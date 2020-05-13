 Skip to content
(Daily Dot) Would you like to split your coronavirus surcharge between yourselves or just for the guy who ordered the steak?
30
posted to Main » on 14 May 2020 at 6:29 AM



30 Comments
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So do you tip on top of that or just leave a new bottle of Purell on the table?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Omg, just raise the farking price by a quarter, stop with the stupis line item surcharges.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Stupis? Wtf autocorrect?

Who designed this stupis thing?
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"All I'm saying is, when we split the cheque three ways the steak-eater picks the pocket of the salad-man."
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Joe USer: Omg, just raise the farking price by a quarter, stop with the stupis line item surcharges.


'In an interview with a local TV station, Kiko manager Sarah Sherwood said the price of meat and seafood has almost doubled. But the increased prices are temporary. If ingredient prices go down so will menu prices.'

So they should not have the prices printed on the menu is what your suggesting? Or, perhaps they should have the menu's reprinted as the price of meat and seafood fluctuates weekly? I'm sure they can afford that right?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Gee, it's as if Trump was lying his ass off when he promised that opening up the economy would make everything magically return to the status quo ante.  Dumbucks are farking astounded at his failed magic act.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

no_tan_lines: Joe USer: Omg, just raise the farking price by a quarter, stop with the stupis line item surcharges.

'In an interview with a local TV station, Kiko manager Sarah Sherwood said the price of meat and seafood has almost doubled. But the increased prices are temporary. If ingredient prices go down so will menu prices.'

So they should not have the prices printed on the menu is what your suggesting? Or, perhaps they should have the menu's reprinted as the price of meat and seafood fluctuates weekly? I'm sure they can afford that right?


Laser printer menu. Use the same printer that they're using to inform people of the line item fee that changes weekly.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The charge is fine if it was disclosed up front - maybe a note taped onto the menu ("A 5% fee is added to all orders due to extra costs incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic"). An extra $2 isn't going to break me, and restaurants are struggling everywhere.

If it comes as a surprise when I get the bill, I'm going to be pissed off because it's a farking shady practice. I'd still pay it (see above regarding $2), but I wouldn't go back.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want to include a surcharge for COVID-19 costs? Fine, as long as you're explicit about it before I sit down or make reservations or drive through to get food at your business.

no_tan_lines: Joe USer: Omg, just raise the farking price by a quarter, stop with the stupis line item surcharges.

'In an interview with a local TV station, Kiko manager Sarah Sherwood said the price of meat and seafood has almost doubled. But the increased prices are temporary. If ingredient prices go down so will menu prices.'

So they should not have the prices printed on the menu is what your suggesting? Or, perhaps they should have the menu's reprinted as the price of meat and seafood fluctuates weekly? I'm sure they can afford that right?


Did they notify diners in advance, before ordering? Is there a sign, prominently displayed, which reads "we may add a 10% surcharge (or whatever the percentage is) to your bill to offset COVID-19 costs?"

If yes, then, no problem. If no, then, fark off.

The issue, at least for me, isn't the surcharge, but the surprise. Abso-farking-lutely nothing on a bill should be a surprise to the customer.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: The charge is fine if it was disclosed up front - maybe a note taped onto the menu ("A 5% fee is added to all orders due to extra costs incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic"). An extra $2 isn't going to break me, and restaurants are struggling everywhere.

If it comes as a surprise when I get the bill, I'm going to be pissed off because it's a farking shady practice. I'd still pay it (see above regarding $2), but I wouldn't go back.


This, exactly. I won't patronize a restaurant that doesn't explicitly tell me what it's going to cost to patronize them.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: Stupis? Wtf autocorrect?

Who designed this stupis thing?


Stupis is just the plural of stupi.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Menus. Another gross thing everyone is touching. Put your stuff online or in an app and you'll never need to print or distribute hard copies of menus. Super easy to adjust prices without making yourself look like a jackass.

I'll be honest though, I'm probably never eating in a restaurant again, or it will be a very limited thing and it will probably be takeout if so. We used to eat out at least once or twice a week and it was a fairly large part of our monthly household spending. I just see that as something that will go away for the most part and not be missed.
 
otherideas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

stan unusual: Gee, it's as if Trump was lying his ass off when he promised that opening up the economy would make everything magically return to the status quo ante.  Dumbucks are farking astounded at his failed magic act.


Drink!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

powhound: Menus. Another gross thing everyone is touching. Put your stuff online or in an app and you'll never need to print or distribute hard copies of menus. Super easy to adjust prices without making yourself look like a jackass.


And the poors without Internet-connected computers in their pockets will just have to pay whatever the restaurant owner feels like!  [monocle-laughing.gif]
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey, they could charge them $5 a month to be seated 15 minutes earlier than everyone else and to see all the items that didn't make it on the menu.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've got a friend who owns a restaurant. She made a Facebook post about the raising price of beef and that she would have to raise the price of her burgers. Zero complaints. Trying to sneak in a charge and especially calling it by the C word is courting anger and overreaction.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MagSeven: I've got a friend who owns a restaurant. She made a Facebook post about the raising price of beef and that she would have to raise the price of her burgers. Zero complaints. Trying to sneak in a charge and especially calling it by the C word is courting anger and overreaction.


Yeah, coont charges are the worst...
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I completely understand what they're doing. Rather than raise the price of a kiko roll to $13.00, they're putting an adjustable surcharge on so that they can make quick changes to their pricing to reflect on price changes for meat and produce. Great idea for their bookkeeping. Really stupid idea for marketing. Especially since half this country thinks it's a plot to undermine the government and or take away their constitutional right to not wear masks and arm bears. A lot of places did a fuel surcharge back during the days of $6/gallon gas. That backfired horrifically. I guess people didn't learn. Just raise your price and leave it alone. It's going to be months, if not years, for things to stabilize. There's no point in adding fuel, special cleaning, inconvenience fees, etc. It only serves to piss off everyone. Look at McDonald's. They used to charge $5 for a meal, now it's $7. They raised their prices for fuel and never brought them back down. A Hershey bar used to be .50, now they're $1.19 due to fuel. We just got used to paying it. People biatch for a few weeks and then move on. Doing the right thing is frequently the wrong thing.
 
powhound
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: powhound: Menus. Another gross thing everyone is touching. Put your stuff online or in an app and you'll never need to print or distribute hard copies of menus. Super easy to adjust prices without making yourself look like a jackass.

And the poors without Internet-connected computers in their pockets will just have to pay whatever the restaurant owner feels like!  [monocle-laughing.gif]


I have it under good authority that poor people have been distributed Obama Phones. Probably way better than my iJunk.

Menus are still gross. The first thing a lot of people do is go use the restroom before they even look at the menu. Little bit of ball cheese, little bit of ass funk, then touch the door handle on the way out picking up everyone else's ball cheese and ass funk. Then page through the menu, running their fingers up and down each page.

Yeah, no thanks.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who do they think they are, a telecom?
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Laser printer menu. Use the same printer that they're using to inform people of the line item fee that changes weekly.


I agree.  Every menu should be printed out, only used once, and thrown out.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

powhound: Dork Gently: powhound: Menus. Another gross thing everyone is touching. Put your stuff online or in an app and you'll never need to print or distribute hard copies of menus. Super easy to adjust prices without making yourself look like a jackass.

And the poors without Internet-connected computers in their pockets will just have to pay whatever the restaurant owner feels like!  [monocle-laughing.gif]

I have it under good authority that poor people have been distributed Obama Phones. Probably way better than my iJunk.

Menus are still gross. The first thing a lot of people do is go use the restroom before they even look at the menu. Little bit of ball cheese, little bit of ass funk, then touch the door handle on the way out picking up everyone else's ball cheese and ass funk. Then page through the menu, running their fingers up and down each page.

Yeah, no thanks.


Restaurants are cesspools of germs anyway, especially in the dining room area. Any 'interactive' element like video games or pool tables just increases the number of surfaces where germs can accumulate. I did discover one conspiracy though; the elderly have known the world is full of death and disease but have been hoarding that knowledge!
https://www.aarp.org/health/condition​s​-treatments/info-03-2011/8-germiest-pl​aces.html
 
sleze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MagSeven: I've got a friend who owns a restaurant. She made a Facebook post about the raising price of beef and that she would have to raise the price of her burgers. Zero complaints. Trying to sneak in a charge and especially calling it by the C word is courting anger and overreaction.


This. Family runs a restaurant (and a shuttered catering business).  They are still doing takeout and modify the price of the meals themselves when prices rise and not this check markup BS.

Made-up surcharges and fees is why people hate car shopping.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

powhound: Menus. Another gross thing everyone is touching. Put your stuff online or in an app and you'll never need to print or distribute hard copies of menus. Super easy to adjust prices without making yourself look like a jackass.


What is with the "make an app" BS?  I don't want to link my phone to your business anymore than I have do and there is do way I'm downloading your "free" app from either walled garden.

Make it a web page (without the tracking BS)
 
powhound
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: powhound: Menus. Another gross thing everyone is touching. Put your stuff online or in an app and you'll never need to print or distribute hard copies of menus. Super easy to adjust prices without making yourself look like a jackass.

What is with the "make an app" BS?  I don't want to link my phone to your business anymore than I have do and there is do way I'm downloading your "free" app from either walled garden.

Make it a web page (without the tracking BS)


Dude I don't care. Just want to minimize the public touch interface. Put the menus under glass tabletops like some restaurants do. But you are being tracked everywhere you go. Don't worry the NSA has that part covered. :)
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: Joe USer: Stupis? Wtf autocorrect?

Who designed this stupis thing?

Stupis is just the plural of stupi.


Isn't stupi the plural of stupus?
 
cartmans_evil_twin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Joe USer: no_tan_lines: Joe USer: Omg, just raise the farking price by a quarter, stop with the stupis line item surcharges.

'In an interview with a local TV station, Kiko manager Sarah Sherwood said the price of meat and seafood has almost doubled. But the increased prices are temporary. If ingredient prices go down so will menu prices.'

So they should not have the prices printed on the menu is what your suggesting? Or, perhaps they should have the menu's reprinted as the price of meat and seafood fluctuates weekly? I'm sure they can afford that right?

Laser printer menu. Use the same printer that they're using to inform people of the line item fee that changes weekly.


Menu reprint fee        $0.11
 
kindms
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
large chalkboard with updated pricing. problem solved

no one needs to touch it, you can update on the fly and its low tech
 
mayochamp
‘’ 1 minute ago  

powhound: DON.MAC: powhound: Menus. Another gross thing everyone is touching. Put your stuff online or in an app and you'll never need to print or distribute hard copies of menus. Super easy to adjust prices without making yourself look like a jackass.

What is with the "make an app" BS?  I don't want to link my phone to your business anymore than I have do and there is do way I'm downloading your "free" app from either walled garden.

Make it a web page (without the tracking BS)

Dude I don't care. Just want to minimize the public touch interface. Put the menus under glass tabletops like some restaurants do. But you are being tracked everywhere you go. Don't worry the NSA has that part covered. :)


This is also the reason all mass transit needs to die
 
TheraTx
‘’ 1 minute ago  
the wife and I went out Mother's day and the restaurant had a QR code on the table and bar for accessing the menu.
 
