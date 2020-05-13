 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   The true death toll in Mexico City from coronavirus appears to be staggering   (news.sky.com) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has fuelled speculation among people familiar with the true figures that the government is going to try to tough out the virus spread and deal with the fallout later.

In a country with a half dozen major cartels and a handful of para-military insurgencies, that's not a good idea
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: It has fuelled speculation among people familiar with the true figures that the government is going to try to tough out the virus spread and deal with the fallout later.

In a country with a half dozen major cartels and a handful of para-military insurgencies, that's not a good idea


It worked out fine in the Road Warrior movies didn't it?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It does seem much different from the way India is counting. Modi's India claims 77,729 cases and 2,535 deaths today.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

eurotrader: It does seem much different from the way India is counting. Modi's India claims 77,729 cases and 2,535 deaths today.


And I find that highly improbable.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And just the other day there were people here saying how much better Mexico was handling this than the US.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
no its the flu
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: And just the other day there were people here saying how much better Mexico was handling this than the US.


Because they're idiots.

At least the US is mostly being honest with our numbers.  This is far worse globally than is being communicated.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Jeebus Saves: And just the other day there were people here saying how much better Mexico was handling this than the US.

Because they're idiots.

At least the US is mostly being honest with our numbers.  This is far worse globally than is being communicated.


No we aren't
 
BlackPete
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I didn't realize Mexico was so cold. If only it was warmer so it could kill the virus.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
TRUUUUUUUE DEATH

BLACK SUNSHINE
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: AngryDragon: Jeebus Saves: And just the other day there were people here saying how much better Mexico was handling this than the US.

Because they're idiots.

At least the US is mostly being honest with our numbers.  This is far worse globally than is being communicated.

No we aren't


Ok, conspiracy nutter
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In some poor countries is there is no reserve of food, no water supply for OCD-level handwashing, and nowhere to hide away from other people. I was reading stories out of Africa about people who had to go out every day to work no matter what because they wouldn't eat otherwise. And even in the US people living on an Indian reservation didn't have a source of water at home. There was some hope that warmer climates would provide partial protection.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Jeebus Saves: And just the other day there were people here saying how much better Mexico was handling this than the US.

Because they're idiots.

At least the US is mostly being honest with our numbers.  This is far worse globally than is being communicated.


Give or take 50,000 deaths, they are spot on.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AngryDragon: Jeebus Saves: And just the other day there were people here saying how much better Mexico was handling this than the US.

Because they're idiots.

At least the US is mostly being honest with our numbers.  This is far worse globally than is being communicated.


lol you're funny.  Dr. farking Fauci himself said our numbers are under reported.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: And just the other day there were people here saying how much better Mexico was handling this than the US.


Ummmm, I don't recall that
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I believe the U.S. is being honest about deaths that meet COVID-19 reporting rules, but the "excess deaths" from people who aren't hospitalized are another story.
 
