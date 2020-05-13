 Skip to content
(MSN)   They are calling for violence and the assassination of your leader. Would you like to know more?   (msn.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Whitmer called on Republican leaders to denounce the rhetoric expressed in the Facebook groups ahead of the upcoming protest.

What was the response?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

it's not like people are locked in their homes here. Things are opening slowly. I just don't get what these assholes are going on about.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"We haven't had any bloodshed yet, but the populous is counting to three, and the other day was two," one member wrote in the Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine group. "Next comes watering the tree of liberty with the blood of tyrants."

He sounds nice
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess I didn't read far enough.   Holy shiat!

In a group called People of Michigan vs. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, one man wrote: "We need a good old fashioned lynch mob to storm the Capitol, drag her tyrannical ass out onto the street and string her up as our forefathers would have."

Another male added: "Can we please just take up a collection for an assassin to put that woman from Michigan down." One other also asked: "Wonder how long till she'shiat with a shotgun blast."
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OldRod: "We haven't had any bloodshed yet, but the populous is counting to three, and the other day was two," one member wrote in the Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine group. "Next comes watering the tree of liberty with the blood of tyrants."


This is insanity.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OldRod: I guess I didn't read far enough.   Holy shiat!

In a group called People of Michigan vs. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, one man wrote: "We need a good old fashioned lynch mob to storm the Capitol, drag her tyrannical ass out onto the street and string her up as our forefathers would have."

Another male added: "Can we please just take up a collection for an assassin to put that woman from Michigan down." One other also asked: "Wonder how long till she'shiat with a shotgun blast."


These people are broken, and please believe me that I do not use that term lightly.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Subhuman filth.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OldRod: "We haven't had any bloodshed yet, but the populous is counting to three, and the other day was two," one member wrote in the Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine group. "Next comes watering the tree of liberty with the blood of tyrants."

He sounds nice


Protip: "Populace" not "populous", MAEQ illiterate.
Also, irrigating trees with blood grows strange fruit.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x266]
it's not like people are locked in their homes here. Things are opening slowly. I just don't get what these assholes are going on about.


Fweeeed0000oms! Why do you hates 'Merica?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

OldRod: "We haven't had any bloodshed yet, but the populous is counting to three, and the other day was two," one member wrote in the Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine group. "Next comes watering the tree of liberty with the blood of tyrants."

He sounds nice


Michiganders Against Lib's Excessive Quarantine And Expert Doctors' Advice
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So what happens if someone lights off a string of firecrackers at their little jerk off session?
 
Ishmel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Listen to Fark and Schnit this week.  They are being organized, funded, and encouraged by our foreign enemies.   It shouldn't be this easy though...  We can thank Fox "News" for that I suppose.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Michihooligans Against Governor's Actions.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

whither_apophis: So what happens if someone lights off a string of firecrackers at their little jerk off session?


They shiat themselves.
Seriously, about the only thing I can think of that I can't do is go bowling or to the movies.
And I don't do either.
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ter·ror·ist
/ˈterərəst/
noun
a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those guys look like they'd last all of a half minute under fire.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaaaaaand we're green. Battan down y'all, Covid-iots Storm incoming.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The legislators continue to play scheduling games with us...."

So, you're telling me you would like to speak to the manager of Coronavirus?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Those guys look like they'd last all of a half minute under fire.


They're legends in their own mind.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plague spreading plague rats whipped into a spittle flecked plague spreading plague fury by Typhoid Trump the Plague Rat President.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking do it you pansy-ass pieces of shiat. Prove why we need to take your toys away with a giant group of you violently rebelling because the hair salon is closed. Show us all the terrorists white America is and what stupid things you're willing to die for. Or shut the fark up and admit you're pussies. We're all sick of your shiat.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

i.imgflip.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad covid can't be weaponized as an aerially dispersed mist

/The herd could use some thinning
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: OldRod: "We haven't had any bloodshed yet, but the populous is counting to three, and the other day was two," one member wrote in the Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine group. "Next comes watering the tree of liberty with the blood of tyrants."

This is insanity.


No, This.Is.Michigan.*

/*insert kicking motion here
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: OldRod: "We haven't had any bloodshed yet, but the populous is counting to three, and the other day was two," one member wrote in the Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine group. "Next comes watering the tree of liberty with the blood of tyrants."

This is insanity.


and when I say back that these people need to have someone stand up to them with EQUAL levels of force, I am the one that gets called violent and told to calm down. nope. punch a nazi, every farking time.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
"The rally, organized by the group Michigan United for Liberty"
Darn it.
Why couldn't they have gone with "Michigan United for Liberty for Everyone"?!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: OldRod: "We haven't had any bloodshed yet, but the populous is counting to three, and the other day was two," one member wrote in the Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine group. "Next comes watering the tree of liberty with the blood of tyrants."

He sounds nice

Protip: "Populace" not "populous", MAEQ illiterate.
Also, irrigating trees with blood grows strange fruit.


Nice.
Strange Fruit Lyrics Billie Holiday
Youtube c52ElU5tQNo
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brought to you by the Koch Bros and the Devos family.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I hope every beer-swilling hick gets the coronavirus and croaks
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure some idiot will try something.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoFlaNative52: [i.imgflip.com image 500x586][i.imgflip.com image 500x629][Fark user image image 271x186]


The only thing though is that innocent people get impacted by the actions of these assholes.

Kind of like when the drunk driver kills someone, but they survive with barely a scratch.
 
SirGeorgeBurkelwitzIII
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Subhuman filth.


At this point, that's a legitimately fair thing to say about these Trump cultists. They're a menace to every human being on the planet.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: I guess I didn't read far enough.   Holy shiat!

In a group called People of Michigan vs. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, one man wrote: "We need a good old fashioned lynch mob to storm the Capitol, drag her tyrannical ass out onto the street and string her up as our forefathers would have."

Another male added: "Can we please just take up a collection for an assassin to put that woman from Michigan down." One other also asked: "Wonder how long till she'shiat with a shotgun blast."


They need to be met by the national guard with shoot to kill orders if they do much as twitch.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: FTA:
"The rally, organized by the group Michigan United for Liberty"
Darn it.
Why couldn't they have gone with "Michigan United for Liberty for Everyone"?!


You think jackasses like that would think that far ahead?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: OldRod: "We haven't had any bloodshed yet, but the populous is counting to three, and the other day was two," one member wrote in the Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine group. "Next comes watering the tree of liberty with the blood of tyrants."

He sounds nice

Protip: "Populace" not "populous", MAEQ illiterate.
Also, irrigating trees with blood grows strange fruit.


How do you think we get blood oranges?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: I guess I didn't read far enough.   Holy shiat!

In a group called People of Michigan vs. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, one man wrote: "We need a good old fashioned lynch mob to storm the Capitol, drag her tyrannical ass out onto the street and string her up as our forefathers would have."

Another male added: "Can we please just take up a collection for an assassin to put that woman from Michigan down." One other also asked: "Wonder how long till she'shiat with a shotgun blast."


Um, Mods, just a question, but that type of commentary would earn a permanent banniation from here and a call to the unsmiling people with sunglasses, am I somewhat in the ballpark?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Whitmer called on Republican leaders to denounce the rhetoric expressed in the Facebook groups ahead of the upcoming protest.

What was the response?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All protesters must have beards, hoodies, and a gut.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a group called People of Michigan vs. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, one man wrote: "We need a good old fashioned lynch mob to storm the Capitol, drag her tyrannical ass out onto the street and string her up as our forefathers would have."

So your forefathers were in the KKK? I wouldn't brag about that too much...

These people are mentally ill. They are violent, paranoid and have persecution issues; they need help.
The first thing to do is to pick them up and give them a mental health screening.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Whitmer called on Republican leaders to denounce the rhetoric expressed in the Facebook groups ahead of the upcoming protest.

What was the response?



"Insufficient data for meaningful answer."
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://ballotpedia.org/Gretchen_Whit​m​er_recall,_Governor_of_Michigan_(2020)​

Looks like a recall petition is underway. That is the proper mechanism to remove people from office.

In the meantime, protest is a right, and it should be done peacefully.
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: OldRod: I guess I didn't read far enough.   Holy shiat!

In a group called People of Michigan vs. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, one man wrote: "We need a good old fashioned lynch mob to storm the Capitol, drag her tyrannical ass out onto the street and string her up as our forefathers would have."

Another male added: "Can we please just take up a collection for an assassin to put that woman from Michigan down." One other also asked: "Wonder how long till she'shiat with a shotgun blast."

Um, Mods, just a question, but that type of commentary would earn a permanent banniation from here and a call to the unsmiling people with sunglasses, am I somewhat in the ballpark?


Yes, if that kind of content was posted on Fark, those comments would likely qualify for deletion.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: https://ballotpedia.org/Gretchen_Whit​m​er_recall,_Governor_of_Michigan_(2020)

Looks like a recall petition is underway. That is the proper mechanism to remove people from office.

In the meantime, protest is a right, and it should be done peacefully.


I'm sure she's very worried.

https://www.fox2detroit.com/news/mich​i​gan-residents-approve-of-whitmers-hand​ling-of-covid-19-over-trumps-new-poll-​shows

These morons protesting in Lansing aren't the majority.
 
SirGeorgeBurkelwitzIII
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Percise1: In a group called People of Michigan vs. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, one man wrote: "We need a good old fashioned lynch mob to storm the Capitol, drag her tyrannical ass out onto the street and string her up as our forefathers would have."

So your forefathers were in the KKK? I wouldn't brag about that too much...

These people are mentally ill. They are violent, paranoid and have persecution issues; they need help.
The first thing to do is to pick them up and give them a mental health screening.


This is absolutely accurate. These people are mentally ill and delusional. They need serious help. But that would be "tyranny".
 
Coelacanth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call out the natIonal guard and get the Air Force to overfly the capitol with the biggest meanest whatever they have handy. If the cowboys fire a shot, let them know they're fighting the lightning with spitwads.
 
grumbleputty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: https://ballotpedia.org/Gretchen_Whit​m​er_recall,_Governor_of_Michigan_(2020)

Looks like a recall petition is underway. That is the proper mechanism to remove people from office.

In the meantime, protest is a right, and it should be done peacefully.


...sure, but if you need to bring a gun to a protest, you're admitting to me you've already lost the argument
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They look like those guys that killed that non-caucasian fella with the oval hair follicles not long ago.
Fark user imageView Full Size


On a side note: really?  the president who was not elected by popular vote hires his son-in-law to run the White House and plays over a hundred million dollars worth of golf at his own resort to profit from it..... We don't hear a peep out of these guys?
this broad wants people to stay inside for a while so we're not all over loading the hospitals and stacking bodies in the street...
And they call for blood for tyranny?
REALLY??
REALLY??
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: OldRod: I guess I didn't read far enough.   Holy shiat!

In a group called People of Michigan vs. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, one man wrote: "We need a good old fashioned lynch mob to storm the Capitol, drag her tyrannical ass out onto the street and string her up as our forefathers would have."

Another male added: "Can we please just take up a collection for an assassin to put that woman from Michigan down." One other also asked: "Wonder how long till she'shiat with a shotgun blast."

Um, Mods, just a question, but that type of commentary would earn a permanent banniation from here and a call to the unsmiling people with sunglasses, am I somewhat in the ballpark?


That is complete bullshiat, it all depends on who you are. Kind of like when you're doing something like being black while joggling. This place, fark.com, has promoted racism time and time again. It's exceedingly ripe in Kentucky and other Republican states so you know
 
sparkeyjames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the last poll conducted Gov. Whitmer had a 72 percent approval rating on her strategy and policies in dealing with the covid-19 virus pandemic.

With 25 percent consisting of drooling booger eating covidiots disapproving.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x266]
it's not like people are locked in their homes here. Things are opening slowly. I just don't get what these assholes are going on about.


Because it isn't really about the shutdown.
 
