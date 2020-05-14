 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   You better believe that kid got his Lamborghini. Well, at least a ride in one. Make that two. With famous people   (kron4.com) divider line
20
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who knew grand theft auto would lead to fame and fortune? Seems like a vaguely familiar concept.

/ Someone should make a game.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are they feeding that five year old that he's that big and tall? Other five year olds?
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...meets Jamie Foxx, Shaq, and Lil Pump.

Looks like he got punished after all.
 
Trump Luvr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was going to steal a car, I would shoot and kill all of the witnesses so I had a decent chance of getting away with the crime.

And then when I went to prison, I would find the biggest man I could find, and I would ask him to be my one and only lover. Monogamy is how it bees!!!
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most heartwarming story about a future convicted felon you'll see all day.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: ...meets Jamie Foxx, Shaq, and Lil Pump.

Looks like he got punished after all.


I think he'd have a much more memorable experience meeting the Lamborghini ladies
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think his dad would let him steal the car a little more often, also
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait to hear his rap album
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm beginning to see why a lot of kids are going to hell in a hand basket and grow up to be selfish adults. Do something bad and against the parents wishes and you'll be well rewarded for you shiatty activities.

Leads me to question the upbringing of the folks who are celebrating the little pigs illegal actions regardless of what the parents thought.

Would he have gotten the same result if he stole a train?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't they all be staying at home and wearing masks?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rik01: I'm beginning to see why a lot of kids are going to hell in a hand basket and grow up to be selfish adults. Do something bad and against the parents wishes and you'll be well rewarded for you shiatty activities.

Leads me to question the upbringing of the folks who are celebrating the little pigs illegal actions regardless of what the parents thought.

Would he have gotten the same result if he stole a train?


Then he'd get to go for a ride with Rod Stewart, Neil Young, and Jim parsons. Choo-choo!
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoodrat kid is wondering why he never got rides from celebrities.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This kid will be riding with Paul Walker sooner rather than later
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The only thing I learned from that story is that Jeremy Neves, whoever he is, is a complete piece of shiat.
 
Boooozy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Positive Reinforcement?
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark yeah.

What else are the celebrities gonna do during quarantine? Might as well meet this epic kid.
 
soupafi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So the kid will never learn his lesson.
/no way that kid is 5
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lil pump?
littletikes.comView Full Size
 
2chinz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the days in which I'll be offered rides in Lamboghinis passed about 40 years ago.
 
gamergirl23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

soupafi: So the kid will never learn his lesson.
/no way that kid is 5


Eh, my daughter's friend just turned six and could pass for ten while he was still five. Over five hours he can eat a hamburger or hotdog (sometimes 2), an entire Kirkland frozen cheese pizza, huge bowl of mixed fresh fruit and veggies - think the kind used to rise dough, not normally to serve food, and a bowl of chips by himself back when he was able to visit. He's not really that fat. He was 85 lbs last I asked, and in the fall when he was five and a half and I was debating getting everyone ice skates for Bryant Park, wore a size 4 shoe.
 
