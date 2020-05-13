Fark NotNewsletter: Know of any good murder hornet recipes?

|
A message from Drew Curtis:
We're about halfway through May now and industry-wide ad revenues are still at 50% of what they were. Thanks to folks stepping up and buying TotalFark, BareFark and Farks2Give subscriptions and the new OhFark badge, we've got a couple months of breathing room - thanks so much to everyone who pulled the trigger. If you haven't done so yourself and you have the means to, now would be an excellent time to jump in. Also, special thanks to LazyAtWork for making the supreme sacrifice of eBaying his Guinness bar towel, to the hoopy frood Farker who bought it, and for the TotalFark subscriptions that were purchased as a result. Thank you!
On this week's Fark and Schnitt podcast, we brought Brooke Binkowski from Truth or Fiction back to do a deep dive into both the Plandemic conspiracy theory and Jacob Wohl, who must have some sort of humiliation fetish as far as we can tell.
Also, today through Friday, Dallan and I will be livestreaming daily at my Twitch channel. We're also hosting a movie night on Friday -- still haven't nailed down which movie, but we should have it by Thursday. Keep an eye on Fark for start times, it moves around due to our respective schedules, but the good news is if you miss it, the videos are saved on my Twitch channel so you can catch up later. We're doing tonight's livestream at 7 Eastern time.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
scottydoesntknow expressed sorrow over Roy Horn's death
Znuh shared what it was like to have COVID-19, and gave advice (the funny part is at the end)
make me some tea showed the possible cause of Jim Bakker's stroke
felching pen appreciated a news outlet's work on Elaine Paige
elvisaintdead is keeping notes after Znuh's COVID-19 story
koder showed someone who wasn't at all disturbed by a video of a praying mantis eating a murder hornet
Byno had a message for a woman who was upset about being stuck on a plane packed with people
VanillaEnvelope made a strong argument in favor of government social media accounts making immature jokes
Biscuit Tin was a bit off in guessing what an ad was going to be promoting
qorkfiend was both surprised and unsurprised by another Farker's comment about winter weather
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
mjjt shared a transcript of a reporter interviewing a local about the many uses of murder hornets and their nests
Smart:
Znuh shared what it was like to have COVID-19, and gave advice on what to do if you end up having to go through it
thrillbilly1967 shared the pain of losing a child, and could imagine how it would hurt to not be able to have a funeral
Redh8t had a tip for anyone who's making their own wine
Znuh gave a health status update and offered to be of assistance
Ker_Thwap had advice for people in areas where restrictions are being eased
AirForceVet was reminded of the lesson everyone needs to learn about COVID-19
YakBoy42 discussed Sikh doctors deciding to shave their beards so they could properly wear N95 masks and help fight COVID-19
DoBeDoBeLurk shared a story about a likely COVID-19 infection
dark brew explained what happened with the two district attorneys who recused themselves from handling the case against the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: namegoeshere shared the very sweet story of a cat named Bob
Funny: CommieTaoist comforted a Farker whose tomato plants were ruined by a hail storm
Smart: meg12279 advised a Farker who feels let down when friends don't reciprocate caring gestures
Funny: flucto helped by offering a snack
Smart: FunkJunkie's answer to a hypothetical question was based on a limited definition of time travel
Smart: FunkJunkie knew what would happen if a bunch of Farkers were marooned together somewhere
Politics Funny:
nealb2 had a question about Donald Trump's command to "TRANSITION TO GREATNESS!"
markie_farkie applied something learned from President Trump to an everyday situation
Marcus Aurelius explained why Chile's COVID-19 death rate is so much lower than Sweden's
OdradekRex thought about the sorts of tasks Trump's valets must handle for him
Bootleg helped Trump's campaign manager with comparing the Trump campaign to the Death Star
Politics Smart:
NeoCortex42 figured that one of Trump's fixations might come back to bite him in the butt
Jack Sabbath looked at how Trump is planning on having the U.S. "TRANSITION TO GREATNESS!"
jake_lex discussed people who believe in American exceptionalism
Rav Tokomi considered what the fact that people who work in the White House are starting to test positive for COVID-19 means
pkjun explained why some people fly both the Confederate and United States flags
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
levitcleos did what absolutely needed to be done with the new Land O' Lakes design
Alligator found Harry reading about another Prince
Yammering_Splat_Vector took a trip to The Far Side
hail2daking showed someone doing a trick on a bike worth more than a hundred million, trillion, billion dollars
p51d007 found out how to make walking your dog even more fun
Alligator might've shed some light on the real reason two Cold War spies were always after Rocky and Bullwinkle
eyeoftheaxis decided to put a different woman on packages of Land O' Lakes butter
noazark showed us the worst way for your neighbor to take the dog out to do its business
Vortex Dweller went ahead and gilded the Sunflowers
noazark knew that this redesign is gonna make it after all
Fartist Friday: Create a blanket fort
Wynn built the majestic kingdom of Cuteyland
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake:To prepare for the 2020 Summer Farklympics, create your Team Farkistan uniform using MSPaint or actual real-life clothes
About Fartist Friday:
Fartist Friday is a weekly contest to help keep you entertained by giving you a way to show off your artistic skills - or lack thereof - during this time of social distancing. The winners of the Fartist Friday contests will be named in the following Fark NotNewsletter, where we'll also announce the theme for the next contest. Fartist Friday contests will be submitted Thursdays and will show up on Fark's main page on Fridays, and will close to both comments and voting at the end of the day (midnight Eastern) on Sundays. All times are approximate because we're all drunk. We're asking each person to limit their entries to three per contest. We might change things up depending on feedback. Please contact Farkback to let us know what you think, and feel free to submit your own Fartist Friday ideas.
Farktography:
Morchella won Farktography Contest No. 783: "Fresh Photos" with a cutie pie in a different kind of mask
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Beyond Fark
We're very sad to have learned of the recent loss of longtime Farker Sid_6.7. He was a Farker for nearly 18 years, and was especially active in Fark's politics discussion threads. Thank you to the family member who reached out to let us know. Our love and sympathy goes out to Sid_6.7's family and friends. Farkers can visit Sid_6.7's memorial thread and express condolences here.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the quiz last week, with the socially distanced 1000 club open (sort of) as long as everyone wears masks and we drink our beer from 6' straws. terrybear takes top honors with 1019, followed by VicKevlar in second with 1007 and Myk-House of El in third with 1006. Cock Robin takes fourth with 992, and sprgrss makes fifth with 992.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was over which actor has received the most Academy Award nominations for a male actor. Only 44% of quiztakers knew that it was the 83-year-old Jack Nicholson who held that distinction with 12 nominations. His first came for the 1969 film Easy Rider, and his last for 2003's About Schmidt. He has won three times, for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest,. Terms of Endearment, and As Good as it Gets. Dustin Hoffman has been nominated 7 times, and Gene Hackman 5 times.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over the recipe that IKEA released on one of their standard "instruction cards" that never tells you what to do with that last #5 screw. 96% of quiztakers knew that they could now make the stores Swedish Meatballs "at höme" even if they didn't have a hex key. No word on how many folks tries and still had them fall apart in the oven.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over where to get a chocolate covered vegan ice cream bar. Only 58% of quiztakers knew that Dairy Queen had relaunched their signature Dilly Bar in vegan form, made with coconut milk. TCBY has vegan options, but none in bar form. Pity that, everyone knows that things sell better onnastick, as CMOT Dibbler would say.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over the new ESPN series "The Last Dance". 93% of quiztakers knew that the series was based on the career of Michael Jordan, which is somewhat confusing as he did have another dance with the Washington Wizards after his second retirement. The show is breaking records as Americans seem desperate for new sports programming, although South Korean baseball is also starting to pick up in popularity.
Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week!
