(Fark)   Farker of 17 years passed away last week. We hope the message boards where you've gone are already filled with your snark. Goodbye, Sid_6.7   (fark.com) divider line
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I will miss him in the MSNBC threads.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sad to say I didn't know him well, but a loss of someone from the Fark Family is always painful.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit 2020.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sid_6.7 was a dedicated champ of the live impeachment hearings and impeachment trial.

He had a scathingly fierce sense of humor about those parlaying scandalous bullshaite.

He will be missed.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Damnit 2020.


That.
Stop it.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mother farking fark
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Godspeed, man. You were a pal. And you will be missed.
 
Program User
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May he always get Boobies in the afterlife.
 
Program User
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Program User: May he always get Boobies in the afterlife.


Fark filter worked as intended...

;)
 
ommurgh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn man.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat!  That's so sad!  Farewell Sid, we will miss you!
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooh. I vaguely remember him from some threads.

Sorry to hear that.

And F*ck [whatever took him]
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did it get so dusty in here?  :,(
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that's a userID I remember seeing a lot.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't directly interact with Sid_6.7 much, but I did enjoy reading his posts.  Damn 2020...  this year is turning into the John Wick of Jason Voorhees soul reaping.

Godspeed Sid_6.7 and my sincere condolences to his family and friends.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dammitall

*raises a glass to Sid*

Have fun with the others who are already there trashing the place.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recognize the name and know they were green (that's good)... can't remember my description, but that doesn't matter now.

RIP farker, you will be missed.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad news, peace to his family.
 
AtomPeepers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So sad. What a fantastic sense of humor. That was always a name I'd bother read if I was rapidly scrolling down a thread.

R.I.P.
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Times - DAMN DAAAMN DAAAAAAMN
Youtube xKUwcCp7LPE
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. What happened?
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww nuts. Another good Farker gone :( RIP Sid
 
TBC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit.

Rest well, you magnificent bastard.
 
FiendishFellow05 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, damn. I had him farkied because his name reminded of the movie Virtuosity, which is a pretty silly reason to tag someone.

But from what I can recall of his posts, he always came off as a thoughtful, smart guy. Funny, too,even.

May you laugh on our shenanigans from BeyondFark. RIP, Sid_6.7

/
//
///Triple slashie salute.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
:(

He was a good 'un. He'll be missed.

F*ck death.
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP brave Farker ✌
 
Shatners Agent [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember his contributions. Zero snark to give. Hug 'em, email or love 'e-mail while you can.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Damn. What happened?


He died
 
DJanomaly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. I remember his post on here waaaaaaay back in the day. What an absolute bummer. RIP
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
                              R.I.P.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP, fellow snarker.  Hope his family gets to see this thread.  Hope they also get to have a memorial service.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, no! He was one of the good ones.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh goddammit.  He was a good one.  RIP, Sid.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crap. So sorry to hear this.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Sid.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Searched through a few of the archived fark notnewsletters. Found something fitting his virtual wake.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always liked his take on things....RIP Sid
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh bloody hell 2020.

Requiescat in pace Sid_6.7
 
Sgt Oddball [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that just sucks. I always took the time to read his contributions, he had a sharp wit. Guess it's time to start drinking and watching puppy videos.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling out of other Farkers in headlines is against the FarQ. Enjoy your ban, Subby.


Seriously though...sad day. RIP.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be a sign of a site that's been around a long time. On the Snopes message boards back in the day (I was on there for 15+ years) we lost quite a few.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He gave me a month of TF for some dumb assed comment I made. He was clearly a very evil man. RIP.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP farker ,We will miss you
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. He always added to the discussions. I'll miss him.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sid_6.7
You were a good man and a fellow Farker.
Rest in peace.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw man, I liked Sid. This sucks. :(
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Godspeed, magnificent bastard
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I remember seeing him around a lot. He'll be missed, that's for sure.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.