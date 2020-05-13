 Skip to content
(JSOnline)   Wall off Wisconsin   (jsonline.com)
93
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*cking Trump humping morons
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see what happens...I could be a good test case.
 
From Philly to Boston [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now they have blood on their hands.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, that's probably one death in my family about to happen.  it was great knowing you, great uncle.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assure you, I didn't vote for those assholes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danielem1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Majority opinion says "governors order to stay at home should have been issued as a rule instead of an order"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scott Walker heard giggling maniacally in a closet in the Governor's mansion.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not surprised in the least. WI has been farked up the ass with a broken bottle by the republicans for years now, why not throw in a little extra plague on the side?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scott Walker

@ScottWalker
·
8h
Idle government employees collecting a paycheck at home need to be reassigned to process unemployment compensation claims.

That wal-eyed asshole needs to be there too.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were there any protestors in Madison a few weeks ago? Are they around to celebrate now?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Scott Walker

@ScottWalker
·
8h
Idle government employees collecting a paycheck at home need to be reassigned to process unemployment compensation claims.

That wal-eyed asshole needs to be there too.


that bit was the scot walker qoute...it didn't format right...because I'm not paying attention well. But that was Walker's words
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
danielem1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Scott Walker

@ScottWalker
·
8h
Idle government employees collecting a paycheck at home need to be reassigned to process unemployment compensation claims.

That wal-eyed asshole needs to be there too.


I mean besides being the usual asshole I assume the issue isn't manpower. For all the other states with issues it's been that Republicans have reduced the unemployment office to just a retired circus monkey and a 1200 baud modem. And some kind of COBOL system is still in place.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/MollyBeck/status/​1​260693856120528897

The majority opinion says the governor's order to stay home should have been issued a rule instead of an order. Now, Republicans who control the Legislature and the Democratic governor must agree on a plan moving forward. Agreement is not a dynamic they find often.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/see also the Roberts Court ruling that the VRA renewal doesn't count and is unenforceable because of reasons, but could be fully reinstated if the then-GOP-controlled Congress were to pass a carbon copy of the VRA renewal for Obama to sign into law
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Scott Walker

@ScottWalker
·
8h
Idle government employees collecting a paycheck at home need to be reassigned to process unemployment compensation claims.

That wal-eyed asshole needs to be there too.


As a WI state employee, I'm lucky to still be working.  Only 2 furlough days per month
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

blatz514: optikeye: Scott Walker

@ScottWalker
·
8h
Idle government employees collecting a paycheck at home need to be reassigned to process unemployment compensation claims.

That wal-eyed asshole needs to be there too.

As a WI state employee, I'm lucky to still be working.  Only 2 furlough days per month


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
fark. farkers are too farking close to me.

Time for trenches and machine-guns.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When the virus comes back in the fall, there are going to be a whole lot of dead people because Republicans are too stupid to understand that the only reason they are not surrounded by death now, is that the shut downs are working.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: fark. farkers are too farking close to me.

Time for trenches and machine-guns.


I won't breath on you.  Now pass me a beer.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sucks to be them
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

"C'mon, guys! I need a coffee break!"
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now it will all be local orders and very confusing. The plague rats will be banging on doors of businesses in cities that still have stay at home orders.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: When the virus comes back in the fall


in the Fall?  It's still here.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wonder what kind of state to state immigration we are going to see when the dust settles.
Not many people are going to want to raise a family or start a business in a farking death trap.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So the state not performing due diligence has opened itself up to lawsuits.

Cue the lawyer infomercials.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This was overturned to make Evers look bad. This had nothing to do with lives, or the economy. It was a power grab by the republicans in power, because they are pissed the governor is a democratic and decided to do something when the idiots in the legislature wouldn't.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Luckily, they took long enough that with the 6 day stay of the Court's order, they're shaving at most 6 days off the stay at home order, which Evers wasn't going to extend past May 26 anyway. And that would be with no agreement reached in the next 6 days. It's shiatty, and terrible legal reasoning, but it could be worse.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: When the virus comes back in the fall


What do you mean "comes back"?   Pretty sure the virus hasn't gone anywhere.
 
stevecore
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It would be awesome if all the Trumpers protesting to open and the SC justices that voted for this got COVID and didn't pull through and everyone with a brain survives.  Thats where my mentality with these people is at lately
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The (R) party in Wisconsin knows that the virus isn't going to be able to vote in November, right?
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: So the state not performing due diligence has opened itself up to lawsuits.

Cue the lawyer infomercials.


My mom asked me if she got the virus now, if she could sue the supreme court, because the allowed the state to reopen. I told her no, but maybe the state she could.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

optikeye: Let's see what happens...I could be a good test case.


While you may not be wrong, I thought that South Dakota was the test case.  When that breathlessness died down, the "test case' panic moved over to Georgia.  So far, their last 7 day cases are not substantially different from the previews weeks.

I think that wherever you go, the vast majority of people are trying to do what they can to minimize their risk.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
...Chief Justice Patience Roggensack...

Really?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So if they'd done this through formal rulemaking, presumably the stay at home order would still be stick in legislative or administrative limbo. And per the dissent that is not even required by the relevant statutes, presumably because they were intended to usable in a time sensitive emergency.

Just more MAGA, 'I reject your reality and substitute my own' crap.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HeadLever: optikeye: Let's see what happens...I could be a good test case.

While you may not be wrong, I thought that South Dakota was the test case.  When that breathlessness died down, the "test case' panic moved over to Georgia.  So far, their last 7 day cases are not substantially different from the previews weeks.

I think that wherever you go, the vast majority of people are trying to do what they can to minimize their risk.


I see you have never been to a Walmart lately.
 
Alebak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TomDooley: winedrinkingman: When the virus comes back in the fall

What do you mean "comes back"?   Pretty sure the virus hasn't gone anywhere.


People keep talking about waves, but waves recede then come back, this is a long, horrible, rolling fark up.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TomDooley: winedrinkingman: When the virus comes back in the fall

What do you mean "comes back"?   Pretty sure the virus hasn't gone anywhere.


Yes, the next surge is likely to happen in big ways over the next few weeks.  Of course, I may be wrong.  I hope that I am wrong but ignorance and stupidity are gaining enough additional traction and acceptance to make resurgences inevitable.  How we are going to live with them -- with the knowledge that we really should not have to live with them -- is going to be more and more challenging.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm not-angry, and I am yes-angry.

I'm not-angry because the SCOW apparently thinks that it's the purview of elected officials, and not appointed regulators, to designate an offense as worthy of arrest. Okay, sure. I can get behind that, and say this is an example of a dumbass Dem, a Governor who should no better.

I am yes-angry on two points,

1) The SCOW has immediately struck down the quarantine. Even if they are correct, they should be intelligent enough to know what the word "quarantine" means. They should have given the state a week to come up with the proper legislation, and pass it.

2) THIS PART OF THE ARTICLE: GOP lawmakers who brought the lawsuit have said the legal challenge was necessary to get a seat at the table where Evers and state health officials make decisions about how to respond to the outbreak, which has killed 418 people in the state in two months.

Fark you, fark you, fark you, fark you. And Fark you. This was given to an unelected regulatory agency in the first place because of the one logical reason it isn't a debate. A Virus does not care who sits at the decision table. It's gonna move the way it wants. The unelected regulator was impartial because the virus is impartial. If they fit the quarantine to the virus, then that is both the necessary AND the minimum disruption.

Fark you Republicans. WI is on two Great Lakes, so they are my province's neighbour. We need WI to be alive and well and quarantined. God luck manufacturing steel etc., if we close the Welland Canal to you.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HeadLever: optikeye: Let's see what happens...I could be a good test case.

While you may not be wrong, I thought that South Dakota was the test case.  When that breathlessness died down, the "test case' panic moved over to Georgia.  So far, their last 7 day cases are not substantially different from the previews weeks.

I think that wherever you go, the vast majority of people are trying to do what they can to minimize their risk.


Covid19 has an incubation period of up to two weeks. Looking at the last 7 days is not a great indicator.

I really hope that cases don't pop either
 
HeadLever
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: I see you have never been to a Walmart lately.


About 4 day ago.
 
ongbok
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
These people really want to take a pandemic and turn it into a possible extinction event
 
HeadLever
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: Covid19 has an incubation period of up to two weeks. Looking at the last 7 days is not a great indicator.


up to two weeks, yes.  It appears to averages about 5 to 6 days though.
 
Cormee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

optikeye: Let's see what happens...I could be a good test case.


You know what's going to happen  -  covid-19 will spread. That's what it does, it's a virus.
 
alice_600
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: The (R) party in Wisconsin knows that the virus isn't going to be able to vote in November, right?


They're Republicans they'll find a way. I am worried about elections this fall since I get the feeling we will be voting by absentee ballot or mail.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HeadLever: dumbobruni: Covid19 has an incubation period of up to two weeks. Looking at the last 7 days is not a great indicator.

up to two weeks, yes.  It appears to averages about 5 to 6 days though.


not average, median
 
schubie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I grew up in Wisconsin. I proudly bear the drinking problem and sad sports fandom it entails. It's a gorgeous place wise history is more Bob Lafollete than McCarthy and Johnson and Trump. But I swear to Dog. You farkers keep playing. It will not turn out well. At well.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ongbok: These people really want to take a pandemic and turn it into a possible extinction event


With the death rate be in the low single digits overall and a fraction of a percent for those that are under 45, your point is breathless hyperbole.
 
