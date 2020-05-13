 Skip to content
(Mother Jones)   Anti-vaxxers have a new insane belief that is going terrifyingly mainstream   (motherjones.com) divider line
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
If 2-4 months of social distancing is so detrimental to your immune system you can't fight off any common infections or viruses...

You didn't have much of an immune system to start with.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I don't have anything to say on the matter
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The other side of the logic is: "By eliminating those too weak to fight off the virus, we strengthen the remaining herd."

Yeah, Eugenics still has some adherents.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Shall we give them blankets full of small pox?

This is why teaching history is important.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Pro Disease Plague Rats are becoming an even bigger idiocy vector. Not any smarter but, definitely more vocal.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Group A says: This is a highly-contagious disease which could kill millions.  Go home, close down your business, try to avoid human contact, and keep your children indoors and we can lower the spread and mitigate the consequences.

Group B says: You don't have to do anything.  Go about your daily lives.  You'll be fine.  No one you know is going to die from this.

It can't be a surprise to anyone here that Group B gains followers.  Who wouldn't rather be told that a crisis isn't a crisis and that the average healthy adult doesn't deserve being inconvenienced for a "bad flu season"?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In a May 3 YouTube video, he announced, "Viruses do not harm or kill us."

"Virus" is such a loaded term, too.  They prefer to be called "our host-challenged friends."

Immunologists have shown that, in general, we strengthen our immune systems by exposing them to pathogens.

This is true, however because the thymus deteriorates with age so does your ability to properly strengthen your own immune system.  That's likely why older people are disproportionately affected by this, and why we're staying home.  There's some evidence you can take a GNRH agonist to basically castrate yourself temporarily to regenerate it, however, and I'd fully support chemically castrating a bunch of old Trumpers and anti-vaxxers to help them with their hypothesis.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
[distant Soviet chuckling intensifies]
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [distant Soviet chuckling intensifies]


Guys......my toaster just laughed....
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxxers seldom limit their insanity to just medicine.  They're pretty much coo coo for cocoa puffs across the board.  What amazes me is how impervious they are to anything but the craziest possible take on a subject.  Given the logical choices of A, B, and C, they'll choose R.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fine, Dr. Shiva - then I'm sure you will consent to a live on YouTube exposure to various pathogens while we all watch for the next 14 days as your body protects you to prove your point, right? I'm waiting...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
largebreastedcommercialspokeswomanohth​atsterrifying.jpg
 
chewd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Our immune systems are strengthened by exposure to pathogens to create our natural immunity!  I know, we should isolate some of the most dangerous pathogens and expose ourselves to a weakened version of those pathogens to prevent becoming infected in the first place!

Why has nobody thought of this!?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How many diseases have humans developed a "natural immunity" to?
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Has anyone bothered to explain to these people that a cytokine storm is part of your body's innate immune response to the virus and that it can kill you? I feel that maybe they've missed that part.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This and the Flu Kucks Klan crowd make me really, really want the Hygiene Police to be formed, patrolling the streets and taking a flamethrower to these plague rats when they scurry outside.

Idiots make it so we not only can't have nice things, but make us find authoritarian practices desirable as long as they shut these dangerous dimwits up once and for all.
 
cat836g
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Eating your neighbor's ass confers immunity?  DNRTFA.
 
