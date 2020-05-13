 Skip to content
(LA Times)   FBI just seized the phone of the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee   (latimes.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
shiat just got real
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But they have to ask Apple to unlock it.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Timely.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder if Kelly Losffler is a bit nervous now
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I wonder if Kelly Losffler is a bit nervous now


Schwing!
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some snowflake voted this news down.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thorpe: Some snowflake voted this news down.


There's someone who always votes stuff like this down but doesn't comment.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: thorpe: Some snowflake voted this news down.

There's someone who always votes stuff like this down but doesn't comment.


I'm convinced there are bots that just vote shiat down because.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope they get some GOP senator that will flip on Trump.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: cretinbob: thorpe: Some snowflake voted this news down.

There's someone who always votes stuff like this down but doesn't comment.

I'm convinced there are bots that just vote shiat down because.


For awhile today there were 2 or 3 of them active, in thread voting and post voting.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Now go after Loeffler.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.

Not that anything will come of it, but wow.

Presidential pardon incoming in 3...2....1.....
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In 2012, Congress prohibited lawmakers from acting on intelligence they learn because of their privileged position, such as briefings with high-level federal officials.
Under the STOCK act, lawmakers are required to disclose their stock market activity but are still allowed to own stock, even in industries they might oversee.
The law passed the Senate in 2012 in a 96-3 vote. Among the three senators to oppose the bill was Burr.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

englaja: Wow.

Not that anything will come of it, but wow.

Presidential pardon incoming in 3...2....1.....


Or Barr just orders them to drop it like he did with Flynn.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I wonder if Kelly Losffler is a bit nervous now


Sigh, I bet she is having a blah blah night.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hahahahahakajahajajahahaha.

Serves his grafting ass.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fusillade762: englaja: Wow.

Not that anything will come of it, but wow.

Presidential pardon incoming in 3...2....1.....

Or Barr just orders them to drop it like he did with Flynn.


As long as he has as much trouble sleeping tonight as I usually do, it will be good enough.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is a hit job on Burr to intimidate the Senate Judiciary committee.
 
Big Dave
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

englaja: Wow.

Not that anything will come of it, but wow.

Presidential pardon incoming in 3...2....1.....


No pardon for this guy - the reason this case is rather shocking is that Burr actually seemed somewhat trustworthy during most of the impeachment trial.  At the very end, when so much shiat was hitting the fan that no one could keep track, he also folded 100%.  In hindsight it was a good predictor of his behavior during COVID.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Anyone taking bets on how long it takes William Barr to squash the whole thing?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mofa: This is a hit job on Burr to intimidate the Senate Judiciary committee.


Not that Burr didn't break the law like a motherfarking Republican; just that this is a mob hit executed by Barr.
 
SiriusClown [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: cretinbob: thorpe: Some snowflake voted this news down.

There's someone who always votes stuff like this down but doesn't comment.

I'm convinced there are bots that just vote shiat down because.


Never understood downvoting...
Link the related article or thread.

But why dismiss opportunity to make comment or snark. I get duplicate headlines or articles. Just import that shiat in...
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Those republicans who just profited from death and gave the FBI the power to do whatever the fark it wants aren't going to mind if the agents examine their device contents without asking, are they?

My heart farking bleeds.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am really trying to wrap my head around this. The FBI confiscated a Senators phone? I was told that checks and balances do not apply in 2020
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: In 2012, Congress prohibited lawmakers from acting on intelligence they learn because of their privileged position, such as briefings with high-level federal officials.
Under the STOCK act, lawmakers are required to disclose their stock market activity but are still allowed to own stock, even in industries they might oversee.
The law passed the Senate in 2012 in a 96-3 vote. Among the three senators to oppose the bill was Burr.


And the Supreme court challenge to strike that law down will filed before Mr Chairman ever breaks a sweat.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I am really trying to wrap my head around this. The FBI confiscated a Senators phone? I was told that checks and balances do not apply in 2020


Wait; deep state, got it. Bill Barr to the rescue!
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Every time the GOP start 'investigating' Biden/Obama/Hunter, Dems need to be screaming "Why aren't you investigating the insider trading?" "Why aren't you investigating the big companies that took the small business bailout funds?" etc etc
 
jst3p
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: But they have to ask Apple to unlock it.


CSB: Long story short, my son(13 at the time) and a girl from school were exchanging some inappropriate pictures (after REPEATED warnings from me not to do that ever), I guess they were using an app that automatically deleted the pics after a set amount of time.

Her dad went through her iPad and the pics were gone but it was obvious from the chat what the pics were.

Police show up at my door and start questioning him, once I see where the conversation was going I tell my son, "Don't say another word, I mean it, not another word." I tell the cop, "he is done answering questions, if you have any more for him our lawyer will be there". He says, "OK, but I am investigating a crime and that phone may have evidence, I need you to give it to me" and before I can do or say anything my kid hands it to him (DAMNIT!!!). Now I mostly know my rights but I don't know if I have any recourse once it is in his posession.

I turn to my son and said, "It's locked, right?"
"Yeah"

Cop says, "I need you to unlock it for me"
I say, "He absolutely will not."
Cop: "No, why not?"
Me: "Because he isn't required to"
Cop: "That's OK, we can unlock it back at the station."
I literally laugh out loud. "No you can't" I say condescendingly.
Cop: Oh yes we can.
Me: I work in IT and I know for a fact you don't have the technology to do that.
Cop: We'll see

I get a phone call a couple days later telling me I have to come down and unlock it. I tell them I don't have to and they tell me I won't get the phone back until I do. They think this is some big ace in the hole but when I reply "he is the second youngest of six of us who have phones in this house. That phone is so old it can vote, we already replaced it, keep it." I hear a very dejected reply of "uhhh... OK"

Next day some higher ranking cop calls up and tries the same thing, and asks "why are you so adamant about unlocking this phone? We can't give it back to you as it may contain child pornography."

"Look, my son said the pics are gone and I believe him, but what if there is some portion stored in some cache file or something? I don't know how that app works. What I do know is that if it DOES contain child pornography I don't want it. And if I unlock it and you find something that puts my son at risk. If it stays locked and you guys keep it we have no problems."

A couple days later they invited me down to the station, they told me they would give me back the phone but only if they could watch me factory reset it.

I did.

My son learned two things: DON"T DO THAT!

And cops lie if it makes their job easier.

/CSB
 
apoptotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fusillade762: englaja: Wow.

Not that anything will come of it, but wow.

Presidential pardon incoming in 3...2....1.....

Or Barr just orders them to drop it like he did with Flynn.


Burr is Chair of the Senate Intel Committee, whose report confirmed that Russia did indeed meddle in 2016 on 45's behalf, so they're probably scrambling for some type of half-assed rationale tying Burr's trades to OBAMAGATE!TM

If Barr's going to step in anywhere on this it'll more likely be between the FBI and Loeffler, since this wouldn't be a good time to 'upset the market' (aka her NYSE-owning husband).
 
i ignore u
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fake news deep state harassment witch hoax!  The Democrat Party tricked him into doing it with their over-hyped hoax virus!  There was an earthquake!  A flood!  Locusts!
 
palelizard [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mofa: mofa: This is a hit job on Burr to intimidate the Senate Judiciary committee.

Not that Burr didn't break the law like a motherfarking Republican; just that this is a mob hit executed by Barr.


It's hard to think Barr would not have sat on this. Has Burr really strayed so far? They don't give a shiat about optics, demonstrably. So either a) it's intentional to send a message to someone else, b) Barr didn't know, or c) another smokebomb.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jst3p: Sin'sHero: But they have to ask Apple to unlock it.

CSB: Long story short, my son(13 at the time) and a girl from school were exchanging some inappropriate pictures (after REPEATED warnings from me not to do that ever), I guess they were using an app that automatically deleted the pics after a set amount of time.

Her dad went through her iPad and the pics were gone but it was obvious from the chat what the pics were.

Police show up at my door and start questioning him, once I see where the conversation was going I tell my son, "Don't say another word, I mean it, not another word." I tell the cop, "he is done answering questions, if you have any more for him our lawyer will be there". He says, "OK, but I am investigating a crime and that phone may have evidence, I need you to give it to me" and before I can do or say anything my kid hands it to him (DAMNIT!!!). Now I mostly know my rights but I don't know if I have any recourse once it is in his posession.

I turn to my son and said, "It's locked, right?"
"Yeah"

Cop says, "I need you to unlock it for me"
I say, "He absolutely will not."
Cop: "No, why not?"
Me: "Because he isn't required to"
Cop: "That's OK, we can unlock it back at the station."
I literally laugh out loud. "No you can't" I say condescendingly.
Cop: Oh yes we can.
Me: I work in IT and I know for a fact you don't have the technology to do that.
Cop: We'll see

I get a phone call a couple days later telling me I have to come down and unlock it. I tell them I don't have to and they tell me I won't get the phone back until I do. They think this is some big ace in the hole but when I reply "he is the second youngest of six of us who have phones in this house. That phone is so old it can vote, we already replaced it, keep it." I hear a very dejected reply of "uhhh... OK"

Next day some higher ranking cop calls up and tries the same thing, and asks "why are you so adamant about unlocking this phone? We can't give it back to you as it may contain child pornography."

"Look, my son said the pics are gone and I believe him, but what if there is some portion stored in some cache file or something? I don't know how that app works. What I do know is that if it DOES contain child pornography I don't want it. And if I unlock it and you find something that puts my son at risk. If it stays locked and you guys keep it we have no problems."

A couple days later they invited me down to the station, they told me they would give me back the phone but only if they could watch me factory reset it.

I did.

My son learned two things: DON"T DO THAT!

And cops lie if it makes their job easier.

/CSB


Unless you attached it to a computer and put it into recovery mode you have to unlock an iphone to factory reset it.

But you are in IT...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If this is the FBI going all "confess or we will go after your family", I hope the entire agency is forced to eat the head of the FBI.  If this is "the senator is corrupt", which I think it is, then the family of the senator should be locked in a room with him, and the room can only be unlocked once they have eaten him alive.  And break the big bones and suck the marrow out.  They may have 20 fast food mustard packages for condiments.  And the whole feast has to be streamed in 4k on youtube.  If they do not eat him, let the whole lot of them starve to death in the room.  Either way, the only way to restore honor is cannibalism.
 
links136
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: But they have to ask Apple to unlock it.


I never knew Indians who are white on the inside hold the key to phone unlocking but youo palefaces have strange ways regardless
 
NobleHam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

englaja: Wow.

Not that anything will come of it, but wow.

Presidential pardon incoming in 3...2....1.....


I'm not sure Burr is close enough to Trump to be worth protecting, particularly with an election coming up. Burr has very low approval in NC right now, with a majority wanting him to resign. Trump can't afford to lose NC.

That doesn't necessarily mean anything will come of this, but I don't expect Trump or Barr to do much.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: If this is the FBI going all "confess or we will go after your family", I hope the entire agency is forced to eat the head of the FBI.  If this is "the senator is corrupt", which I think it is, then the family of the senator should be locked in a room with him, and the room can only be unlocked once they have eaten him alive.  And break the big bones and suck the marrow out.  They may have 20 fast food mustard packages for condiments.  And the whole feast has to be streamed in 4k on youtube.  If they do not eat him, let the whole lot of them starve to death in the room.  Either way, the only way to restore honor is cannibalism.


I did read that Armin Meiwes is allowed out of jail now. Is that you Armin?
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Has Trump's Twitter Tantrum started yet?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This thread has cracked open an egg with many yolks.  I know because I never put people on ignore.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cretinbob: shiat just got real


It's for insider trading. But yeah, this could be the wedge.
 
powhound
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fabulous. Another distraction that goes nowhere and the orange Twittler baby will go on and on about the fake FBI and the crimes they do.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Armin Meiwes


I don't think so.  I was accused of being John Bolton and Alex Jones today.

Maybe Armin knows the power of blood.  Can you think of anything other than blood that would restore honor to either of the parties?  If the FBI is corrupt, what will restore their honor?  Or the Politician?  Only blood has that power.  And only cannibalism can magnify the power of blood enough for either corrupt party.  Regular sepuku might restore honor to a person who stole a car.  But these parties have tarnished an entire nation.  An entire species.  The whole planet.  Only forced cannibalism of the worst kind can magnify the power of blood enough to restore the honor of these "people".
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How to get in trouble as a rich white dude: steal from richer white dudes
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Okay, surely THIS means something huge is about to drop. I'm thinking gay penis
 
jst3p
‘’ less than a minute ago  

theflatline: Unless you attached it to a computer and put it into recovery mode you have to unlock an iphone to factory reset it.

But you are in IT...


It wasn't an iphone, every android phone I have ever owned can be reset without logging in (hold the volume down button and power button, if I recall correctly). It was a Galaxy.

And yes, I am in IT...
 
