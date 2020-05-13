 Skip to content
(The Sun)   The FBI accidentally leaked the name of the mysterious 'third man' who assisted the 9/11 attackers. Turns out, the help was coming from inside the Saudi embassy all along (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely time to arrest Obama for collusion, right?
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mussaed Ahmed al-Jarrah was mistakenly named by a top FBI official in a court declaration filed last month - in a move described by a 9/11 families' representative as a "giant screw-up".


Mistakenly or accidentally?  Are they saying that's not the murderous accomplice?
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Including the name was the screw up.  From what I've read elsewhere, the FBI believes this is the guy, but since they never charged him, and it's been 20 years, they didn't want his name appearing in documents.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Obvious tag is getting the bonesaw.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Maybe the FBI is sick of Jared and tossed a wrench into his little plans

/Obama DERP State agents!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And that man's name was Saddam Hussein.  At last!  The invasion has been justified!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So 15/19 hijackers were Saudis, funded by Saudi money, and given assistance by Saudi embassy folks, and all associated with a terror group that hung out in Pakistan. Yes, it makes perfect sense now why we attacked Iraq. Very clever.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Accidently" on purpose.
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

also because, you know, we can't have the American public figuring out just how much Saudi Arabia was responsible for 9/11
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's okay, Saudi Arabia, when several Americans decide to hijack an airliner and run it into your oil refineries and royal palaces, try keeping the fact that they're American under your hat.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
wait, are you saying the Saudis had something to do with this?
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Saudi Arabia--our partners in peace.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I read this last night on WaPo, and they didn't print the person's name...

Good jorb, Sun.

/only half snarkastic
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What will Mohammad Bone Sawman do?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

And we're still buddy-buddy with Saudi Arabia
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Aha! This is the Obamagate that Trump was talking about!
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good thing we declared war on Iraq
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I say we nuke Saudi Arabia.  At least the Capitol.  Then tell the survivors they may choose between total sterilization of their country via nuclear fusion, or they may surrender unconditionally, with every last male being castrated and enslaved, even toddler males or newborn males, and the women taken as concubines and war brides.

Or if people are adverse to the whole castration and slavery thing, we make them decimate themselves through cannibalism  Men, women, and children.  Make them eat one tenth of their own.  Alive.  Anybody who does not partake in the feast is taken to point memo and then nuked.  Oh, and we take their oil.  If they complain, nuke the oil fields.  Then nuke their population centers.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Still open for business:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The article I saw yesterday didn't mention the name in text but did inline images of the document with the name.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think we should have invaded in 2003, I just think the country we should have invaded was Saudi Arabia.

We should have made an example out of the Royal family that would be talked about over there for a thousand years.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

It needed to be posted, but I doubt it will do a damned bit of good at this point, as no one gave a flying shiat two decades ago so what difference will it make now? Will America suddenly rise up and demand that Saudi Arabia finally pay for and have an accounting for their sins against us?

uploads.disquscdn.comView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Okay, Ambassador Bolton.
 
moresugar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"There was a third man..."
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Just stick to nuking, it's enough really. It is long past high time that we show the world that if provoked, we are more than capable of not wasting our time with another pointless ground war. Hell, I'm amazed that ol' carrot top hasn't already rushed the option to the Join Chiefs, as eliminating Saudi would solve an awful lot of porblems for his support base in Texass and Russia.

Honestly, just nuking the Kaaba and proving that Allah doesn't care would solve an awful lot of problems once and for all. Or possibly make a whole new problem, who knows with those types?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gosh, its almost as if the FBI is farking inept at everything they try.

They couldn;t even get rid of Trump, and he is about as smart as a tube of paste.
 
