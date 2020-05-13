 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Amateur video appears to show a corpse 'waving' during burial service, and while that's probably not true, it's still creepy as hell   (nypost.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bye, Grandma!
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not dead?
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And low, on the fifth day the dead will rise,

/ and vote Republican
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
gifrific.comView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Kind of expected this to be about the New Orleans "live funeral" posed bodies.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Followed by amateur video that appears to show dog shiating
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I would pay good money to have my corpse made into an animatronic/cyborg that could be programmed to sit up, wave and say "I'm not dead yet" at my funeral/wake.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

blatz514: He's not dead?


He probably is by now.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think whoever it was just knows what's up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's obviously a reflection on the glass portal of the coffin. Not creepy at all.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Crisis actor corpsing, that's all
 
Okieboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pretty jaunty little wave for someone about to be buried alive
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
O_O

otb.cachefly.netView Full Size


Darn it.   (   ._.)
 
Uzzah
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: That's obviously a reflection on the glass portal of the coffin. Not creepy at all.


Exactly.  The article's supposition that it's rigor mortis is almost as dumb as the idea that the dead guy is waving.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x509]


You beat me to it!  I came here to make that same comment.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Make sure you take that one off the list.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The mortician must have really pulled some strings for that to happen...
 
EvilElecBlanket [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nope
 
tommyl66
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The wave itself wasn't scary, but if you read his lips you can see he said "see you in two weeks" to the cameraman...
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: That's obviously a reflection on the glass portal of the coffin. Not creepy at all.


Must you wreck the fantasies of all the zombie fanfic authors?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Some guys will do anything to get away from their family during this lock down.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: That's obviously a reflection on the glass portal of the coffin. Not creepy at all.


The window on a coffin is creepy enough in and of itself.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
sounds like this guy...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JEXIE​n​eoA20

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Always pay your funeral video bill....
Tapeheads - Blender Children Mr. MX-7 Video
Youtube 7DBVsqB68nA
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have been to a fair share of funerals. Can't ever say I have seen a coffin with a window.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mollari: I would pay good money to have my corpse made into an animatronic/cyborg that could be programmed to sit up, wave and say "I'm not dead yet" at my funeral/wake.


Be cheaper just to hire a ventriloquist that can do the "man in a box" thingy.  Don't want to go out with people thinking you're a showboat.  And it's really a one-shot thing.  You don't get a second take if something goes wrong.  Just my opinion.
 
dutchmang [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: I have been to a fair share of funerals. Can't ever say I have seen a coffin with a window.


They put him in the box wrong.  Should have been laying on his stomach, pants down with his ass showing.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: I have been to a fair share of funerals. Can't ever say I have seen a coffin with a window.


If "The Death of Stalin" is accurately depicting Stalin's coffin, his had one.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
CONTENTS MAY SHIFT DURING TRANSFER
 
tommyl66
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

blatz514: iron_city_ap: I have been to a fair share of funerals. Can't ever say I have seen a coffin with a window.

They put him in the box wrong.  Should have been laying on his stomach, pants down with his ass showing.


Face down, ass bloomed,
That's the way we get entombed!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tommyl66: blatz514: iron_city_ap: I have been to a fair share of funerals. Can't ever say I have seen a coffin with a window.

They put him in the box wrong.  Should have been laying on his stomach, pants down with his ass showing.

Face down, ass bloomed,
That's the way we get entombed!


For some reason - and who knows why, because I can be a bit odd at times- I read that in the voice of the General from the insurance adverts on the teevee.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Reminds me of an old George Carlin bit

Marcell Marceau died today, in Paris.  He had no last words... however, he did make several gestures!
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The number of people possibly buried alive in the 19th and early 20th centuries is staggering. And terrifying.

https://thememorypalace.us/2013/10/im​-​still-alive/
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

blatz514: He's not dead?


He will be.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: tommyl66: blatz514: iron_city_ap: I have been to a fair share of funerals. Can't ever say I have seen a coffin with a window.

They put him in the box wrong.  Should have been laying on his stomach, pants down with his ass showing.

Face down, ass bloomed,
That's the way we get entombed!

For some reason - and who knows why, because I can be a bit odd at times- I read that in the voice of the General from the insurance adverts on the teevee.


And now I'm hearing it that way instead of the drunken rap chant I intended. Curses!
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
that's not the kind of 'amateur video' I'm used to watching...
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you want to be creeped the hell out, look up 'Lazarus sign'. I'd recommend starting with reading the Wiki article to decide whether you want to watch a video of it.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's just the traditional corpse-marmot.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: The number of people possibly buried alive in the 19th and early 20th centuries is staggering. And terrifying.

https://thememorypalace.us/2013/10/im-​still-alive/


Probably why they invented this:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Safety_​c​offin
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OldRod: Crewmannumber6: The number of people possibly buried alive in the 19th and early 20th centuries is staggering. And terrifying.

https://thememorypalace.us/2013/10/im-​still-alive/

Probably why they invented this:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Safety_c​offin


You may have noticed the cemetery in Westworld where all the crosses had bells hanging from them. This was once a very real and necessary thing.
 
Buster 49
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I want to have them play "Pop Goes the Weasel" at my visitation.  Over and over.
 
