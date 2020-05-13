 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   "Come on man, what are you thinking?" Sheriff Judd said. "Were your three brain cells in overload? Why don't you just let it go? Get you a bottle of liquor, go back to the house, have you a drink. But no, they had to have a kerfuffle right there"   (wfla.com) divider line
24
    More: Florida, Sheriff, Coroner, Police, surveillance video, Polk County Sheriff's Office, liquor store, alleged attack, previous southern gentleman  
•       •       •

1167 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2020 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget it Judd, it's Lakeland...
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the word "kerfuffle". It really should have a bigger place in my vocabulary.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'll kick your [butt] if you say another word." The victim told deputies he replied by saying, "another word."

So, they're siblings then?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy getting attacked didn't like, grab a bottle and start swinging?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: I like the word "kerfuffle". It really should have a bigger place in my vocabulary.


It's on a par with "fracas".
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When *Sherriff Judd* asks you 'if your three brain cells are in overload', you know you done farked up.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: I like the word "kerfuffle". It really should have a bigger place in my vocabulary.


Hazards of using it include sounding like a certain WSJ editor.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Noticeably F.A.T.: I like the word "kerfuffle". It really should have a bigger place in my vocabulary.

It's on a par with "fracas".


... and hazards of using "fracas" include sounding like an integrated logistics systems weenie.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Noticeably F.A.T.: I like the word "kerfuffle". It really should have a bigger place in my vocabulary.

It's on a par with "fracas".


I've always been partial to "brouhaha".
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Noticeably F.A.T.: I like the word "kerfuffle". It really should have a bigger place in my vocabulary.

It's on a par with "fracas".


I've always been partial to foofaraw myself.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds more like a donnybrook to me.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's some backwoods shiat right there.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: FrancoFile: Noticeably F.A.T.: I like the word "kerfuffle". It really should have a bigger place in my vocabulary.

It's on a par with "fracas".

I've always been partial to foofaraw myself.

[Fark user image 650x400]


You forgot "set-to"
 
Trump Luvr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How a true gentleman holds a door open:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "I'll kick your [butt] if you say another word." The victim told deputies he replied by saying, "another word."

So, they're siblings then?


I have to admit, for the few times I've found myself on the receiving end of someone being a complete bellend and irrationally angry like this guy, it is really really hard to not be flippant or petty in response. I always try to remember stories like this one, because for the 4 times you get a really satisfying verbal jab in to take the wind out of their sails, there's that 5th where they take out a knife and stab you.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Combustion: The guy getting attacked didn't like, grab a bottle and start swinging?


That was my first thought.  I wouldn't have blamed him if he grabbed a 5th and knocked him upside the head with it.
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bthom37: That's some backwoods shiat right there.


It is Polk County.  Fark gets a lot of material from there.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Noticeably F.A.T.: I like the word "kerfuffle". It really should have a bigger place in my vocabulary.

It's on a par with "fracas".


Also great:  fisticuffs.  And any time I have an opportunity, I hope to have the presence of mind to say "at which point a melee ensued"
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Combustion: The guy getting attacked didn't like, grab a bottle and start swinging?

That was my first thought.  I wouldn't have blamed him if he grabbed a 5th and knocked him upside the head with it.


In spite of what Hollywood might say, it's farking stupid to use a bottle as a weapon.  The odds of a severe hand injury are very high.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
...who was originally a gentleman...

So what is he now? A lady?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: When *Sherriff Judd* asks you 'if your three brain cells are in overload', you know you done farked up.


Actually, he's damned witty for a southern sheriff (maybe any sheriff):

We have a battery complaint we need to file against him and we don't want him to miss out on that," Judd said. "Here's our promise: We'll open the door for you at the county jail and say thank you if you open the door first."

Which leads me to:

According to deputies, the attack stemmed from the suspect getting upset that the victim didn't thank him for holding the door open.

Our guy literally struck a blow for civility?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Florida Man, Florida Man,
Florida Man hates Ungrateful Man
 
bongon247
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: NotThatGuyAgain: Combustion: The guy getting attacked didn't like, grab a bottle and start swinging?

That was my first thought.  I wouldn't have blamed him if he grabbed a 5th and knocked him upside the head with it.

In spite of what Hollywood might say, it's farking stupid to use a bottle as a weapon.  The odds of a severe hand injury are very high.


In my experience, the bottle doesn't break.

Much like chairs and pool cues, the guy on the receiving end breaks.

No I didn't swing any of them, I just witnessed it.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: NotThatGuyAgain: Combustion: The guy getting attacked didn't like, grab a bottle and start swinging?

That was my first thought.  I wouldn't have blamed him if he grabbed a 5th and knocked him upside the head with it.

In spite of what Hollywood might say, it's farking stupid to use a bottle as a weapon.  The odds of a severe hand injury are very high.


Easy to sever a couple of tendons on your thumb. That'll be, about, $20K WITH insurance.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.