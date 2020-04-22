 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   147,000 dead by Aug. 4
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I say that figure is too low.

/Prove me wrong.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NYT models from April 22.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On track for 100k by the end of May, so yeah, I'm also going with too low.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The IHME model has consistently been too optimistic because it assumes that people are better at social distancing than they are.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fifthofzen: NYT models from April 22.


That didn't age well
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About the same number who died as a direct result of the Enola Gay's flight over Hiroshima in August of 1945.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wishlists are for the desperate.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll be revised upward five more times before August.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Wishlists are for the desperate.


That explains why Donnie keeps trying to wish the virus away.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

aimtastic: It'll be revised upward five more times before August.


You misspelled June.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We're all going to die

/Prove me wrong
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's suspected that the death toll is 50% higher. That means we're at 120K and counting.

Another round of flu klux klan rallies and 147K will whoosh by like another trump* scandal.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The icing on the cake is going to be if Trump fails to squeak by an electoral victory in November by the same amount or greater numbers as the people in the right states who have died from coronavirus.
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: About the same number who died as a direct result of the Enola Gay's flight over Hiroshima in August of 1945.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just  a napkin guess, if we lower it to 1,500/day average, from now until election day, we are looking at 346,000 deaths.

That will sway some votes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Thought:  If no vaccine comes out ever this thing will work it's way through the population and you either make it or die. After that, it becomes one of those things you get when your a child and may not even notice.

/just been rolling that around in my head for a while
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: We're all going to die

/Prove me wrong


If I could I definitely wouldn't reveal it here
 
KIA [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
3,978,497 babies born each year or 331,541 per month.

What's your point, subby?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They used 47 so I assume the number is made up. It'll be over 250,000
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm getting tired of winning.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You thought the 2016 election was ugly?  Oh man.....wait.

There are still millions and millions of center-right people out there speaking out against Trump, but will still pull that lever for him.

It's May and Biden is being way too quiet (my perception).  There are times to sit on the sidelines and let your enemy defeat himself.  That is still a valid strategy, but the nation needs a f*cking reality check, mostly in states like PA, Ohio, and Wisconsin.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I'm not comparing the two diseases but I think it is important that we're realistic. I don't think anyone can predict when or if this disease will disappear,"

13 times Trump said the coronavirus would go away
Youtube r8yOv4PwttM


But Trump said.....
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My only hope is that most of those will be dipwad MAGAts who went out of their way to catch it and then keeled over before they had any chance of infecting innocents.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
November is going to be depressing.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's not homicide if we do it.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
gop.jpg
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bobobolinskii: About the same number who died as a direct result of the Enola Gay's flight over Hiroshima in August of 1945.


Enola Gay (Remastered 2019)
Youtube HaFnvuYKlZ8
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mcsiegs: It's May and Biden is being way too quiet (my perception).


Timeline | Joe Biden For President
Youtube kOhs-tzVm1g
 
