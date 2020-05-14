 Skip to content
(Fox News)   "The best way to fight for freedom of expression is for everyone to speak as if we already have freedom of speech," according to a man who was immediately arrested in China   (foxnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"...absence of nonstate media and the prevention of medical experts from providing advice to the public showed that "the government's long-term tight control society and people has almost completely destroyed the organization and self-help capabilities ..."


Hmmmmm. I said, HMMMMMM.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am going to hold off judgment until the WHO tells me if China did the right or wrong thing here.  It could be that arresting people for criticizing the government is a good thing.  We don't know yet.  And whatever the answer is, I whole heartedly support the US doing what the WHO says is a good idea.
 
GallantPelham
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Much easier to screw up the rest of the world and take it over if you don't have to worry about that pesky constitution and fee speech back home.
 
rcain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Now if only Trump could do the same here in the US, we too would have COVID-19 totally under control

Remember, it's only contagious because liberals won't STFU about it
 
