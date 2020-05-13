 Skip to content
(Bozeman Daily Chronicle)   One day after tourist falls into scalding thermal pool during illegal visit, Yellowstone Park decides to open 'er all up and let Darwin sort things out   (bozemandailychronicle.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly, park officials, phased reopening plan, Gallatin County, Montana, Teton County, Wyoming, lifting of the seven-week closure of Yellowstone  
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This story will be repeated every 35 to 120 minutes until you assclowns stay out of the park.

/I have sympathy for the poor bastards
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went to Yellowstone NP 4 years ago, just about 2-3 days after this happened:

https://billingsgazette.com/news/stat​e​-and-regional/montana/man-died-seeking​-place-to-soak-in-yellowstone-park/art​icle_312fc6d9-7740-5323-8a0d-992046904​6fb.html

As Sable Scott took video of her brother with her cellphone on June 7, he reached down to check the water temperature and slipped and fell into a thermal pool about 6 feet long, 4 feet wide and 10 feet deep, according to a National Park Service incident record first reported by KULR.  Park officials did not release the video or a description of it, but the report said it also chronicled Sable Scott's efforts to rescue her brother.


We were at the Norris Geyser basin 3-4 days later and the specific area where this happened (something like "Porkchop Geyser", "Popcorn Geyser", someting food-related) was roped off.  I played dumb and asked the park ranger, "why is this closed?"

"you hear about that kid the other day?  Fell in. Technically, it's a 'recovery' mission, but......they ain't gonna recover nuthin'.

a potpourri of acidic chemicals and water that exceeds the boiling point vs. human flesh?  Good luck....
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: This story will be repeated every 35 to 120 minutes until you assclowns stay out of the park.

/I have sympathy for the poor bastards


I'm picturing tourists lined up to peer down Old Faithful "to see if they can see anything".
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Recent events have shown people don't learn, so as long as its understood they will also lose their inevitable lawsuit, go right ahead.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That is tragically hilarious. I was going to say "ironic", but Alanis broke my brain so badly that I've lost all meaning of that word.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*patriotic boiling noises*
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In normal times, late May is a great time to visit the park.  Most of the sites are open and the kids are still in school.  Just pull right up to the best parking spot 'cause nobody else is there.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MagSeven: That is tragically hilarious. I was going to say "ironic", but Alanis broke my brain so badly that I've lost all meaning of that word.


Tragicomic?
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jtown: In normal times, late May is a great time to visit the park.  Most of the sites are open and the kids are still in school.  Just pull right up to the best parking spot 'cause nobody else is there.


My brother and family were supposed to be out here this week after my niece's college graduation.
It's a great time of year, not a lot of people, bears are close to the roads, lotsa animal babies.

But, alas.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So the lady yesterday was "backing up to take a picture" and fell into a thermal feature near Old Faithful.  You have to be a total idiot to pull off that move.  The boardwalks around Old Faithful are nice and wide, and the signage couldn't be clearer about the risk of death.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why aren't we utilizing that free energy?
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jtown: In normal times, late May is a great time to visit the park.  Most of the sites are open and the kids are still in school.  Just pull right up to the best parking spot 'cause nobody else is there.


we went, as indicated, in early June.  YNP / GTNP were just amazing. (You know this, but for others, the Grand Teton Range and YNP are two separate NPs but one contiguous landmass).  It was just incredible.  the Grand Teton range just explodes out of the ground.

flatland flatland flatland flatland flatland FOURTEEN THOUSAND FOOT MOUNTAIN RANGE flatland flatland flatland flatland....

we did a guided tour one day.  Traffic was pretty light;  a few times idiots would stop their cars to watch buffalo and you'd have a 5,7, maybe 15 car backup (over the 6-7 days we were there).  The one guided tour day, our guide said "right around July 4th, this place goes nuts.  We're in a 10 car backup right now.  July, it'll be 50, 60, 80 cars.  I can't even do this tour in July.  All these places I'm taking you to see, over 8 hours, come July, I'd need probably 2-3 days, easy, given all the traffic.  It don't let up until September."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: "you hear about that kid the other day?  Fell in. Technically, it's a 'recovery' mission, but......they ain't gonna recover nuthin'.


It sounds like the Park Ranger is
<puts on sunglasses>
Still Stewing about It...
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There can never be too many entries for new editions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Still Stewing about It...


yeah, i can only imagine.  *shudder*.  It's on cell phone video somewhere.  Jesus.

the story doesn't say which geyser  - actually i should clarify, "hot spring" she fell into, but there are several about a baseball throw / par 5 of Old Faithful.  The one I'm thinking of, is by a walkway the NPS installed.  it's more or less a perfect circle, about 40' across.  a turqouise blue-ish green pool that bubbles and shimmers.....and is probably 400 degrees.  let's say i'm wrong, and it's "just" 250 degrees.  it's still caustic ass chemicals.  if you fall in for 3 seconds, and are able to get out, jesus, i can only imagine.  If you are overcome?  I imagine your body is rendered to human indistinguishable essential chemical soup within minutes.

*shudder*
 
