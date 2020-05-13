 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Call before you dig, or you might find yourself in deep sh*t   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Drainage, Adoption, Drain commissioner, Drainage law, Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Division, Genesee County, Michigan, Seawall, ARGENTINE TWP  
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh...............ICK!
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, someone is going to be folding their LLC in an attempt to dodge liability and tie it up in the courts in 3... 2... 1...
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
TheThighsofTorgo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Welp, that TECHNICALLY would improve Flint's water system.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They breached the brewery?
 
litespeed74 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
that's a lot of baby ruth bars floating around
 
fivestringer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Contractor deserves to be fined to the max.  Virtually every state has a "Call before digging" hotline number.  And in some states contractors must subscribe to the service by law.

But all in all, 800 gallons of raw isn't very much.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Life's hard; harder if you're stupid.

/ enjoy your years in court
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fivestringer: But all in all, 800 gallons of raw isn't very much.


Rather a lot if it's in your yard/water supply/neighborhood, etc.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fivestringer: Contractor deserves to be fined to the max.  Virtually every state has a "Call before digging" hotline number.  And in some states contractors must subscribe to the service by law.

But all in all, 800 gallons of raw isn't very much.


Ann Arbor water and sewer department does that all the time.  They have overflow problems at their plant on the north side of town, and where the big line goes under the arboretum south of the University hospital complex.
 
Ant
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh! shiat.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fivestringer: Contractor deserves to be fined to the max.  Virtually every state has a "Call before digging" hotline number.  And in some states contractors must subscribe to the service by law.

But all in all, 800 gallons of raw isn't very much.


The contractor didn't dig up the main though. Just drove over the valve box with the excavator. Locates wouldn't have changed much in this case.
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  

They breached the brewery?


Hey, I kinda like Genesee.  They don't waste time designing a bunch of propaganda to put on their cans.  Just "Beer".  You know what you're getting.
 
bigfire
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dig it.
 
