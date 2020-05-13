 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Blogger.com)   Texas decides not to pay after a ransomware attack, so there will be no more decisions issued by the Texas Supreme Court or the Court of Criminal Appeals   (gritsforbreakfast.blogspot.com) divider line
36
    More: Strange, Pragmatism, pragmatic approach, Right-wing politics, crime fighting, secure service, dude, Amarillo, access  
•       •       •

1218 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2020 at 5:05 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that's a powerhouse of a blog right there. Great submission choice, subby.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're forming a posse to go git 'em!

Of course, they're going to ride around a couple hundred miles West of Austin yipping and hollering and come back with nothing...because the problem is literally thousands of miles away and in another country but they'll have done *something*!
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Texas considers this a win-win.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If only there was a way to back up data to a centralized location so you would always have a copy....
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If only there was a way to back up data to a centralized location so you would always have a copy....



Crazy talk detected....
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ransom should almost never be paid. The people that perpetrate this sort of crime should be hunted down. Never open the door to making someone thing that this sort of ass-hatery will be tolerated, much less be profitable.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So will I receive video of the justices watching porn and masturbating?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Texas's response: "Records are lost? Dang, now we gotta execute 'em all, to be sure."
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does this have anything to do with the fact that many government entities are  such cheapskates they're still running Windows XP??????????
Because I've seen that more than once.
Holy bejeebers Batman
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: So will I receive video of the justices watching porn and masturbating?


I got one of those emails just the other day. (I was like "joke's on you, I covered up the cam on my fap machine the day I bought it.")
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Does this have anything to do with the fact that many government entities are  such cheapskates they're still running Windows XP??????????
Because I've seen that more than once.
Holy bejeebers Batman


I worked on an ATM not too long ago, maybe 3 or 4 years, that was running Windows NT.  I looked at the armed guard who was watching over me (the machine was stacked) and said "you realize this could be hacked by looking at it funny?". He just shrugged and kept staring at me.
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

devine: Ransom should almost never be paid. The people that perpetrate this sort of crime should be hunted down. Never open the door to making someone thing that this sort of ass-hatery will be tolerated, much less be profitable.


Better invade China or Russia then.  Their governments look the other way at best or get a cut at worst.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

devine: Ransom should almost never be paid. The people that perpetrate this sort of crime should be hunted down. Never open the door to making someone thing that this sort of ass-hatery will be tolerated, much less be profitable.


Dopey Baltimore rolled over and paid...like a drunk john in a brothel.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Does this have anything to do with the fact that many government entities are  such cheapskates they're still running Windows XP??????????
Because I've seen that more than once.
Holy bejeebers Batman


To be fair, even with time lost due to security vulnerabilities, running XP might still be more efficient than running Windows 10.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
BACKUPS MOTHERfarkERS, DO YOU GROK THEM?
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If only there was a way to back up data to a centralized location so you would always have a copy....


THIS times a google.

/Can't believe they didn't have backups.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Super Chronic:

I got one of those emails just the other day. (I was like "joke's on you, I covered up the cam on my fap machine the day I bought it.")

really?  I had them send me mine, for a fee, I'm a Katoptronophiliac
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: To be fair, even with time lost due to security vulnerabilities, running XP might still be more efficient than running Windows 10.


No, it isn't.  that's the most moronic thing i've read all day and i've been arguing with bernie bros and trumpists.

waxbeans: Does this have anything to do with the fact that many government entities are  such cheapskates they're still running Windows XP??????????
Because I've seen that more than once.
Holy bejeebers Batman


and refusing to get a backup service.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
These ransomware attacks should be considered an act of war. We should identify where they come from and bomb them.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kazan: Chemlight Battery: To be fair, even with time lost due to security vulnerabilities, running XP might still be more efficient than running Windows 10.

No, it isn't.  that's the most moronic thing i've read all day and i've been arguing with bernie bros and trumpists.


How many of those bernie bros and trumpists were just joking and you failed to notice?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Tater1337
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
makes one wonder what their backup policy is

besides nonexistent
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: These ransomware attacks should be considered an act of war. We should identify where they come from and bomb them.


Well, that's easy to identify: China and Nigeria.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: waxbeans: Does this have anything to do with the fact that many government entities are  such cheapskates they're still running Windows XP??????????
Because I've seen that more than once.
Holy bejeebers Batman

I worked on an ATM not too long ago, maybe 3 or 4 years, that was running Windows NT.  I looked at the armed guard who was watching over me (the machine was stacked) and said "you realize this could be hacked by looking at it funny?". He just shrugged and kept staring at me.


It's interesting how some people tempt fate. My father-in-law is still running Windows 7 and the browser keeps telling him it won't be updated because of the OS is old.  I keep telling him to update to Windows 10. But he's dragging his butt. Not even antivirus can be installed because of the OS. And his doing his bills and banking on this box. WTF?? It pisses me off.
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: These ransomware attacks should be considered an act of war. We should identify where they come from and bomb them.


Random bombings of any point on Earth...sounds like an idea.
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Vtimlin: These ransomware attacks should be considered an act of war. We should identify where they come from and bomb them.

Well, that's easy to identify: China and Nigeria.


What happens when China finds out about the hacking we do to them?
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If only there was a way to back up data to a centralized location so you would always have a copy....


They need a wizard  to do that but can't find one locally sourced.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: These ransomware attacks should be considered an act of war. We should identify where they come from and bomb them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: How many of those bernie bros and trumpists were just joking and you failed to notice?


None of them
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: These ransomware attacks should be considered an act of war. We should identify where they come from and bomb them.


Try Florida.
There's a reason Trump moved there and the Bush connected with the savings and loan scandal was governor.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: waxbeans: Does this have anything to do with the fact that many government entities are  such cheapskates they're still running Windows XP??????????
Because I've seen that more than once.
Holy bejeebers Batman

To be fair, even with time lost due to security vulnerabilities, running XP might still be more efficient than running Windows 10.


What?
You have idea what you are talking about.
As the os ages every application will break. And, the scary thing is, some businesses opt go not updated those applications to avoid problems with other updates and failure to do other updates.
Till you what???? U ask?
Perfect example: the IRS and Social Security can't efficiently dispersed stimulus checks.
This is just one example.
Across corporate America Million of dollars is wasted by theses kinds of business choices that are short sighted, and actually long run stupid.

It's silly to think you can self contain and not updated. It will catastrophically fail at some point.
a 9 out of 10 times at  the most inopportune time does this catastrophic failure  occur.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: If only there was a way to back up data to a centralized location so you would always have a copy....


Carbonite.com!  Save X amount of your subscription by using the word LEO in the the promotion box.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kazan: Chemlight Battery: To be fair, even with time lost due to security vulnerabilities, running XP might still be more efficient than running Windows 10.

No, it isn't.  that's the most moronic thing i've read all day and i've been arguing with bernie bros and trumpists.

waxbeans: Does this have anything to do with the fact that many government entities are  such cheapskates they're still running Windows XP??????????
Because I've seen that more than once.
Holy bejeebers Batman

and refusing to get a backup service.


OMG
Worked for this signature loan place.
They had a backup. A zip drive.
And that was it.
So of course one day the zipdisc was blank.
ROFLMAO
Month before they refused to pay me to back up that zip on the regular and to keep it off site.
They lost two days of business.
LOL. Glad I don't work there anymore
LOL
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Kazan: Chemlight Battery: To be fair, even with time lost due to security vulnerabilities, running XP might still be more efficient than running Windows 10.

No, it isn't.  that's the most moronic thing i've read all day and i've been arguing with bernie bros and trumpists.

waxbeans: Does this have anything to do with the fact that many government entities are  such cheapskates they're still running Windows XP??????????
Because I've seen that more than once.
Holy bejeebers Batman

and refusing to get a backup service.

OMG
Worked for this signature loan place.
They had a backup. A zip drive.
And that was it.
So of course one day the zipdisc was blank.
ROFLMAO
Month before they refused to pay me to back up that zip on the regular and to keep it off site.
They lost two days of business.
LOL. Glad I don't work there anymore
LOL


Dude i worked for Wells Fargo in information security back in 2004

my now ex-wife worked as an administrator on their loan submission application in 2008

the banking industry is a security disaster wrapped in a sleezeball wearing a used car salesmen suit.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
OH and from January 2009 through November 2010 I worked for a transaction processor (credit and debit) and worked with ATMs and shiat. god those things are a farking mess.

oh and they were still using 3DES to protect things.

"oh let me just slap and inductive signal analyzer around this ATMs data line and easily decrypt every message"
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: Chemlight Battery: waxbeans: Does this have anything to do with the fact that many government entities are  such cheapskates they're still running Windows XP??????????
Because I've seen that more than once.
Holy bejeebers Batman

To be fair, even with time lost due to security vulnerabilities, running XP might still be more efficient than running Windows 10.

What?
You have idea what you are talking about.
As the os ages every application will break. And, the scary thing is, some businesses opt go not updated those applications to avoid problems with other updates and failure to do other updates.
Till you what???? U ask?
Perfect example: the IRS and Social Security can't efficiently dispersed stimulus checks.
This is just one example.
Across corporate America Million of dollars is wasted by theses kinds of business choices that are short sighted, and actually long run stupid.

It's silly to think you can self contain and not updated. It will catastrophically fail at some point.
a 9 out of 10 times at  the most inopportune time does this catastrophic failure  occur.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Making myself a note: no Windows 10  bashing outside the Geek tab
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.