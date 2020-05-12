 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PNAS)   PNAS ejaculates: fluid discharge could bring a messy end to intimate gatherings   (pnas.org) divider line
20
    More: Sick, Exponential decay, Radioactive decay, Average, oral fluid droplets, periods of time, distribution of particles, average droplet emission rates of ca, Particle size distribution  
•       •       •

1227 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 14 May 2020 at 8:31 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I had to look at the article headline twice, just to make sure it said potential importance.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have "band teacher" voice. Instructional time sounds like I'm yelling, but I'm not. I speak loudly, with inflection, and nowhere near the top of my range, so I'm not worried about damaging my vocal cords. I've been doing it for 20 years. I'm loud enough to be heard in a classroom that's about 4 times the size of a regular classroom, or outside on a field, in the bleachers, in the cafetorium during lunch, or a 1500-seat auditorium over strings, steel drums ensembles, bands, and occasionally a choir.

I may need to get a personal amplifier or something. I must be raining spittle with the sheer force of my voice. I notice a little drop fly out once in a while and know it takes a lot of breath support and a trained diaphragm to speak like that for long periods.

I should look into the douchey black turtleneck and wired-up look like Steve Jobs had.
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
😷
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I must be raining spittle with the sheer force of my voice


It's the plosives that get you.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That bodes well for all the restaurants opening up.
 
sleze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Barely but still qualified HOTY Candidate.
 
powhound
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: I have "band teacher" voice. Instructional time sounds like I'm yelling, but I'm not. I speak loudly, with inflection, and nowhere near the top of my range, so I'm not worried about damaging my vocal cords. I've been doing it for 20 years. I'm loud enough to be heard in a classroom that's about 4 times the size of a regular classroom, or outside on a field, in the bleachers, in the cafetorium during lunch, or a 1500-seat auditorium over strings, steel drums ensembles, bands, and occasionally a choir.

I may need to get a personal amplifier or something. I must be raining spittle with the sheer force of my voice. I notice a little drop fly out once in a while and know it takes a lot of breath support and a trained diaphragm to speak like that for long periods.

I should look into the douchey black turtleneck and wired-up look like Steve Jobs had.


Meanwhile, in band camp ...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Always wear protection, kids.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I just ejaculated and evacuated

So I'm getting a kick out of this
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Innuendos galore.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is still acceptable.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh, and this jackhole
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I wasn't screaming in nobody's face"

Not directly you moron but all your Corona shiat was spewed everywhere.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
These observations confirm that there is a substantial probability that normal speaking causes airborne virus transmission in confined environments.

And that's why cloth coverings & masks are a good idea - not because they're going to protect you from COVID-19, but that they will reduce the risk of you giving COVID-19 to others through common, everyday interactions at close quarters.

However, a better thing to do is to avoid close quarters altogether - the masks are there to say, "look, if you're gonna ignore all of the other advice we've given you and talk or yell in each other's faces, for fark's sake at least wear a mask so you don't spray others with COVID-19 as a parting gift."

What would be best is for you to not farking go out at all - to stay the fark home - and avoid even the possibility of interaction, never mind close-quarters interaction. That's why social distancing is so important. It says "look, if you're gonna ignore the whole 'stay at home' bit, at least stay 6 farking feet or more apart from each other, because that may reduce your risk of airborne droplet transmission, getting or giving, around other people." The mask thing was the next level of "FFS, at least do..." advice.
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Forget talking, my money would have been on just breathing being a source of microdroplets.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It is known.

#speakingmoistly
 
Invincible
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: It is known.

#speakingmoistly


Trudeau gets a lot of women speaking moistly. Blame Canada.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DRTFA: This is still acceptable.
[Fark user image image 425x280]


What, being a disgusting fat body?
 
zpaul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Last week a friend came over for a beer and during a conversation he "spit" right into my eye.  Direct hit. Normally I wouldn't say anything, but in these days and times I said "dude you just spit right into my eye- now go get tested".  Eye bleach never sounded so good.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Today on "Great Moments in FARK timing"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.