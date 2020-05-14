 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Restaurant worker used contract tracing to stalk, hit on customer   (newsweek.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Subway, New Zealand, Woman, Restaurant, New York City Subway, part of a coronavirus contact tracing effort, New Zealand Subway restaurant, personal information  
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
(post from 2070)...and they've been married for 50 years.

/how romantic
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He took guidance from Jared.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At work I have been having to ship things to people's homes for work. I got a lot of the ladies in the offices addresses now. What were we talking about now?
 
Aces and Eights
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Stay classy, Subway.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, that didn't take long.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ less than a minute ago  
She should visit him at work with a fake bazooka, see if he changes his attitude.
 
