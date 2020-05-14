 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WREG Memphis)   A 22-year-old was arrested after a high-speed police chase from Mississippi to Memphis involving a stolen barbecue food truck. Mmmm, this Smokey and the Bandit remake sounds tasty   (wreg.com) divider line
15
    More: Awkward, Criminal law, Mississippi, Holly Springs, Memphis, Tennessee, 22-year-old, high-speed police chase, 22-year-old Nickalaus Jones of Memphis, Wednesday morning  
•       •       •

173 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2020 at 10:06 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
While that sounds like a long distance, Holly Springs, Mississippi is more or less suburban Memphis.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Unobtanium: While that sounds like a long distance, Holly Springs, Mississippi is more or less suburban Memphis.


Came here to say this...

/in neighboring DeSoto County aka south south Memphis
 
Krieghund
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
 "Old Smokey and the Bandit"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I need to brine a chicken today so it will be all rubbed up and ready to smoke this weekend.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What kind of bbq are we talking about? Whole hog with a pepper mustard base? More of a vinegar? Just dry rub and wet on the side?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


This is important.
 
Mukster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Lil Smokies Bandit"?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seems dangerous to brisket all for a little run across the state line.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Have to taste the goods to properly evaluate the punishment. Could be the short end of a rope, could be a medal for getting slop out of the food chain.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nothingyet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
" HAHAHA I love you suits.  It must have been a real biatch getting a size 58 extra fat and a 12 dwarf."

Best Movie EVER
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Damn well better be a Diablo Sandwich involved.

/and a Dr Pepper 'cause he's in a gotdamn hurry
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
farking genius.  Create the ultimate cop dilemna:  keep chasing, or free ribs?
 
floydw
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's a good thing the police were there to completely destroy his business.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: What kind of bbq are we talking about? Whole hog with a pepper mustard base? More of a vinegar? Just dry rub and wet on the side?

[Fark user image 800x596]

[Fark user image 850x566]

[Fark user image 850x445]

This is important.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size

NEW YORK CITY??? CALIFORNIA???
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.