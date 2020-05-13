 Skip to content
(USA Today)   An under reported side-effect of the pandemic is the number of people presenting in public places with symptoms of Extreme Karen Syndrome
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just have to ask. Would it really be so wrong to pimp-slap a Karen? Just asking for a friend.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

capt_sensible: I just have to ask. Would it really be so wrong to pimp-slap a Karen? Just asking for a friend.


I always assume there are cameras.

The trick is to goad her in to swinging at you first. Start by calling her Karen.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I had some little loudmouth b*tch go full Karen on me the other day because she thought I pulled up too close to her car at the gas pump and she had to back up

/Not my fault that gas tanks don't all open on the same side
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: some little loudmouth b*tch go full Karen on me the other day


I just give them the look.

It's a smile.
I learned it from a friend, an actor.
Just before he passed, I asked him to teach it to me.
And I learned it.

So when they do that. I give them the look.

It's that little smile, and it works.
My friend?

Tony.

Tony Perkins.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm always fascinated by the exact moment when a conflict (or argument) stops being about whatever started it, and just becomes Something I Need To Win, Because.

This video starts long after that point.  The customer pushing her way back into the restaurant was no longer concerned about her money getting refunded.  She just Needed To Win, Because.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: MaudlinMutantMollusk: some little loudmouth b*tch go full Karen on me the other day

I just give them the look.

It's a smile.
I learned it from a friend, an actor.
Just before he passed, I asked him to teach it to me.
And I learned it.

So when they do that. I give them the look.

It's that little smile, and it works.
My friend?

Tony.

Tony Perkins.



My brother taught me a look for jerks/Larens.

Just go kind of slack faced, look directly at them calmly, and blink slowly like you don't understand.

No matter what they say, give no visible or audible feedback but the blinking.

Try it and thank me later.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you or someone you know suffers from EKS, know that companies such as 3M and The Gorilla Glue Company have a wide range of duct tape products to provide immediate relief from the acute symptoms of EKS.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karona Virus.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I had some little loudmouth b*tch go full Karen on me the other day because she thought I pulled up too close to her car at the gas pump and she had to back up


If you didn't do a double-leg and throw her through a window, then I question your self-esteem.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: MaudlinMutantMollusk: some little loudmouth b*tch go full Karen on me the other day

I just give them the look.

It's a smile.
I learned it from a friend, an actor.
Just before he passed, I asked him to teach it to me.
And I learned it.

So when they do that. I give them the look.

It's that little smile, and it works.
My friend?

Tony.

Tony Perkins.


Oh you're good. You wouldn't harm a fly.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, something similar happened at a local Chinese restaurant that opened up again for takeout on Mother's Day.  Predictably, they were swamped, but some people could not understand why everyone else had the same idea that day.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: vudukungfu: MaudlinMutantMollusk: some little loudmouth b*tch go full Karen on me the other day

I just give them the look.

It's a smile.
I learned it from a friend, an actor.
Just before he passed, I asked him to teach it to me.
And I learned it.

So when they do that. I give them the look.

It's that little smile, and it works.
My friend?

Tony.

Tony Perkins.


My brother taught me a look for jerks/Larens.

Just go kind of slack faced, look directly at them calmly, and blink slowly like you don't understand.

No matter what they say, give no visible or audible feedback but the blinking.

Try it and thank me later.


Back in my bouncing days, I learned from legendary cooler, Dalton, that you should be nice... until it's time not to be nice.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image 720x711]


Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm looking forward to KPH (Karens per Hour) being the new unit of measure for this timeline.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rapmaster2000:

Back in my bouncing days, I learned from legendary cooler, Dalton, that you should be nice... until it's time not to be nice.

solid advice for project managers, too. and good swayze reference.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: MaudlinMutantMollusk: some little loudmouth b*tch go full Karen on me the other day

I just give them the look.

It's a smile.
I learned it from a friend, an actor.
Just before he passed, I asked him to teach it to me.
And I learned it.

So when they do that. I give them the look.

It's that little smile, and it works.
My friend?

Tony.

Tony Perkins.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going to state her presumed political affiliation, but I bet I know what it is.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw some elderly lady at my local supermarket who:
-Wasn't wearing a mask
-Walked the wrong way down one-way aisles
-Wasn't keeping 6 feet from other shoppers
-Was whining and threw a fit about the store being out of the specific food brand she wanted. They had the item she wanted, just from another brand.

Sorry this pandemic is mildly inconveniencing you, Grandma.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Optimus Primate: I'm not going to state her presumed political affiliation, but I bet I know what it is.


You ever notice when you catch up to assholes on the highway they always look like you think they'd look?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: vudukungfu: MaudlinMutantMollusk: some little loudmouth b*tch go full Karen on me the other day

I just give them the look.

It's a smile.
I learned it from a friend, an actor.
Just before he passed, I asked him to teach it to me.
And I learned it.

So when they do that. I give them the look.

It's that little smile, and it works.
My friend?

Tony.

Tony Perkins.


My brother taught me a look for jerks/Larens.

Just go kind of slack faced, look directly at them calmly, and blink slowly like you don't understand.

No matter what they say, give no visible or audible feedback but the blinking.

Try it and thank me later.


That's kind of my default setting anyway.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt_sensible: I just have to ask. Would it really be so wrong to pimp-slap a Karen? Just asking for a friend.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I saw her yelling to speak to the manager. I went insane. My irritation exploded. And in an instant of annoyance...I slapped the Karens.

No, no, no, no, no, you don't understand the scope of my crime. I didn't slap just one Karen, or a hundred, or a thousand. I slapped them all. All Karens, everywhere.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw a good Karen video on reddit today, from a dog park

https://www.reddit.com/r/PublicFreako​u​t/comments/gj5y8n/this_ladys_dogs_atta​cked_a_puppy_at_the_dog_park/?utm_sour​ce=share&utm_medium=web2x
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Back in my bouncing days, I learned from legendary cooler, Dalton, that you should be nice... until it's time not to be nice.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Saw some elderly lady at my local supermarket who:
-Wasn't wearing a mask
-Walked the wrong way down one-way aisles
-Wasn't keeping 6 feet from other shoppers
-Was whining and threw a fit about the store being out of the specific food brand she wanted. They had the item she wanted, just from another brand.

Sorry this pandemic is mildly inconveniencing you, Grandma.


I wonder how she'd have reacted if you'd have given just a little cough.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Optimus Primate: I'm not going to state her presumed political affiliation, but I bet I know what it is.


Right. Some idiot Trump supporter living out of their car.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt_sensible: I just have to ask. Would it really be so wrong to pimp-slap a Karen? Just asking for a friend.


No , I wouldn't recommend it.  You're going to break your hand before any sense is knocked into a Karen.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I had some little loudmouth b*tch go full Karen on me the other day because she thought I pulled up too close to her car at the gas pump and she had to back up

/Not my fault that gas tanks don't all open on the same side


When I encounter someone who is irate with me, in traffic or a store or something, I like to give them a "thumbs up" and a wink. It confuses and infuriates them.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter has a devastating eye roll, better she does it though, some things can't be imitated.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: SpectroBoy: vudukungfu: MaudlinMutantMollusk: some little loudmouth b*tch go full Karen on me the other day

I just give them the look.

It's a smile.
I learned it from a friend, an actor.
Just before he passed, I asked him to teach it to me.
And I learned it.

So when they do that. I give them the look.

It's that little smile, and it works.
My friend?

Tony.

Tony Perkins.


My brother taught me a look for jerks/Larens.

Just go kind of slack faced, look directly at them calmly, and blink slowly like you don't understand.

No matter what they say, give no visible or audible feedback but the blinking.

Try it and thank me later.

Back in my bouncing days, I learned from legendary cooler, Dalton, that you should be nice... until it's time not to be nice.


CSB: An old buddy of mine showed up at a blues festival we all used to go to, takes his beer cooler out of the truck, and it had DALTON spray painted in stencil on it. I asked him why, and he said "because it's the best damn cooler in the business."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: SpectroBoy: My brother taught me a look for jerks/Larens.
Just go kind of slack faced, look directly at them calmly, and blink slowly like you don't understand.
No matter what they say, give no visible or audible feedback but the blinking.
Try it and thank me later.

Back in my bouncing days, I learned from legendary cooler, Dalton, that you should be nice... until it's time not to be nice.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr_Vimes: Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image 720x711]

Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes.


Starting at which one though?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Give her the Tony Perkins look and inhale while commenting:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I had some little loudmouth b*tch go full Karen on me the other day because she thought I pulled up too close to her car at the gas pump and she had to back up

/Not my fault that gas tanks don't all open on the same side

When I encounter someone who is irate with me, in traffic or a store or something, I like to give them a "thumbs up" and a wink. It confuses and infuriates them.


I like to add "I accept your apology" to the conversation to get them further confused.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The key of getting takeout during this is to zig when everyone else zags.
An example. Mexican for Taco Tuesday? No way. Mexican is for no one else is ordering Mexican Wednesday.
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Eighty years ago, Karen Frank was cooped up in an attic hiding from the Germans, but 60 days in, she ventured outside and harassed a shopkeeper and he blew the whistle on her. And now people only know about her cousin.

True Story. Probably.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Mr_Vimes: Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image 720x711]

Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes.

Starting at which one though?


Yes.
 
frogmyte
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wasn't there at the time, but my boss at the garden center said someone straight up threw a plant at a cashier last week because at the time the garden center was exit-only (they missed). They were just that pissed about having to walk an extra fifty feet to the entrance.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well done citizen journalist! We need more long, high res, good audio and fairly well shot in landscape videos.
 
gregscott
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How many thousands of news reports do you need to read to be satisfied?
 
1funguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: vudukungfu: MaudlinMutantMollusk: some little loudmouth b*tch go full Karen on me the other day

I just give them the look.

It's a smile.
I learned it from a friend, an actor.
Just before he passed, I asked him to teach it to me.
And I learned it.

So when they do that. I give them the look.

It's that little smile, and it works.
My friend?

Tony.

Tony Perkins.


My brother taught me a look for jerks/Larens.

Just go kind of slack faced, look directly at them calmly, and blink slowly like you don't understand.

No matter what they say, give no visible or audible feedback but the blinking.

Try it and thank me later.


Ha! We had a game we played where I worked called "stupid teamster" with our young/new bosses.

While he is explaining what he wants you to do, you gradually allow your head to slide over to one shoulder, your facial features contorting into a more confused look, without saying a word.
When he again begins explaining, you gradually begin looking like you are understanding while moving your head back upright...and then allow your head to slowly descend to the other shoulder, looking more confused the closer you get to that shoulder.

1) You receive one point every time your head contacts a different shoulder.
2) no points are awarded if you speak.
3) laughing is immediate disqualification.
4) 5 bonus points are awarded if the boss physically grabs or strikes you.

The game is over once the boss is reduced to tears or screams "OH FFS! I' LL JUST GET SOMEONE ELSE TO DO IT!!"

My high score was 3, but I could stay in the 2 range without problems. We had some guys that could get bosses institutionalized without ever saying a word.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HiFiGuy: Eighty years ago, Karen Frank was cooped up in an attic hiding from the Germans, but 60 days in, she ventured outside and harassed a shopkeeper and he blew the whistle on her. And now people only know about her cousin.

True Story. Probably.


"OMG, you call this a gas chamber? Look, Hauptsturmführer Schultz, this is completely unacceptable. Just look at all those bloody scratches on the wall. I'm not staying in there. Now I demand to speak to at least an Obersturmbannführer about this. Don't walk away from me! Don't you close that door on me! I demand to speaaaaak ttttt..."     hissssssssssssssssssssssssssss
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: capt_sensible: I just have to ask. Would it really be so wrong to pimp-slap a Karen? Just asking for a friend.

[Fark user image image 360x450]

I saw her yelling to speak to the manager. I went insane. My irritation exploded. And in an instant of annoyance...I slapped the Karens.

No, no, no, no, no, you don't understand the scope of my crime. I didn't slap just one Karen, or a hundred, or a thousand. I slapped them all. All Karens, everywhere.


Wherein Seinfeld's Mom was married to a space-god named Kevin.

You'd think they'd have given him a more impressive name than the booger-eater that lived down the street
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have an aunt Karen and a colleague Karen.  Together they average out to be a decent person.

/ I'm kidding, they're both really nice peeps.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HiFiGuy: Eighty years ago, Karen Frank was cooped up in an attic hiding from the Germans, but 60 days in, she ventured outside and harassed a shopkeeper and he blew the whistle on her. And now people only know about her cousin.

True Story. Probably.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Live Laugh Love
 
Bmorrison
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: Optimus Primate: I'm not going to state her presumed political affiliation, but I bet I know what it is.

Right. Some idiot Trump supporter living out of their car.


or they were living in a van down by the river

I Live In A Van - Down By The River
Youtube bXk3teJpzGU
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you flat out deck a Karen and I'm on the jury, I'll at worst get you a mistrial.

\ It's the least I can do
\\ Can I get 10 likes for our Karen smackers? They're the heroes we need right now.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I had some little loudmouth b*tch go full Karen on me the other day because she thought I pulled up too close to her car at the gas pump and she had to back up

/Not my fault that gas tanks don't all open on the same side


Manufacturers have agreements in place about left / right side fuel filler placement. This helps optimise usage of fuel pumps.

Example: if GM fillers are on the RHS, and Ford fillers are on the LHS, then a single pump with two hoses can efficiently service two streams of customers...
 
