(Vice) Forget the coronavirus, now is the time to be hunting for Bigfoot. Just wear your mask
12
devilEther
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok I am watching Bigfoot documentaries on my firestick tonight so pretty freaked to see this headline.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squatch out!  He's coming right for us!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're blurry anyway.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Yeah man I tell ya what...Did one of them snipe hunts last night man with them sticks and bags and Whack! Whack! man, go Woooo-loo-loo! ... Talk about big mistake y'all... It's right there in that cooler.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was a few minutes into this article, reading about people assigning behavioral attributes to fictional creatures, when I realized that I probably need to get a life.

/ almost as much as they do
 
nitropissering
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

devilEther: Ok I am watching Bigfoot documentaries on my firestick tonight so pretty freaked to see this headline.


Saw Legend of Boggy Creek in the theater when i was a kid. Loved that corny flick.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lovely_filth: devilEther: Ok I am watching Bigfoot documentaries on my firestick tonight so pretty freaked to see this headline.

Saw Legend of Boggy Creek in the theater when i was a kid. Loved that corny flick.


I saw Boggy Creek 2 (MST3K version) last week. Highly recommend it.
 
Burra
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Never gonna give you up
Youtube mvYLovp5isw
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Samsquanch!
 
