(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Appliance delivery driver records as HOA president blocks in his vehicle and demands to know what he's doing and who gave him the gate code. Guess their skin colors   (kfor.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Per Google, "Any unlawful restraint of an individual's personal liberty or freedom of locomotion against his or her will constitutes false imprisonment" in Oklahoma.

It's on tape. Charge the HOA guy.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't know what prompted him to, or what has happened in that neighborhood, for him to respond the way he did," Miller said.

Dude.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Power tripping HOA president.

Don't they have the death penalty in Oklahoma?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now would be a great time to burgle that neighborhood in broad daylight.  Back your truck up to the front door, and if anyone questions you, you give them the old "Really?  We're doing THIS again?  Guess you hate your property values, what with this being another story for the papers..."
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOA dude called the delivery guy's employer and told him to make him take the video down.  Poor thing doesn't want a video of him being a racist prick all over the internet.

Here's an easy way to prevent that, don't be a racist prick.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GanjSmokr: HOA dude called the delivery guy's employer and told him to make him take the video down.  Poor thing doesn't want a video of him being a racist prick all over the internet.

Here's an easy way to prevent that, don't be a racist prick.


It's an old plan, but it just might work.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I like how the reporter goes up the HOA president's door to see if he'll answer some questions.  What, nobody wants to know how she got the gate code?
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"It wasn't hard to figure out. The code was 1 2 3 4 5."
 
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
DNRTFA. But let me guess , correlation is always causation when it comes to race
 
chewd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When i was doing furniture delivery and they had an HOA gate, i'd just have my assistant walk around to the other side & trigger the motion detector that opens the gate.

Never needed a code for any of them.
 
wage0048
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No way in hell would I have waited an hour for the jackass to move his car.  I'd have called 911 myself and told them that if the police didn't move the guy out of my way, I'd be pushing his car out of the way with my delivery truck as an act of self defense.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chewd: When i was doing furniture delivery and they had an HOA gate, i'd just have my assistant walk around to the other side & trigger the motion detector that opens the gate.

Never needed a code for any of them.


Those stupid gates don't keep anyone out.
Except the fire department.
 
kev_dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "It wasn't hard to figure out. The code was 1 2 3 4 5."


Spaceballs Luggage Password
Youtube _JNGI1dI-e8
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Per Google, "Any unlawful restraint of an individual's personal liberty or freedom of locomotion against his or her will constitutes false imprisonment" in Oklahoma.

It's on tape. Charge the HOA guy.


I don't think blocking a vehicle actually qualifies as unlawful restraint in and of itself, as the driver could theoretically get out and walk away.  It's a dick move, certainly, but not necessarily criminal.

But I'm also not a law-talking guy. I failed my internet law school GED program after jacking it too many times to Judge Judy...
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Power tripping HOA president.

Don't they have the death penalty in Oklahoma?


You know how to insure you'll never get another delivery from that company?
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wage0048: No way in hell would I have waited an hour for the jackass to move his car.  I'd have called 911 myself and told them that if the police didn't move the guy out of my way, I'd be pushing his car out of the way with my delivery truck as an act of self defense.


Sound like a good way to get arrested for reckless driving
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eKonk: NotCodger: Per Google, "Any unlawful restraint of an individual's personal liberty or freedom of locomotion against his or her will constitutes false imprisonment" in Oklahoma.

It's on tape. Charge the HOA guy.

I don't think blocking a vehicle actually qualifies as unlawful restraint in and of itself, as the driver could theoretically get out and walk away.  It's a dick move, certainly, but not necessarily criminal.

But I'm also not a law-talking guy. I failed my internet law school GED program after jacking it too many times to Judge Judy...


Thank you for... nothing. You've contributed, nothing.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: HOA dude called the delivery guy's employer and told him to make him take the video down.  Poor thing doesn't want a video of him being a racist prick all over the internet.

Here's an easy way to prevent that, don't be a racist prick.


Too late...
 
probesport
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
An HOA president is a complete assbag?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hate to play the other side here, but that truck looked like it was completely unmarked. That might have caught his attention. Now everyone here, driver included, decided to be dicks. All the driver had to do was show a clipboard with a delivery on it. All the HOA guy needed to do was ask for some kind of badge.

Of course both parties are lucky they didn't get shot.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Terlis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: wage0048: No way in hell would I have waited an hour for the jackass to move his car.  I'd have called 911 myself and told them that if the police didn't move the guy out of my way, I'd be pushing his car out of the way with my delivery truck as an act of self defense.

Sound like a good way to get arrested shot for reckless driving


Fixed it for you
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have a friend that repairs spas and has to go into gated communities constantly.  He always gets harassed at the gates (even when he has the entry code) and when he is driving inside the community and he is white as can be.

Could just be that a lot of gated community residents fall into the Karen category.

/racism too
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is the racist HOA president, who now would like the Facebook video to be taken down, to respect his privacy.
So, please, don't share this picture of a racist asshole to anyone.
Forget you ever saw it.
 
chewd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Those stupid gates don't keep anyone out.
Except the fire department.


Yeah, pretty much all it means is you get to pay extra for trash pickup and wait longer for ambulances to arrive.
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We stopped by his house too, and no one came to the door.

I wonder where they got their gate code and why they weren't harassed.
 
Dryad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chewd: When i was doing furniture delivery and they had an HOA gate, i'd just have my assistant walk around to the other side & trigger the motion detector that opens the gate.

Never needed a code for any of them.


Its actually illegal most places. For emergency vehicle access they must open freely.
Gates are there only to send a message. They are not and cannot legally be a barrier to entry.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Power tripping HOA president.

Don't they have the death penalty in Oklahoma?


They live in Oklahoma. They're already dead.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
OK, when I lived in a gated apartment complex, delivery drivers were able to call me from a keypad. I could open the gate myself. No code needed. Do they not work that way any more? As a side note, I live in a big HOA community, and yes, HOA's suck, but those common areas are a nice selling point...
 
Gratch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: HOA dude called the delivery guy's employer and told him to make him take the video down.  Poor thing doesn't want a video of him being a racist prick all over the internet.

Here's an easy way to prevent that, don't be a racist prick.


HOA dude cries about "fake news", "liberal media", and "out of context" in 3...2...1...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: HOA dude called the delivery guy's employer and told him to make him take the video down.  Poor thing doesn't want a video of him being a racist prick all over the internet.

Here's an easy way to prevent that, don't be a racist prick.

"My name is David Stewart," Stewart, who said he was the HOA president, is heard on the video saying

.

David, let us introduce you to Barbara Streisand. Babs, this is David.

Also, David, let's have you meet Rick Santorum and, via Zoom from Russia, Maria Butina. Perhaps there's a photo of them together you have seen.

Because, you know, "David Stewart, Ashford Hills HOA President" is a search term that could easily be suppressed.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cptcaveman: Hate to play the other side here, but that truck looked like it was completely unmarked. That might have caught his attention. Now everyone here, driver included, decided to be dicks. All the driver had to do was show a clipboard with a delivery on it. All the HOA guy needed to do was ask for some kind of badge.

Of course both parties are lucky they didn't get shot.


Delivery driver here.  The van I've driven for the past 6 years at my job is completely unmarked.  No logo anywhere.  Only a small sign I put in the windshield that indicates I'm delivering flowers, be right back.  It is unmarked because many of the gated communities don't allow "commercial advertising" in their communities except during certain hours of the day.  And since I've delivered up until 8pm at times - no markings on the van let me get my job done.  Except Grandview - Grandview doesn't even allow trucks on their property after 4pm.  And why yes, that does include residents vehicles.  Not allowed to own a truck and live in that gated condo community.

Not once have I ever been blocked in and ordered to tell someone how I got the gate code.
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This Miller guy is a crybaby.  I mean, all they did was hold him against huis will and keep him from doing his job.  It would have been fully within their rights to chase him down and shoot the unarmed driver three times in self defense.  What a wuss, not a single gunshot and he is complaining.  Heck, the HOA guy would have been justified in going back to Miller's house, breaking in, shooting his wife to death, then charging Miller with attempted murder.

Look, if you don't want to get hassled, you should try not being black.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dryad: Gates are there only to send a message. They are not and cannot legally be a barrier to entry.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Go ahead and test that theory. Get back to us with your results.
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x360]

This is the racist HOA president, who now would like the Facebook video to be taken down, to respect his privacy.
So, please, don't share this picture of a racist asshole to anyone.
Forget you ever saw it.


I want to make sure,

Fark user imageView Full Size


Is this the picture we shouldn't be posting?
 
Dedmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GardenWeasel: "I don't know what prompted him to, or what has happened in that neighborhood, for him to respond the way he did," Miller said.

Dude.


We white folks sure have the narrative so farking skewed that an innocent man is afraid to call it what it is, for fear of being labeled one who plays the 'race card.'
 
