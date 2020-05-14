 Skip to content
(CarBuzz)   It's a gas station in Florida. this likely wasn't even the strangest thing that happened there on that night   (carbuzz.com) divider line
ModernLuddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fortunately, a poll stopped the truck from going any further....

Damn, Gallup is out there making a difference!
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I liked the Chevy ad placement at the bottom of the article.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you don't piss off a Real Man tm -because they will totally run you over if that damn pole wasn't in the way.  Fine, fark that I'll just hit the pole instead - that'll show her.  yeeee haaaaa!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
People who visit Panama City are already pretty rednecky.  People who live there are off the scale.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can't imagine working the late shift at the Quik-E-Mart in PC Beach.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Angry Florida.
 
jimjays
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Fortunately, a poll stopped the truck from going any further....

Damn, Gallup is out there making a difference!


It's sometimes interesting how we interpret things when there really are no right or wrong answers. We know the misspelling wasn't a politician because they're notoriously cowardly, but I'd guessed it was a voting poll worker, a group I've always thought to be heroic civil servants--and especially so with Covid literally threatening lives.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The article says that the employee was "female"...

I guess I'll have to take the article's word for it.  (backs away slowly...)
 
jjorsett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think I might have moved to one side when the truck came at me at high speed, but I'm a coward in that way.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Minor technical quibble. It's not a pole. It's a bollard.
 
acad1228
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fortunately, a poll stopped the truck from going any further and the employee fell backward to the ground.


Ummm..... maybe call it a bollard?
 
acad1228
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iToad: Minor technical quibble. It's not a pole. It's a bollard.


Dammit!!!!
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Panama City

I wouldn't be surprised at anything that happens in the panhandle.
 
Bflotvguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fatty took a dive
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bflotvguy: Fatty took a dive


Send Fatty a SpaceX T-Shirt because they got LAUNCHED.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

khatores: Panama City

I wouldn't be surprised at anything that happens in the panhandle.


When you see a pick up in the Panhandle pulling that sort of trailer, you are guaranteed to be in the company of a prototypical human. Every time.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm not a very angry person. I've gotten pretty steamed, but never "if someone was a truck" mad. I can't imagine getting to the point where running someone over with a truck seems like a good idea.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I'm not a very angry person. I've gotten pretty steamed, but never "if someone was a truck" mad. I can't imagine getting to the point where running someone over with a truck seems like a good idea.


"*hit someone with a truck"

GD it, phone.
 
