? High pressure warm air bubble over the area trapping particulates from being disbursed because incoming winds get slowed to a crawl? Same reason that when it snows in Chicago, it farking SNOWS?


The lake doesn't warm up until August
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: All that gunfire creates a lot of gun smoke.


Festus agrees
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
