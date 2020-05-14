 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   113-year-old woman survives two world wars, Spanish flu and now coronavirus in order to keep her grip on the Oldest Woman in Spain title   (myfox8.com) divider line
10
    More: Spiffy, 1918 flu pandemic, Roman Catholic Church, Video footage of Maria Branyas, Catholic Church, Care of residents, Influenza, 113-year-old woman, initial lifting of these restrictions  
•       •       •

102 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2020 at 10:20 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a badass.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty easy to survive two world wars in a country that didn't participate in either one.
Surviving the 1918 pandemic, the Spanish Civil War, and corona virus at 113 now that's an accomplishment!
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Breed her.

We need more of her stock.
 
Cormee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Breed her.

We need more of her stock.


On you go...
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If the Last Dance has taught me anything,it that this is what Champions do.  They stare down all opponents until they slink away intimidated.  Her slapping around the Grim Reaper during practice was necessary to establish the pecking order.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is she still looking for the six fingered man?
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: Breed her.

We need more of her stock.


113 dude.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Surviving a fascist dictatorship is no small feat either
 
brizzle365
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Stories like this always remind me of the Chernobyl show. The old lady in the barn, milking the cow. Seen far more than the young man ordering her to leave or to die.

Not always the right mindset, in every situation. But I do think that the world needs a bit more of that right now.

Its possible to be a badass, especially if you can be an empathetic badass.
 
Pert
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.