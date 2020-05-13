 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Texas decided to open businesses earlier than recommended. Let's see how that's turning out   (kxan.com) divider line
26
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where the funeral pyres at night
Are big and bright
*clap clap clap *

DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Its beyond farking sad.

None of this was necessary. Nobody had to get sick and / or die.

But, no. Farking Republican shiatheads.
 
comrade
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Data from the DSHS shows that on Sunday, there were 50 patients suffering from confirmed cases of COVID-19 admitted into Austin area hospitals."

Just how shiattty are the hospitals there?
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When did Texas reopen? I thought it took upwards of 14 days to show symptoms.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

comrade: "Data from the DSHS shows that on Sunday, there were 50 patients suffering from confirmed cases of COVID-19 admitted into Austin area hospitals."

Just how shiattty are the hospitals there?


Texas is slow walking the tests so multiply that number by some significant factor.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MythDragon: When did Texas reopen? I thought it took upwards of 14 days to show symptoms.


Range of 1 to 14 days with a mean time of 5 days.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MythDragon: When did Texas reopen? I thought it took upwards of 14 days to show symptoms.


Funny thing that -- May 1st was nearly 13 days ago. Governor Abbot reoppened at "25%" capacity" on May 1. I can tell you from anecdotal evidence that the parking lot

/I know anecdotes aren't data
//But it is all I've got since I don't have the numbers, ask Mark Cuban
///Mark Cuban actually paid people to investigate it: https://www.fastcompany.com/90502​795/m​ark-cuban-wanted-to-see-if-texas-store​s-were-reopening-safely-the-results-ar​e-horrifying
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: MythDragon: When did Texas reopen? I thought it took upwards of 14 days to show symptoms.

Funny thing that -- May 1st was nearly 13 days ago. Governor Abbot reoppened at "25%" capacity" on May 1. I can tell you from anecdotal evidence that the parking lot at the neighborhood Tex-Mex joint is full at dinner

/I know anecdotes aren't data
//But it is all I've got since I don't have the numbers, ask Mark Cuban
///Mark Cuban actually paid people to investigate it: https://www.fastcompany.com/905027​95/mark-cuban-wanted-to-see-if-texas-s​tores-were-reopening-safely-the-result​s-are-horrifying
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One agency reported data from 5 counties.

The other reported those 5 plus several more counties.

Do you suppose that is what is causing the discrepancy?
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But, we got to money money baller baller bling bling.
And 'Merica and got to get a haircut and they're more important things in life than living.
Welcome to Texas, land of suing for a tree falling on you, than championing tort reform and kill people like it's still Jim crow days.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MythDragon: When did Texas reopen? I thought it took upwards of 14 days to show symptoms.



All this outbreak reporting is premature.  They are just reporting a noisy signal at this point.  Texas testing is crap, and slight shifts in testing will cause swings.   The story we are waiting to find out about is the ICU load in another week, and the excess deaths in about a month.  Then we will know how America's Rapid Reopening Experiment is turning out.  I wouldn't trust any testing numbers from Texas.  Now, or even a month.  Bodies in ICU and bodies in morgue are the only counting that will be reliable.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dbaggins: MythDragon: When did Texas reopen? I thought it took upwards of 14 days to show symptoms.


All this outbreak reporting is premature.  They are just reporting a noisy signal at this point.  Texas testing is crap, and slight shifts in testing will cause swings.   The story we are waiting to find out about is the ICU load in another week, and the excess deaths in about a month.  Then we will know how America's Rapid Reopening Experiment is turning out.  I wouldn't trust any testing numbers from Texas.  Now, or even a month.  Bodies in ICU and bodies in morgue are the only counting that will be reliable.


This, but with sadness and anger since I am here in Texas. I'm confining myself (and family) home at least until I see a drop for 2 weeks straight. I had hoped that would have been end of May, but then shiatstain governer decided to reopen the state.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: One agency reported data from 5 counties.

The other reported those 5 plus several more counties.

Do you suppose that is what is causing the discrepancy?


About two weeks ago, Farkers were jerking themselves silly that Georgia just reopened and reported 1000 new cases a couple days later.  They didn't realize that they number wasn't that out of whack for the area and it was still way less than a lot of places in the north still under lock down.

The way they were talking, they expected half of Georgia to be dead by now.  Looking at today's numbers, Georgia reported 484 new cases, Illinois reported 1,677 new cases today.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Blood for the Money God, skulls for the Money Throne.

'Murica.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Zevon's Evil Twin: One agency reported data from 5 counties.

The other reported those 5 plus several more counties.

Do you suppose that is what is causing the discrepancy?

About two weeks ago, Farkers were jerking themselves silly that Georgia just reopened and reported 1000 new cases a couple days later.  They didn't realize that they number wasn't that out of whack for the area and it was still way less than a lot of places in the north still under lock down.

The way they were talking, they expected half of Georgia to be dead by now.  Looking at today's numbers, Georgia reported 484 new cases, Illinois reported 1,677 new cases today.



Thankfully the hotspots in Georgia are keeping up the lockdowns.  Local regions can help suppress huge spikes.  I still think it is too early to see any effect from the reopenings.   When we do it will be on that same exponential curve that every outbreak with R0>1 has.  Very shallow and noisy start, followed by the more ominous upturn.
 
nsstick [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: RyansPrivates: MythDragon: When did Texas reopen? I thought it took upwards of 14 days to show symptoms.

Funny thing that -- May 1st was nearly 13 days ago. Governor Abbot reoppened at "25%" capacity" on May 1. I can tell you from anecdotal evidence that the parking lot at the neighborhood Tex-Mex joint is full at dinner

/I know anecdotes aren't data
//But it is all I've got since I don't have the numbers, ask Mark Cuban
///Mark Cuban actually paid people to investigate it: https://www.fastcompany.com/905027​95/mark-cuban-wanted-to-see-if-texas-s​tores-were-reopening-safely-the-result​s-are-horrifying


Mmmmm. Pappasita's or COVID? Tough call.
 
chawco
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chawco: rhiannon: We're sorry! The page you are looking for cannot be found.

Apparently it didn't turn out well at all

THEY BROKE THE TEXAS INTERNET!!


Nope. You clearly just haven't paid the Texas Tribute (tm). It's 4000 pesos, or saying "ya'll" every 10-20 minutes...
 
chawco
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Zevon's Evil Twin: One agency reported data from 5 counties.

The other reported those 5 plus several more counties.

Do you suppose that is what is causing the discrepancy?

About two weeks ago, Farkers were jerking themselves silly that Georgia just reopened and reported 1000 new cases a couple days later.  They didn't realize that they number wasn't that out of whack for the area and it was still way less than a lot of places in the north still under lock down.

The way they were talking, they expected half of Georgia to be dead by now.  Looking at today's numbers, Georgia reported 484 new cases, Illinois reported 1,677 new cases today.


First, if you have a point to make maybe you could make it without kind of and also all these straw man arguments for you interpret others comments in the most extreme way, as opposed to what they probably actually said.

Secondly, as has been repeated ad nauseam, raw numbers are irrelevant. percentages of infection, and more importantly trajectories, are what matters. How many people got sick today vs yesterday versus the day before versus the day before, etc.

There's both differences in population and current caseloads for area. Places with greater caseloads show more increases per day, because that's how these things work. unless of course there is extreme social distancing and place, which case the number of cases per day drops rapidly.
 
chawco
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

