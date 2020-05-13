 Skip to content
(Twitter)   40 years ago today, Washington State officials gather to discuss reopening the area around Mt. St. Helens. Not sure what all of these scientists are whining about, it's a perfectly sensible plan   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still have a jar of ash that we scraped off our car.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It erupted the same day that Ian Curtis took his own life.


/wipes away goth tear
 
Obryn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If only this had some relation to what was going on in the world today...

/ponders
 
hinten
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Clearly the scientists all had different opinions, some said yes, some said no, and couldn't forecast the details of  this eruption so we can just ignore their opinions.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
CSB: A couple months before this, a kid playing on the shore of the Columbia River found $5800 in cash that had been stolen by DB Cooper in his famous airplane hijacking/parachute jump. The FBI and other authorities got excited and started making plans on places nearby where Cooper might have landed, hoping to find more physical evidence.

Then Mt St Helens blew up, dropping several hundred feet of ash on top of the areas they were planning to explore.

/Guess we'll never find out what happened to DB now.
//csb
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's going to erupt sharks this time, isn't it?
 
