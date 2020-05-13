 Skip to content
(WBAY Green Bay)   The latest legal excuse for opening your business in violation of a quarantine: freedom of religion, and equal protection under the 14th Amendment   (wbay.com) divider line
11
    Unlikely, Supreme Court of the United States, United States Constitution, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Jessica Netzel, Injunction, United States District Court, Kingdom Kuts, Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution  
hubiestubert
2 hours ago  
I was unaware that the asymmetrical bob was considered an article of faith nor that any salons were involved in the War Between the States or their employers or employees were born into bondage and thus freed from servitude...
 
Al Roker's Forecast
38 minutes ago  
Jesus has been really troubled and dismayed about the salon being closed. It's the only place to get his nails done.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
25 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for a Republican to explain why it's tyranny to close bars, restaurants, nail salons, and the like during a pandemic, but sensible and responsible governing you shut down abortion clinics.
 
rebelyell2006
21 minutes ago  
I'm all broken up about business owners' rights.
 
skinbubble
13 minutes ago  
If they are a business, then tax them accordingly.  Simply as that.
 
Dave2042
13 minutes ago  
America, we're saying this as a friend.   Your constitution fetish is getting out of control and starting to affect your relationships.   Please get some help.  We're here for you.
 
Amish Tech Support
12 minutes ago  
Religion has had special treatment for so long when they get treated like normal people they claim it's oppression. I'm sick of subsidizing your magic sky wizards. Pay your taxes.
 
gunsmack
5 minutes ago  

Dave2042: America, we're saying this as a friend.   Your constitution fetish is getting out of control and starting to affect your relationships.   Please get some help.  We're here for you.


You ever hear the saying "A little bit of knowledge is a dangerous thing"?

Therein lies the problem. Any person who loves 99% of the Constitution, can believe themselves to be a Constitutional scholar and claim that that last 1% shouldn't apply to them. Sadly, that same sacred document prevents the government from dragging them off to re-education camps.

/ unless you go full Bundy with it
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
5 minutes ago  
It's really weird that conservatives have such a poor opinion of the Founding Fathers that they think they would design a system of government that was powerless to do anything to handle an outbreak of an infectious disease at a time when antibiotics hadn't been discovered yet.
 
fusillade762
2 minutes ago  
The governor's public emergency, issued on Marcy 12, expired on May 12

Seems like spellcheck should have caught that.
 
HighOnCraic
less than a minute ago  
Oh sure, now they like the 14th Amendment...

Conservatives were similarly contemptuous of democratic modifications to the Constitution after its ratification, above all the Fourteenth Amendment, which became the scaffold for many kinds of reform. Explaining his support for whites who deprived blacks of the vote, Buckley announced: "the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments to the Constitution are regarded by much of the South as inorganic accretions to the original document, grafted upon it by victors-at-war by force." Attacks on the legitimacy of the Fourteenth Amendment became a veritable cottage industry on the right, and a centerpiece of its leaders' advocacy of "authentic federalism."47 Today, most conservatives are more discrete, but as late as 1978 the publisher Henry Regnery insisted that the Fourteenth Amendment had never "properly" become "part of the Constitution" and was therefore illegitimate.48

http://havensarchive.lss.wisc.edu/fil​e​s/Maclean-neo-confederacy.pdf
 
