(The Daily Beast)   Brace yourself for the glorious idiocy of the anti-vaxxer civil war   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
25
Unobtanium
1 hour ago  
This isn't Ayyadurai's first Senate run. In 2018, he badly lost an independent Senate bid for the seat held by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in which he urged voters to back "the REAL Indian."

Mentat
1 hour ago  
Remember when this movement was just Jenny McCarthy and a bunch of mommy bloggers?
 
Marcus Aurelius
1 hour ago  
Eating dirt will give you the herd immunity you seek.

/and hookworms
//and maybe a few nematodes here and there
///with a touch of encephalitis
 
hubiestubert
1 hour ago  
So, odds are what that BOTH these guys get their flu shots on the DL every year?
 
b0rscht
1 hour ago  
letthemfight.jpg?

Heaven help us if the 'anti-vaxxer' demographic splinters!
 
Psychopusher
1 hour ago  

b0rscht: letthemfight.jpg?

Heaven help us if the 'anti-vaxxer' demographic splinters!


You'll have the pro-anti-vaxxers versus the anti-anti-vaxxers, which will cause a further schism into the pro-anti-anti-vaxxers and the anti-pro-anti-vaxxers and the whole lot of them will just keep dragging down the median IQ of the planet.

It's like watching furries get into a room-clearing brawl in costume over whether Chewbacca counts as a furry.

/Whoever wins, we are all dumber for having witnessed it.
 
Smoking GNU
1 hour ago  
Whoever wins we all still lose.
 
zgrizz
1 hour ago  
"Shiva Ayyadurai, the self-styled "inventor of email" who's running in the Republican primary for a Massachusetts Senate seat. "

The state that gave you Elizabeth Warren, Teddy 'sorry she couldn't swim' Kennedy, George McGovern's only victory, Barney Frank and a host of other absolutely useless politicians.

There is no credibility in anyone from there. Just dismiss this crackpot for what they are.
 
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
1 hour ago  
I hope they all get Coronavirus and slowly suffocate to death.
 
arcgear
1 hour ago  
I'd run guns for that.  just saying

who said arms dealer isn't an honorable profession
 
Atomic Jonb
1 hour ago  

Mentat: Remember when this movement was just Jenny McCarthy and a bunch of mommy bloggers?


At least that movement was farkable.  This one doesn't even have that going for it.
 
FrancoFile
1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
1 hour ago  
I mean.....if they're spending time discrediting each other, then they aren't spending time discrediting science.
 
jimjays
1 hour ago  
I'd like to see these guys prove their invulnerability to alleged medical conditions once and for all with olde-fashioned jousting in a stadium reopened and staffed and of course populated by their supporters just for the special event. With sports all on hiatus they and the sports channels could earn some much-needed revenue.  It would sure beat the classic sports games the channels are running now.
 
thepresence
52 minutes ago  

arcgear: I'd run guns for that.  just saying

who said arms dealer isn't an honorable profession


Would you run bioagents?
 
Joe USer
48 minutes ago  
Including both Dr. & PhD in a Twitter handle?

Well, I'm impressed.
 
antnyjc
47 minutes ago  
I have always held the belief that a large number of anti-vaxxers were either too cheap to pay for vaccinations or too poor and both were too embarrassed to admit it. So they just used the excuse that they were anti-vaccines.

I also believe that a good number of the vocal online anti-vaxxers are trolls just trying to start conflict for entertainment. Not as many trolls as Flat-Earthers, whom I believe are about 90-95% trolls.
 
B0redd
45 minutes ago  
fight over leadership of the anti-vaccine movement

I wish I had an army of stupid people
 
Evil Mackerel
43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Eating dirt will give you the herd immunity you seek.

/and hookworms
//and maybe a few nematodes here and there
///with a touch of encephalitis


Just keep following your (their) current trajectory and become one with the Earth.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War
35 minutes ago  
I'm ready.  Just need a folding stock and laser sight for this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
34 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: This isn't Ayyadurai's first Senate run. In 2018, he badly lost an independent Senate bid for the seat held by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in which he urged voters to back "the REAL Indian."

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 350x233] [View Full Size image _x_]


"We're surely best, and not the worst! Ger-o-ni-mo! We got here first!"

-Walt Kelly

/sadly, there is a dearth of Pogo images on the web
 
Ashelth
23 minutes ago  

Mentat: Remember when this movement was just Jenny McCarthy and a bunch of mommy bloggers?


Well given that the movent exists because of "you don't want to hurt your babies do you?" Which is geared to affect poorly educated and weak willed women isn't it still mommy bloggers?
 
tomerson
19 minutes ago  
The war anti-vaxxers are fighting is with Darwin.  The rest of us vaccine chugging supermen are uninvolved.
 
Evil Mackerel
1 minute ago  

Short Victoria's War: I'm ready.  Just need a folding stock and laser sight for this

[Fark user image 220x153]


I see that and think like " maybe there's some kind of Calico conversion kit" you could get tor it.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
