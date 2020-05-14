 Skip to content
(WBEZ Chicago)   Who's that riding a horse on the streets of Chicago? It's the Dreadhead Cowboy. YEE-HAW   (wbez.org) divider line
16
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The 33-year-old father of four has more time to ride because he said he lost his job as an exotic dancer.

*perks up*
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Admit it - you read the second part of that headline in Glen Campell's voice.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
New York did it first.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Costs less than an airshow, and would actually be interesting to first responders.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

xanadian: The 33-year-old father of four has more time to ride because he said he lost his job as an exotic dancer.

*perks up*


Oh,  myyyyyyy!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Look at the rubbery legs on that pedestrian. How is that even possible? I think he might be a soft robot.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Buffalo Soldier. Now have that tune in my head.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The idea of him riding through the city does bring a warm fuzzy image to mind, until I see something like this. Then, I just think he's a moron on a horse.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't try this at home, kids, certainly not after only riding for 4 years- if ever. It's a good way to end up in a wheel chair for the rest of your life. Concrete, no helmet. Just not smart.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: New York did it first.

[i.pinimg.com image 584x768]


Compton does it better
Guinness: The Cowboys of Compton
Youtube pRSThrjT_tk
 
TheSpartanGrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm gonna take my horse down to Chicago,
I'm gonna ride 'til they smile some more.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Exotic dancer?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: New York did it first.

[i.pinimg.com image 584x768]


Came here for the "McCloud" reference!

/Keep up the good work.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was expecting Kanye Cartwright
 
doofusgumby [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Some guy been doing the same thing in Berkeley.
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: The idea of him riding through the city does bring a warm fuzzy image to mind, until I see something like this. Then, I just think he's a moron on a horse.

[Fark user image 666x622]

Don't try this at home, kids, certainly not after only riding for 4 years- if ever. It's a good way to end up in a wheel chair for the rest of your life. Concrete, no helmet. Just not smart.


Yes yes, and the horse might buck, or get spooked by a car or he may just be shot for riding a horse while black.

Life is farking dangerous. He seems to be cognizant of that and is bringing joy to others with what he's doing. On the other hand is you.

I for one applaud Lil Nas ORD
 
